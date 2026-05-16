The football stands in Libya have turned into a fuse for a security and political crisis witnessed in the capital, Tripoli, after a non-awarded penalty led to violent protests, reaching the point of burning parts of the Prime Minister's office building.

The spark began at the Tarhuna city stadium during a heated match between the clubs "Al-Ittihad" and "Al-Suwaihli" as part of the championship playoffs in the western region. In the final minutes of the match, the referee's decision not to award a penalty to Al-Ittihad ignited the anger of the fans, who stormed the pitch in protest, despite the ban on crowd attendance in the Libyan league.

A hot night in the stadium and the streets

The situation in the stadium quickly spiraled out of control; cameras captured the sounds of heavy gunfire and scenes of injured individuals being transported by ambulances, due to the intervention of security forces to disperse the intruders. Abdullah Faraj, the director of the sports city in Tarhuna, confirmed that the riots did not stop at chants but extended to engulf a broadcasting vehicle and some facilities of the stadium in flames.

Simultaneously with the events in Tarhuna, the streets of Tripoli were boiling, specifically in the "Bab Ben Ghashir" area, the stronghold of Al-Ittihad club, which is close to sovereign headquarters. The events there began with acts of vandalism and an attack on a vehicle belonging to one of the armed factions, before transforming into an angry march of youth who gathered in front of the Prime Minister's office belonging to the Government of National Unity.

The flames reach the heart of decision-making

The demonstration was not traditional, as the protesters directed fireworks directly at the presidential building, causing a fire in some of its parts, before civil defense teams intervened to extinguish the flames and security forces imposed control over the site.

This overwhelming anger carries political dimensions; Al-Ittihad fans directly accused the family of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh of practicing "favoritism" in sports and supporting certain clubs in the league at the expense of others, turning a "football match" into a battleground for political score-settling in a scene that reflects the state of tension the country is experiencing.