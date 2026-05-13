نفى منسق «مجلس السلام» في غزة نيكولاي ملادينوف، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن يكون قد طلب من حركة حماس حلّ نفسها كحركة سياسية، موضحاً أنه طالبها بالتخلي عن سلاحها ضمن أي تسوية مستقبلية.
وقال الدبلوماسي البلغاري خلال لقاء مع الصحافة الأجنبية في القدس: «ما هو غير قابل للتفاوض هو أن تبقى فصائل مسلحة تمتلك هياكل قيادة عسكرية خاصة بها، وترسانات أو شبكات أنفاق خاصة بها، بالتوازي مع سلطة فلسطينية انتقالية»، موضحاً إن «وقف إطلاق النار في القطاع لا يزال قائماً، لكنّه أبعد من أن يكون مثالياً، في ظل استمرار التحديات الميدانية والإنسانية.
وإشار إلى أن عملية إزالة الدمار وإعادة إعمار غزة ستستغرق جيلاً كاملاً، نظراً لحجم الأضرار التي خلّفتها الحرب، مبيناً أن هناك عشرات الملايين من أطنان الركام التي يجب إزالتها وأكثر من مليون شخص يحتاجون إلى مأوى دائم وإلى مياه أساسية وخدمات صرف صحي.
وأقر ملادينوف بعدم إحراز تقدم يذكر، لكن موقع «إكسيوس» قال إن أمريكا أبلغت إسرائيل أنها لا تؤيد استئناف الحرب في غزة وأن جهود إقناع حماس بالتخلي عن أسلحتها الثقيلة وصلت إلى طريق مسدود.
وأشار الموقع إلى أن أمريكا ترغب بالبدء بتنفيذ خطة غزة في المناطق التي لا تسيطر عليها حماس.
في المقابل، قال المتحدث باسم حركة حماس حازم قاسم، إن تصريحات منسق مجلس السلام منافية للواقع، لأن إسرائيل هي الطرف الذي خالف التفاهمات والاتفاقات.
وطالب قاسم بممارسة ضغوط على إسرائيل من أجل ضمان تنفيذ خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن قطاع غزة، لافتاً إلى أن إسرائيل أزاحت الخط الأصفر باستمرار إلى جهة الغرب.
ولفت إلى أن حماس اتخذت كل الخطوات اللازمة لنقل الحكم في غزة.
The coordinator of the "Peace Council" in Gaza, Nikolai Mladenov, denied today (Wednesday) that he had asked Hamas to dissolve itself as a political movement, clarifying that he requested it to relinquish its weapons as part of any future settlement.
He stated during a meeting with foreign press in Jerusalem: "What is non-negotiable is for armed factions to remain with their own military leadership structures, arsenals, or tunnel networks, alongside a transitional Palestinian authority," explaining that "the ceasefire in the sector is still in place, but it is far from being ideal, given the ongoing field and humanitarian challenges."
He pointed out that the process of removing the rubble and rebuilding Gaza will take a whole generation, due to the scale of the damage caused by the war, indicating that there are tens of millions of tons of debris that need to be cleared and more than a million people in need of permanent shelter, basic water, and sanitation services.
Mladenov acknowledged that there has been little progress, but the Axios website reported that the U.S. informed Israel that it does not support the resumption of war in Gaza and that efforts to persuade Hamas to give up its heavy weapons have reached a dead end.
The website noted that the U.S. wishes to begin implementing the Gaza plan in areas not controlled by Hamas.
In contrast, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated that the Peace Council coordinator's remarks are contrary to reality, as Israel is the party that violated the understandings and agreements.
Qassem called for pressure to be exerted on Israel to ensure the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan regarding the Gaza Strip, pointing out that Israel has continuously pushed the yellow line westward.
He emphasized that Hamas has taken all necessary steps to transfer governance in Gaza.