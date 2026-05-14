In one of its boldest historical decisions, Microsoft ousted its branch manager in Israel, "Alon Himovich," along with several senior leaders, in a move that revealed a major ethical crisis related to the involvement of the company's cloud services in military and espionage operations.

A Million Minutes of "Espionage"

The shocking decision came after lengthy internal investigations revealed that the Israeli military was using Microsoft's "Azure" platform to monitor and analyze over a million minutes of calls from Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This ethical breach transformed "Microsoft" from a software company into a tool in an armed conflict, sparking global outrage.

The crisis was not only external; Microsoft faced an unprecedented "rebellion" from its employees under the banner "No to Azure and Apartheid." Protesters demanded an end to technical cooperation that facilitates violations, placing the company under immense legal pressure, especially as some of that data passed through European servers, potentially exposing the company to international criminal liability.

In a move reflecting the extent of confusion and concern, Microsoft decided to transfer oversight of its operations in Israel to the company's branch in France, in an attempt to reduce the local powers of the managers who facilitated secret meetings between tech leaders and military generals.

As Microsoft tries to contain the fire, the question continues to haunt the giants of "Silicon Valley": Can technology remain neutral when it becomes part of the "war machine"? The dismissal of Himovich may just be the beginning of a new phase of accountability for major tech companies.