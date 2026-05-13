Riyadh hosted today (Wednesday) the third meeting of the International Coordination Group for Health in Yemen, in a major international event that included more than 20 representatives from donor agencies and UN organizations.



The meeting, organized in joint coordination between the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, the British Foreign Office, and the Yemeni Ministry of Health, aimed to bridge funding gaps and outline a roadmap to lift the Yemeni health sector from its pains.



​A Saudi Priority



The General Supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Ambassador Mohammed Al Jaber, explained that the health sector represents a backbone in the program's development strategy, announcing the imminent start of operations for the "King Salman Medical and Educational City" in Al-Mahrah Governorate.

من الاجتماع الثالث لمجموعة التنسيق الدولية للصحة في اليمن.

Ambassador Al Jaber revealed a package of major projects including the Hadhramaut University Hospital, the rural eye center in Taiz, the rural center in Al-Dhale, and specialized centers for maternity and emergencies, reaffirming that the Kingdom's hand is extended with goodness to all Yemenis.



​International Commitment



For her part, the UK Ambassador to Yemen, Abda Sharif, announced the allocation of £25 million to support primary healthcare, especially for the most vulnerable groups of women and children, praising the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in stabilizing the region.



​Challenges and Governance



Yemeni Minister of Health Dr. Qassem Baheebah praised the generous support provided by the Kingdom, affirming that Saudi Arabia is the true support for Yemen in all circumstances.



The Yemeni minister revealed serious challenges facing the sector, particularly a 66% decrease in funding compared to actual needs, at a time when around 18 million Yemenis require urgent medical services.

الاجتماع الثالث لمجموعة التنسيق الدولية للصحة في اليمن.

Minister Baheebah pointed out that the Yemeni government is moving forward in enhancing "governance and transparency" through the National Health Strategy (2026-2030), and activating the "Health Fund" established by a presidential decree at the beginning of this year, to serve as a funding source that ensures efficient spending and access to services for those in need.



​Numbers and Achievements



​It is noteworthy that this initiative comes as an extension of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen's impressive record, which has successfully implemented 50 projects and initiatives in the health sector alone, impacting 30 medical facilities in 13 Yemeni governorates, as part of a comprehensive development umbrella that includes 287 projects across various vital sectors, reaffirming that the Kingdom is once again the primary supporter and largest backer of Yemen's stability and prosperity.