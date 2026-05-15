«لا تنظروا إلى السماء!»، هكذا بدأ علماء الفلك والخبراء تحذيراتهم مع اقتراب واحدة من أندر وأروع الظواهر الكونية في العصر الحديث. في يوم 12 أغسطس 2026، سيكون العالم على موعد مع «الكسوف العظيم»، حيث سيختفي ضوء الشمس تماماً في مشهد مهيب يحول النهار إلى ظلام دامس في لحظات، وكأن عقارب الساعة قفزت فجأة من الظهيرة إلى منتصف الليل!
أطول فترة ظلام.. ماذا سيحدث؟
خلال هذه الظاهرة التاريخية، سيقوم القمر بحجب قرص الشمس بالكامل، مما سيؤدي إلى انخفاض مفاجئ في درجات الحرارة وظهور النجوم في عز الظهر. ووفقاً للحسابات الفلكية، ستعيش بعض المناطق «ظلاماً نهارياً» يصل إلى دقيقتين و18 ثانية. ستكون هذه اللحظات هي الفرصة الوحيدة لرؤية «الهالة الشمسية» المتوهجة، وهو مشهد يصفه البعض بـ«سحر الكون المرعب».
لكن لن يكون هذا العرض الكوني متاحاً للجميع، فمسار الظل سيبدأ من سيبيريا الروسية، مروراً بالقطب الشمالي وجرينلاند وآيسلندا، لينتهي بمشهد سينمائي فوق شمال إسبانيا وجزر البليار في البحر المتوسط. وتعتبر هذه المرة الأولى التي تشهد فيها أوروبا كسوفاً كلياً منذ عام 1999، مما جعل الفنادق في مدن مثل «ليون وبورجوس» تشهد طلباً غير مسبوق من «صيادي الكسوف».
وستكون معظم الدول العربية خارج «نطاق العتمة الكاملة». فالظاهرة ستكون بعيدة عن سمائنا، مع احتمالية ضعيفة جداً لرؤية كسوف جزئي لا يكاد يُذكر في بعض المناطق الحدودية. ومع ذلك، يظل التحذير قائماً لكل من ينوي السفر لمشاهدة الحدث: «النظر المباشر للشمس أثناء الكسوف قد يكلفك بصرك للأبد»، لذا فإن النظارات الخاصة ليست رفاهية، بل هي درعك الوحيد أمام عظمة الشمس المفقودة.
“Don’t look at the sky!” This is how astronomers and experts began their warnings as one of the rarest and most magnificent cosmic phenomena approaches in modern times. On August 12, 2026, the world will witness the “Great Eclipse,” where sunlight will completely vanish in a majestic scene that turns day into pitch darkness in moments, as if the hands of the clock suddenly jumped from noon to midnight!
The Longest Period of Darkness.. What Will Happen?
During this historic phenomenon, the moon will completely block the sun's disk, leading to a sudden drop in temperatures and the appearance of stars in broad daylight. According to astronomical calculations, some areas will experience “daytime darkness” lasting up to 2 minutes and 18 seconds. These moments will be the only opportunity to see the glowing “solar corona,” a sight that some describe as the “terrifying magic of the universe.”
However, this cosmic display will not be available to everyone, as the path of the shadow will begin from Russian Siberia, passing through the North Pole, Greenland, and Iceland, ending with a cinematic view over northern Spain and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. This will be the first time Europe has witnessed a total eclipse since 1999, leading to unprecedented demand from “eclipse chasers” for hotels in cities like “Lyon and Burgos.”
Most Arab countries will be outside the “full darkness range.” The phenomenon will be far from our skies, with a very slim chance of witnessing a barely noticeable partial eclipse in some border areas. Nevertheless, the warning remains for anyone intending to travel to see the event: “Looking directly at the sun during the eclipse could cost you your sight forever,” so special glasses are not a luxury but your only shield against the lost majesty of the sun.