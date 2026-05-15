«لا تنظروا إلى السماء!»، هكذا بدأ علماء الفلك والخبراء تحذيراتهم مع اقتراب واحدة من أندر وأروع الظواهر الكونية في العصر الحديث. في يوم 12 أغسطس 2026، سيكون العالم على موعد مع «الكسوف العظيم»، حيث سيختفي ضوء الشمس تماماً في مشهد مهيب يحول النهار إلى ظلام دامس في لحظات، وكأن عقارب الساعة قفزت فجأة من الظهيرة إلى منتصف الليل!

أطول فترة ظلام.. ماذا سيحدث؟

خلال هذه الظاهرة التاريخية، سيقوم القمر بحجب قرص الشمس بالكامل، مما سيؤدي إلى انخفاض مفاجئ في درجات الحرارة وظهور النجوم في عز الظهر. ووفقاً للحسابات الفلكية، ستعيش بعض المناطق «ظلاماً نهارياً» يصل إلى دقيقتين و18 ثانية. ستكون هذه اللحظات هي الفرصة الوحيدة لرؤية «الهالة الشمسية» المتوهجة، وهو مشهد يصفه البعض بـ«سحر الكون المرعب».

لكن لن يكون هذا العرض الكوني متاحاً للجميع، فمسار الظل سيبدأ من سيبيريا الروسية، مروراً بالقطب الشمالي وجرينلاند وآيسلندا، لينتهي بمشهد سينمائي فوق شمال إسبانيا وجزر البليار في البحر المتوسط. وتعتبر هذه المرة الأولى التي تشهد فيها أوروبا كسوفاً كلياً منذ عام 1999، مما جعل الفنادق في مدن مثل «ليون وبورجوس» تشهد طلباً غير مسبوق من «صيادي الكسوف».

وستكون معظم الدول العربية خارج «نطاق العتمة الكاملة». فالظاهرة ستكون بعيدة عن سمائنا، مع احتمالية ضعيفة جداً لرؤية كسوف جزئي لا يكاد يُذكر في بعض المناطق الحدودية. ومع ذلك، يظل التحذير قائماً لكل من ينوي السفر لمشاهدة الحدث: «النظر المباشر للشمس أثناء الكسوف قد يكلفك بصرك للأبد»، لذا فإن النظارات الخاصة ليست رفاهية، بل هي درعك الوحيد أمام عظمة الشمس المفقودة.