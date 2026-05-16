تحولت مدرجات كرة القدم في ليبيا إلى فتيل لأزمة أمنية وسياسية شهدتها العاصمة طرابلس، بعد أن تسببت ركلة جزاء غير محتسبة في اندلاع احتجاجات عنيفة، وصلت إلى حد إحراق أجزاء من مبنى رئاسة الوزراء.

بداية الشرارة كانت من ملعب مدينة ترهونة، خلال مباراة مشحونة جمعت بين ناديي «الاتحاد» و«السويحلي» ضمن منافسات سداسي التتويج بالمنطقة الغربية. ومع الدقائق الأخيرة للمباراة، غاب قرار الحكم باحتساب ركلة جزاء لصالح الاتحاد، لينفجر غضب المشجعين الذين اقتحموا أرضية الملعب محتجين، على الرغم من قرار حظر دخول الجماهير المعمول به في الدوري الليبي.

ليلة ساخنة في الملعب والشوارع

الأوضاع في الملعب خرجت عن السيطرة سريعاً؛ حيث وثقت الكاميرات أصوات إطلاق رصاص كثيف ومشاهد لنقل مصابين عبر سيارات الإسعاف، جراء تدخل القوات الأمنية لتفريق المقتحمين. وأكد مدير المدينة الرياضية بترهونة عبد الله فرج أن أعمال الشغب لم تتوقف عند الهتافات، بل امتدت لتلتهم النيران سيارة البث المباشر وبعض مرافق الملعب.

بالتزامن مع أحداث ترهونة، كانت شوارع طرابلس تغلي، تحديداً في منطقة «باب بن غشير» معقل نادي الاتحاد القريب من مقار سيادية. بدأت الأحداث هناك بـأعمال تخريب واعتداء على آلية تابعة لأحد الفصائل المسلحة، قبل أن تتحول إلى مسيرة غاضبة لشباب تجمهروا أمام مبنى رئاسة الوزراء التابع لحكومة الوحدة الوطنية.

النيران تصل إلى قلب القرار

لم تكن المظاهرة تقليدية، إذ صوب المحتجون الألعاب النارية مباشرة نحو مبنى الرئاسة، ما تسبب في اندلاع حريق في بعض أجزائه، قبل أن تتدخل فرق الدفاع المدني لإخماد النيران وتفرض القوات الأمنية السيطرة على الموقع.

هذا الغضب العارم يحمل في خلفياته أبعاداً سياسية؛ حيث وجه مشجعو الاتحاد اتهامات مباشرة لعائلة رئيس الحكومة عبد الحميد الدبيبة بممارسة «المحاباة» الرياضية ودعم أندية معينة في الدوري على حساب أندية أخرى، ما حوَّل «مباراة كرة قدم» إلى ساحة تصفية حسابات سياسية في مشهد يعكس حالة الاحتقان التي تعيشها البلاد.