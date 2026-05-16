The French criminal court issued a 5-year prison sentence against Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred, after he was convicted in a rape case, according to reports from French media.

The court also ordered the defendant to pay financial compensation to the victim amounting to 30,000 euros, equivalent to about 130,000 Saudi riyals, as compensation for the psychological and moral damages resulting from the case.

These rulings come as part of the French judiciary's policy aimed at dealing firmly with sexual assault crimes, especially with the increasing human rights demands for greater protection for victims and the acceleration of legal proceedings in such cases.