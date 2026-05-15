تحولت رحلة البحث عن «بريق الذهب» إلى كابوس مظلم في جمهورية إفريقيا الوسطى، بعدما انهارت الأرض بشكل مفاجئ فوق رؤوس عشرات العمال قرب الحدود الكاميرونية، ليتحول موقع التعدين في منطقة «بي مباري» إلى مقبرة جماعية تحت الأنقاض.
مصيدة الموت تحت الأوحال
في الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم، وبينما كان العمال يشقون طريقهم داخل حفر بدائية بحثاً عن ثروات الأرض، وقع انزلاق تربة ضخم دفن العشرات تحت أطنان من الصخور والأوحال. شهود عيان وصفوا المشهد بـ«يوم القيامة المصغر»، حيث تعالت صرخات الاستغاثة من تحت التراب، بينما وقفت فرق الإنقاذ البدائية عاجزة أمام ضخامة الكارثة.
وأعادت هذه المأساة تسليط الضوء على الواقع المرير لعمليات التعدين العشوائي في إفريقيا الوسطى، الدولة التي تسبح فوق بحيرات من الذهب والماس واليورانيوم، لكن عمالها يدفعون حياتهم ثمناً في مناجم غير قانونية تفتقر لأدنى معايير السلامة. في هذه المناطق النائية، يغيب القانون وتحضر المغامرة القاتلة، حيث يضطر السكان للحفر بأدوات بسيطة داخل حفر مهددة بالانهيار في أي ثانية.
وبينما يواصل الأهالي الحفر بأيديهم العارية يائسين للوصول إلى ذويهم، تسود حالة من الصدمة والغضب في القرى المحيطة. وهذه الكارثة ليست الأولى من نوعها، لكنها الأكبر من حيث عدد الضحايا في الأشهر الأخيرة، مما يضع الحكومة أمام تساؤلات حادة حول غياب الرقابة على «مناجم الموت» التي تلتهم أرواح الفقراء.
The quest for "the sparkle of gold" turned into a dark nightmare in the Central African Republic, after the ground suddenly collapsed over the heads of dozens of workers near the Cameroonian border, transforming the mining site in the "Bé Mbari" area into a mass grave beneath the rubble.
Death Trap Beneath the Mud
In the early hours of dawn today, as the workers were making their way into primitive pits in search of the earth's riches, a massive landslide buried dozens under tons of rocks and mud. Eyewitnesses described the scene as a "mini Day of Judgment," as cries for help rose from beneath the earth, while primitive rescue teams stood helpless in the face of the enormity of the disaster.
This tragedy has once again highlighted the bitter reality of illegal mining operations in the Central African Republic, a country that floats above lakes of gold, diamonds, and uranium, yet its workers pay with their lives in illegal mines that lack the most basic safety standards. In these remote areas, the law is absent, and deadly adventure prevails, forcing residents to dig with simple tools inside pits that threaten to collapse at any moment.
As locals continue to dig with their bare hands in desperation to reach their loved ones, a state of shock and anger prevails in the surrounding villages. This disaster is not the first of its kind, but it is the largest in terms of the number of victims in recent months, raising sharp questions for the government regarding the absence of oversight on the "death mines" that claim the lives of the poor.