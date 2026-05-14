شهد سعر صرف الدولار في مصر حالة من التقلبات خلال تعاملات اليوم، ليستمر تداول العملة الأمريكية حول مستوى 53 جنيهاً في البنوك المصرية.
وعاد الدولار للارتفاع في عدد من البنوك خلال تعاملات اليوم بعد انخفاض في تعاملات أمس، بدعم من عودة تدفقات الأموال الساخنة إلى أدوات الدين المصرية.
أعلى سعر
ووفق إحصاء أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنك قناة السويس وبنك المصرف المتحد عند مستوى 52.93 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.03 جنيه للبيع. فيما جاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني عند مستوى 52.72 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.82 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنوك الأهلي المصري ومصر و«سايب» و«إتش إس بي سي»، وفيصل الإسلامي، والتنمية الصناعية، والمصرف العربي، وكريدي أغريكول والكويت الوطني سجل سعر الدولار 52.81 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.91 جنيه للبيع.
ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 52.86 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53 جنيهاً للبيع.
أداء قوي
وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.
وسجلت تعاملات العرب والأجانب في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري صافي شراء قدره 1.08 مليار دولار خلال تعاملات يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، بحسب بيانات البورصة المصرية.
ووفقاً للبيانات، سجلت تعاملات الأجانب منفردة صافي شراء قدره 1.13 مليار دولار، فيما سجلت تعاملات العرب صافي بيع قدره 56 مليون دولار.
وخلال تعاملات الأسبوع الماضي، سجلت تعاملات العرب والأجانب في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري صافي بيع قدره 759 مليون دولار، في حين سجلت التعاملات خلال شهر أبريل الماضي صافي شراء قدره 2.3 مليار دولار.
The exchange rate of the dollar in Egypt has experienced fluctuations during today's transactions, continuing to trade around 53 pounds in Egyptian banks.
The dollar has risen again in several banks during today's transactions after a decline in yesterday's transactions, supported by the return of hot money flows to Egyptian debt instruments.
Highest Price
According to a report prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest exchange rate for the US dollar was at Suez Canal Bank and the United Bank at a level of 52.93 pounds for buying and 53.03 pounds for selling. Meanwhile, the lowest exchange rate for the US dollar was at Emirates NBD at a level of 52.72 pounds for buying and 52.82 pounds for selling.
In the National Bank of Egypt, Bank Misr, "SAB" Bank, "HSBC," Faisal Islamic Bank, Industrial Development Bank, Arab Bank, Credit Agricole, and National Bank of Kuwait, the dollar price recorded 52.81 pounds for buying and 52.91 pounds for selling.
At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar recorded 52.86 pounds for buying and 53 pounds for selling.
Strong Performance
The Egyptian pound concluded the year 2025 with a strong performance, having risen by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by the record surge in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.
Arab and foreign transactions in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt recorded a net purchase of 1.08 billion dollars during last Tuesday's transactions, according to data from the Egyptian Stock Exchange.
According to the data, foreign transactions alone recorded a net purchase of 1.13 billion dollars, while Arab transactions recorded a net sale of 56 million dollars.
During last week's transactions, Arab and foreign transactions in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt recorded a net sale of 759 million dollars, while transactions during April recorded a net purchase of 2.3 billion dollars.