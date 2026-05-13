احتضنت الرياض، اليوم (الأربعاء)، الاجتماع الثالث لمجموعة التنسيق الدولية للصحة في اليمن، في تظاهرة دولية كبرى شارك فيها أكثر من 20 ممثلاً عن الجهات المانحة والمنظمات الأممية.


الاجتماع الذي نُظم بتنسيق مشترك بين البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، والخارجية البريطانية، ووزارة الصحة اليمنية، هدف لردم الفجوات التمويلية ورسم خريطة طريق لانتشال القطاع الصحي اليمني من أوجاعه.


​أولوية سعودية


وأوضح المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن السفير محمد آل جابر، أن القطاع الصحي يمثل عموداً فقرياً في إستراتيجية البرنامج التنموية، معلناً قرب بدء تشغيل «مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية» بمحافظة المهرة.

من الاجتماع الثالث لمجموعة التنسيق الدولية للصحة في اليمن.

من الاجتماع الثالث لمجموعة التنسيق الدولية للصحة في اليمن.

وكشف السفير آل جابر عن حزمة مشاريع كبرى تشمل مستشفى حضرموت الجامعي، والعين الريفي في تعز، والضالع الريفي، ومراكز تخصصية للأمومة والطوارئ، في تأكيد متجدد على أن يد المملكة ممدودة بالخير لكل اليمنيين.


​التزام دولي


من جانبها، أعلنت سفيرة المملكة المتحدة لدى اليمن عبده شريف، عن تخصيص 25 مليون جنيه إسترليني لدعم الرعاية الصحية الأولية، خصوصاً للفئات الأكثر احتياجاً من النساء والأطفال، مشيدةً بالدور المحوري الذي تلعبه المملكة العربية السعودية في استقرار المنطقة.


​تحديات وحوكمة


وثمن وزير الصحة اليمني الدكتور قاسم بحيبح، الدعم السخي الذي تقدمه المملكة، مؤكداً أن السعودية هي السند الحقيقي لليمن في كافة الظروف.


وكشف الوزير اليمني عن تحديات جسيمة تواجه القطاع، وخصوصاً انخفاض التمويلات بنسبة 66% مقارنة بالاحتياجات الفعلية، في وقت يحتاج فيه نحو 18 مليون يمني إلى خدمات طبية ملحة.

الاجتماع الثالث لمجموعة التنسيق الدولية للصحة في اليمن.

الاجتماع الثالث لمجموعة التنسيق الدولية للصحة في اليمن.

​وأشار الوزير بحيبح إلى أن الحكومة اليمنية ماضية في تعزيز «الحوكمة والشفافية» عبر الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصحة (2026-2030)، وتفعيل «صندوق الصحة» الذي أُنشئ بقرار رئاسي مطلع العام الحالي، ليكون رافداً تمويلياً يضمن كفاءة الإنفاق ووصول الخدمة لمستحقيها.


​أرقام ومنجزات


​يُشار إلى أن هذا الحراك يأتي امتداداً لسجل حافل للبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، الذي نجح في تنفيذ 50 مشروعاً ومبادرة في القطاع الصحي وحده، طالت 30 منشأة طبية في 13 محافظة يمنية، وذلك ضمن مظلة تنموية شاملة تضم 287 مشروعاً في مختلف القطاعات الحيوية، لتؤكد المملكة مجدداً أنها السند الأول والداعم الأكبر لاستقرار اليمن وازدهاره.