The coordinator of the "Peace Council" in Gaza, Nikolai Mladenov, denied today (Wednesday) that he had asked Hamas to dissolve itself as a political movement, clarifying that he requested it to relinquish its weapons as part of any future settlement.



He stated during a meeting with foreign press in Jerusalem: "What is non-negotiable is for armed factions to remain with their own military leadership structures, arsenals, or tunnel networks, alongside a transitional Palestinian authority," explaining that "the ceasefire in the sector is still in place, but it is far from being ideal, given the ongoing field and humanitarian challenges."



He pointed out that the process of removing the rubble and rebuilding Gaza will take a whole generation, due to the scale of the damage caused by the war, indicating that there are tens of millions of tons of debris that need to be cleared and more than a million people in need of permanent shelter, basic water, and sanitation services.



Mladenov acknowledged that there has been little progress, but the Axios website reported that the U.S. informed Israel that it does not support the resumption of war in Gaza and that efforts to persuade Hamas to give up its heavy weapons have reached a dead end.



The website noted that the U.S. wishes to begin implementing the Gaza plan in areas not controlled by Hamas.



In contrast, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated that the Peace Council coordinator's remarks are contrary to reality, as Israel is the party that violated the understandings and agreements.



Qassem called for pressure to be exerted on Israel to ensure the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan regarding the Gaza Strip, pointing out that Israel has continuously pushed the yellow line westward.



He emphasized that Hamas has taken all necessary steps to transfer governance in Gaza.