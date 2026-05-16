أصدرت محكمة الجنايات الفرنسية حكماً بالسجن لمدة 5 سنوات بحق الفنان المغربي سعد المجرد، بعد إدانته في قضية اغتصاب، وذلك وفق ما أوردته وسائل إعلام فرنسية.

كما قضت المحكمة بإلزام المتهم بدفع تعويض مالي للضحية قدره 30 ألف يورو، أي ما يعادل نحو 130 ألف ريال سعودي، تعويضاً عن الأضرار النفسية والمعنوية الناتجة عن القضية.

وتأتي هذه الأحكام ضمن سياسة القضاء الفرنسي الرامية إلى التعامل بحزم مع جرائم الاعتداء الجنسي، خصوصاً مع تزايد المطالب الحقوقية بتوفير حماية أكبر للضحايا وتسريع إجراءات التقاضي في مثل هذه القضايا.