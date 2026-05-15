هل يمكن لرسالة نصية بسيطة أن تمحو مدخرات العمر في ثوانٍ؟ هذا ما حدث لآلاف المواطنين في بلغاريا، إذ وجدوا أنفسهم ضحايا لـ«كابوس رقمي» بدأ برسالة قصيرة وانتهى بحسابات بنكية فارغة. لكن المثير للدهشة في هذه القضية ليس فقط سرقة الأموال، بل «الحيلة الذكية» التي استخدمتها العصابة لإخفاء آثارها عبر القارات، وصولاً إلى المغرب.

خدعة «مفتاح المغرب».. لماذا؟

كشفت التحقيقات الأمنية مفاجأة صادمة، فبينما كانت العصابة تدير عملياتها من قلب العاصمة البلغارية صوفيا، كانت الرسائل تصل للضحايا من أرقام تحمل مفاتيح دولية بعيدة، وعلى رأسها المغرب والفلبين.

هذه الخدعة لم تكن عشوائية، بل كانت تهدف إلى:

تضليل أجهزة التتبع: إيهام السلطات بأن الشبكة دولية وتدار من خارج الحدود.

إرباك الضحايا: جعل الرسالة تبدو وكأنها صادرة عن نظام تقني دولي معقد، مما يضفي عليها صبغة «الرسمية» المزيفة.

ذكاء اصطناعي في خدمة «اللصوص»

لم تكن الرسائل مجرد نصوص عشوائية، بل استخدم المحتالون تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لصياغة تحذيرات مرورية بلغة احترافية مرعبة. فالرسالة تخبرك بأن «لديك مخالفة غير مدفوعة»، وتهددك بالحجز على سيارتك، مع وضع رابط «خبيث» يشبه تماماً موقع وزارة الداخلية البلغارية الرسمي.

وكشفت المداهمات الأمنية عن «مصنع احتيال» متكامل، والمثير للسخرية أن العصابة أرسلت الرسائل للجميع دون تمييز، لدرجة أن بعض من وقعوا في الفخ لا يمتلكون سيارات أصلاً، لكنهم ضغطوا على الروابط بدافع الفضول أو الخوف من «الوقوع في الخطأ».

ماذا وجدوا في «وكر» العصابة؟

ضبطت الشرطة البلغارية ترسانة من الأدوات التقنية:

  • مئات الشرائح الهاتفية الدولية (بما فيها أرقام مغربية).
  • أدوات ذكاء اصطناعي متطورة لكتابة المحتوى.
  • قوائم ضخمة تضم بيانات شخصية لأكثر من 300 ألف ضحية محتملة.

ودقت هذه الواقعة ناقوس الخطر في أوروبا، وخرج خبراء الأمن السيبراني بنصيحة ذهبية: «الجهات الحكومية لا تطلب دفع الغرامات عبر روابط في رسائل نصية مجهولة». وفي حال وصول رسالة من رقم دولي (مثل المغرب أو غيره) تتحدث عن مخالفة محلية، فكان من الواجب أن يعلم المستقبل بأنه «مشروع ضحية» لقراصنة محترفين.