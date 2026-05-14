The exchange rate of the dollar in Egypt has experienced fluctuations during today's transactions, continuing to trade around 53 pounds in Egyptian banks.



The dollar has risen again in several banks during today's transactions after a decline in yesterday's transactions, supported by the return of hot money flows to Egyptian debt instruments.



Highest Price

According to a report prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest exchange rate for the US dollar was at Suez Canal Bank and the United Bank at a level of 52.93 pounds for buying and 53.03 pounds for selling. Meanwhile, the lowest exchange rate for the US dollar was at Emirates NBD at a level of 52.72 pounds for buying and 52.82 pounds for selling.



In the National Bank of Egypt, Bank Misr, "SAB" Bank, "HSBC," Faisal Islamic Bank, Industrial Development Bank, Arab Bank, Credit Agricole, and National Bank of Kuwait, the dollar price recorded 52.81 pounds for buying and 52.91 pounds for selling.



At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar recorded 52.86 pounds for buying and 53 pounds for selling.



Strong Performance

The Egyptian pound concluded the year 2025 with a strong performance, having risen by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by the record surge in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.



Arab and foreign transactions in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt recorded a net purchase of 1.08 billion dollars during last Tuesday's transactions, according to data from the Egyptian Stock Exchange.



According to the data, foreign transactions alone recorded a net purchase of 1.13 billion dollars, while Arab transactions recorded a net sale of 56 million dollars.



During last week's transactions, Arab and foreign transactions in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt recorded a net sale of 759 million dollars, while transactions during April recorded a net purchase of 2.3 billion dollars.