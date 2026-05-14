شهد سعر صرف الدولار في مصر حالة من التقلبات خلال تعاملات اليوم، ليستمر تداول العملة الأمريكية حول مستوى 53 جنيهاً في البنوك المصرية.


وعاد الدولار للارتفاع في عدد من البنوك خلال تعاملات اليوم بعد انخفاض في تعاملات أمس، بدعم من عودة تدفقات الأموال الساخنة إلى أدوات الدين المصرية.


أعلى سعر

ووفق إحصاء أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنك قناة السويس وبنك المصرف المتحد عند مستوى 52.93 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.03 جنيه للبيع. فيما جاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني عند مستوى 52.72 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.82 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنوك الأهلي المصري ومصر و«سايب» و«إتش إس بي سي»، وفيصل الإسلامي، والتنمية الصناعية، والمصرف العربي، وكريدي أغريكول والكويت الوطني سجل سعر الدولار 52.81 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.91 جنيه للبيع.


ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 52.86 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53 جنيهاً للبيع.


أداء قوي

وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.


وسجلت تعاملات العرب والأجانب في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري صافي شراء قدره 1.08 مليار دولار خلال تعاملات يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، بحسب بيانات البورصة المصرية.


ووفقاً للبيانات، سجلت تعاملات الأجانب منفردة صافي شراء قدره 1.13 مليار دولار، فيما سجلت تعاملات العرب صافي بيع قدره 56 مليون دولار.


وخلال تعاملات الأسبوع الماضي، سجلت تعاملات العرب والأجانب في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري صافي بيع قدره 759 مليون دولار، في حين سجلت التعاملات خلال شهر أبريل الماضي صافي شراء قدره 2.3 مليار دولار.