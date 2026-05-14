في واحدة من أجرأ قراراتها التاريخية، أطاحت شركة مايكروسوفت بمدير فرعها في إسرائيل «ألون حيموفيتش» وعدد من كبار القادة، في خطوة كشفت أزمة أخلاقية كبرى تتعلق بتورط خدمات الشركة السحابية في عمليات عسكرية وتجسسية.

مليون دقيقة من «التجسس»

وجاء القرار الصادم عقب تحقيقات داخلية مطولة كشفت استخدام الجيش الإسرائيلي منصة «Azure» التابعة لمايكروسوفت في مراقبة وتحليل أكثر من مليون دقيقة من مكالمات الفلسطينيين في غزة والضفة الغربية. هذا الاختراق الأخلاقي حوّل «مايكروسوفت» من شركة برمجيات إلى أداة في صراع مسلح، مما أثار غضباً عالمياً.

لم تكن الأزمة خارجية فحسب، بل واجهت مايكروسوفت «تمرداً» غير مسبوق من موظفيها تحت شعار «لا لـAzure والفصل العنصري». وطالب المحتجون بوقف التعاون التقني الذي يسهل الانتهاكات، مما وضع الشركة أمام ضغوط قانونية هائلة، خصوصاً مع مرور بعض تلك البيانات عبر خوادم أوروبية، ما قد يعرض الشركة للمساءلة الجنائية دولياً.

وفي خطوة تعكس حجم الارتباك والقلق، قررت مايكروسوفت نقل الإشراف على عملياتها في إسرائيل إلى فرع الشركة في فرنسا، في محاولة لتقليل الصلاحيات المحلية للمديرين الذين سهلوا اللقاءات السرية بين قيادات التكنولوجيا والجنرالات العسكريين.

وبينما تحاول مايكروسوفت احتواء الحريق، يظل السؤال يطارد عمالقة «وادي السيليكون»: هل يمكن للتكنولوجيا أن تظل محايدة عندما تصبح جزءاً من «ماكينة الحرب»؟ فإقالة حيموفيتش قد تكون مجرد بداية لمرحلة جديدة من المحاسبة لشركات التكنولوجيا الكبرى.