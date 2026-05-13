نفى منسق «مجلس السلام» في غزة نيكولاي ملادينوف، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن يكون قد طلب من حركة حماس حلّ نفسها كحركة سياسية، موضحاً أنه طالبها بالتخلي عن سلاحها ضمن أي تسوية مستقبلية.


وقال الدبلوماسي البلغاري خلال لقاء مع الصحافة الأجنبية في القدس: «ما هو غير قابل للتفاوض هو أن تبقى فصائل مسلحة تمتلك هياكل قيادة عسكرية خاصة بها، وترسانات أو شبكات أنفاق خاصة بها، بالتوازي مع سلطة فلسطينية انتقالية»، موضحاً إن «وقف إطلاق النار في القطاع لا يزال قائماً، لكنّه أبعد من أن يكون مثالياً، في ظل استمرار التحديات الميدانية والإنسانية.


وإشار إلى أن عملية إزالة الدمار وإعادة إعمار غزة ستستغرق جيلاً كاملاً، نظراً لحجم الأضرار التي خلّفتها الحرب، مبيناً أن هناك عشرات الملايين من أطنان الركام التي يجب إزالتها وأكثر من مليون شخص يحتاجون إلى مأوى دائم وإلى مياه أساسية وخدمات صرف صحي.


وأقر ملادينوف بعدم إحراز تقدم يذكر، لكن موقع «إكسيوس» قال إن أمريكا أبلغت إسرائيل أنها لا تؤيد استئناف الحرب في غزة وأن جهود إقناع حماس بالتخلي عن أسلحتها الثقيلة وصلت إلى طريق مسدود.


وأشار الموقع إلى أن أمريكا ترغب بالبدء بتنفيذ خطة غزة في المناطق التي لا تسيطر عليها حماس.


في المقابل، قال المتحدث باسم حركة حماس حازم قاسم، إن تصريحات منسق مجلس السلام منافية للواقع، لأن إسرائيل هي الطرف الذي خالف التفاهمات والاتفاقات.


وطالب قاسم بممارسة ضغوط على إسرائيل من أجل ضمان تنفيذ خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن قطاع غزة، لافتاً إلى أن إسرائيل أزاحت الخط الأصفر باستمرار إلى جهة الغرب.


ولفت إلى أن حماس اتخذت كل الخطوات اللازمة لنقل الحكم في غزة.