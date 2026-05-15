“Don’t look at the sky!” This is how astronomers and experts began their warnings as one of the rarest and most magnificent cosmic phenomena approaches in modern times. On August 12, 2026, the world will witness the “Great Eclipse,” where sunlight will completely vanish in a majestic scene that turns day into pitch darkness in moments, as if the hands of the clock suddenly jumped from noon to midnight!

The Longest Period of Darkness.. What Will Happen?

During this historic phenomenon, the moon will completely block the sun's disk, leading to a sudden drop in temperatures and the appearance of stars in broad daylight. According to astronomical calculations, some areas will experience “daytime darkness” lasting up to 2 minutes and 18 seconds. These moments will be the only opportunity to see the glowing “solar corona,” a sight that some describe as the “terrifying magic of the universe.”

However, this cosmic display will not be available to everyone, as the path of the shadow will begin from Russian Siberia, passing through the North Pole, Greenland, and Iceland, ending with a cinematic view over northern Spain and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. This will be the first time Europe has witnessed a total eclipse since 1999, leading to unprecedented demand from “eclipse chasers” for hotels in cities like “Lyon and Burgos.”

Most Arab countries will be outside the “full darkness range.” The phenomenon will be far from our skies, with a very slim chance of witnessing a barely noticeable partial eclipse in some border areas. Nevertheless, the warning remains for anyone intending to travel to see the event: “Looking directly at the sun during the eclipse could cost you your sight forever,” so special glasses are not a luxury but your only shield against the lost majesty of the sun.