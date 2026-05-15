Can a simple text message wipe out a lifetime of savings in seconds? This is what happened to thousands of citizens in Bulgaria, as they found themselves victims of a "digital nightmare" that started with a short message and ended with empty bank accounts. But what is astonishing about this case is not just the theft of money, but the "smart trick" used by the gang to cover their tracks across continents, reaching all the way to Morocco.

The "Moroccan Key" Trick.. Why?

Security investigations revealed a shocking surprise; while the gang was operating from the heart of the Bulgarian capital Sofia, the messages were reaching victims from numbers bearing distant international codes, primarily from Morocco and the Philippines.

This trick was not random; it aimed to:

Mislead tracking devices: To give authorities the impression that the network was international and operated from outside the borders.

Confuse the victims: To make the message appear as if it originated from a complex international technical system, thus giving it a false sense of "officiality".

Artificial Intelligence in Service of the "Thieves"

The messages were not just random texts; the scammers used artificial intelligence techniques to craft traffic violation warnings in a terrifying professional language. The message informs you that "you have an unpaid violation," threatening to impound your car, along with a "malicious" link that closely resembles the official website of the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior.

Security raids uncovered a complete "fraud factory," and ironically, the gang sent messages to everyone indiscriminately, to the extent that some of those who fell into the trap did not even own cars, yet they clicked on the links out of curiosity or fear of "making a mistake".

What Did They Find in the Gang's "Den"?

The Bulgarian police seized a cache of technical tools:

Hundreds of international SIM cards (including Moroccan numbers).

Advanced artificial intelligence tools for content writing.

Massive lists containing personal data of over 300,000 potential victims.

This incident sounded the alarm in Europe, and cybersecurity experts issued a golden piece of advice: "Government agencies do not request payment of fines through links in unknown text messages." If a message arrives from an international number (like Morocco or others) discussing a local violation, the recipient should be aware that they are a "potential victim" of professional hackers.