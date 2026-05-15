تحولت رحلة البحث عن «بريق الذهب» إلى كابوس مظلم في جمهورية إفريقيا الوسطى، بعدما انهارت الأرض بشكل مفاجئ فوق رؤوس عشرات العمال قرب الحدود الكاميرونية، ليتحول موقع التعدين في منطقة «بي مباري» إلى مقبرة جماعية تحت الأنقاض.

مصيدة الموت تحت الأوحال

في الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم، وبينما كان العمال يشقون طريقهم داخل حفر بدائية بحثاً عن ثروات الأرض، وقع انزلاق تربة ضخم دفن العشرات تحت أطنان من الصخور والأوحال. شهود عيان وصفوا المشهد بـ«يوم القيامة المصغر»، حيث تعالت صرخات الاستغاثة من تحت التراب، بينما وقفت فرق الإنقاذ البدائية عاجزة أمام ضخامة الكارثة.

وأعادت هذه المأساة تسليط الضوء على الواقع المرير لعمليات التعدين العشوائي في إفريقيا الوسطى، الدولة التي تسبح فوق بحيرات من الذهب والماس واليورانيوم، لكن عمالها يدفعون حياتهم ثمناً في مناجم غير قانونية تفتقر لأدنى معايير السلامة. في هذه المناطق النائية، يغيب القانون وتحضر المغامرة القاتلة، حيث يضطر السكان للحفر بأدوات بسيطة داخل حفر مهددة بالانهيار في أي ثانية.

وبينما يواصل الأهالي الحفر بأيديهم العارية يائسين للوصول إلى ذويهم، تسود حالة من الصدمة والغضب في القرى المحيطة. وهذه الكارثة ليست الأولى من نوعها، لكنها الأكبر من حيث عدد الضحايا في الأشهر الأخيرة، مما يضع الحكومة أمام تساؤلات حادة حول غياب الرقابة على «مناجم الموت» التي تلتهم أرواح الفقراء.