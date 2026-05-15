هل يمكن لرسالة نصية بسيطة أن تمحو مدخرات العمر في ثوانٍ؟ هذا ما حدث لآلاف المواطنين في بلغاريا، إذ وجدوا أنفسهم ضحايا لـ«كابوس رقمي» بدأ برسالة قصيرة وانتهى بحسابات بنكية فارغة. لكن المثير للدهشة في هذه القضية ليس فقط سرقة الأموال، بل «الحيلة الذكية» التي استخدمتها العصابة لإخفاء آثارها عبر القارات، وصولاً إلى المغرب.
خدعة «مفتاح المغرب».. لماذا؟
كشفت التحقيقات الأمنية مفاجأة صادمة، فبينما كانت العصابة تدير عملياتها من قلب العاصمة البلغارية صوفيا، كانت الرسائل تصل للضحايا من أرقام تحمل مفاتيح دولية بعيدة، وعلى رأسها المغرب والفلبين.
هذه الخدعة لم تكن عشوائية، بل كانت تهدف إلى:
تضليل أجهزة التتبع: إيهام السلطات بأن الشبكة دولية وتدار من خارج الحدود.
إرباك الضحايا: جعل الرسالة تبدو وكأنها صادرة عن نظام تقني دولي معقد، مما يضفي عليها صبغة «الرسمية» المزيفة.
ذكاء اصطناعي في خدمة «اللصوص»
لم تكن الرسائل مجرد نصوص عشوائية، بل استخدم المحتالون تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لصياغة تحذيرات مرورية بلغة احترافية مرعبة. فالرسالة تخبرك بأن «لديك مخالفة غير مدفوعة»، وتهددك بالحجز على سيارتك، مع وضع رابط «خبيث» يشبه تماماً موقع وزارة الداخلية البلغارية الرسمي.
وكشفت المداهمات الأمنية عن «مصنع احتيال» متكامل، والمثير للسخرية أن العصابة أرسلت الرسائل للجميع دون تمييز، لدرجة أن بعض من وقعوا في الفخ لا يمتلكون سيارات أصلاً، لكنهم ضغطوا على الروابط بدافع الفضول أو الخوف من «الوقوع في الخطأ».
ماذا وجدوا في «وكر» العصابة؟
ضبطت الشرطة البلغارية ترسانة من الأدوات التقنية:
- مئات الشرائح الهاتفية الدولية (بما فيها أرقام مغربية).
- أدوات ذكاء اصطناعي متطورة لكتابة المحتوى.
- قوائم ضخمة تضم بيانات شخصية لأكثر من 300 ألف ضحية محتملة.
ودقت هذه الواقعة ناقوس الخطر في أوروبا، وخرج خبراء الأمن السيبراني بنصيحة ذهبية: «الجهات الحكومية لا تطلب دفع الغرامات عبر روابط في رسائل نصية مجهولة». وفي حال وصول رسالة من رقم دولي (مثل المغرب أو غيره) تتحدث عن مخالفة محلية، فكان من الواجب أن يعلم المستقبل بأنه «مشروع ضحية» لقراصنة محترفين.
Can a simple text message wipe out a lifetime of savings in seconds? This is what happened to thousands of citizens in Bulgaria, as they found themselves victims of a "digital nightmare" that started with a short message and ended with empty bank accounts. But what is astonishing about this case is not just the theft of money, but the "smart trick" used by the gang to cover their tracks across continents, reaching all the way to Morocco.
The "Moroccan Key" Trick.. Why?
Security investigations revealed a shocking surprise; while the gang was operating from the heart of the Bulgarian capital Sofia, the messages were reaching victims from numbers bearing distant international codes, primarily from Morocco and the Philippines.
This trick was not random; it aimed to:
Mislead tracking devices: To give authorities the impression that the network was international and operated from outside the borders.
Confuse the victims: To make the message appear as if it originated from a complex international technical system, thus giving it a false sense of "officiality".
Artificial Intelligence in Service of the "Thieves"
The messages were not just random texts; the scammers used artificial intelligence techniques to craft traffic violation warnings in a terrifying professional language. The message informs you that "you have an unpaid violation," threatening to impound your car, along with a "malicious" link that closely resembles the official website of the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior.
Security raids uncovered a complete "fraud factory," and ironically, the gang sent messages to everyone indiscriminately, to the extent that some of those who fell into the trap did not even own cars, yet they clicked on the links out of curiosity or fear of "making a mistake".
What Did They Find in the Gang's "Den"?
The Bulgarian police seized a cache of technical tools:
- Hundreds of international SIM cards (including Moroccan numbers).
- Advanced artificial intelligence tools for content writing.
- Massive lists containing personal data of over 300,000 potential victims.
This incident sounded the alarm in Europe, and cybersecurity experts issued a golden piece of advice: "Government agencies do not request payment of fines through links in unknown text messages." If a message arrives from an international number (like Morocco or others) discussing a local violation, the recipient should be aware that they are a "potential victim" of professional hackers.