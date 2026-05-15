في خطوة وصفت بـ«الضربة الاستباقية»، استيقظت الأوساط الطبية والحقوقية في تونس على قرار يقضي بتجميد نشاط المنظمة التونسية للأطباء الشبان لمدة 30 يوماً. الصدمة لم تكن في القرار الإداري نفسه، بل في توقيته الذي طرح علامات الاستفهام حول ما كان سيحدث خلف الأبواب المغلقة!

وتكمن المفاجأة في أن قرار التجميد صدر قبل ساعات قليلة فقط من موعد مؤتمر صحفي ضخم كانت تعتزم المنظمة عقده لتفجير قنبلة من العيار الثقيل. فالمنظمة كانت تستعد لعرض دراسة موثقة حول ما وصفته بـ«الانهيار المتسارع» في قطاع الصحة العمومية، وتصاعد موجات العنف ضد الأطباء، وتدهور الخدمات التي تمس حياة المواطن التونسي بشكل مباشر.

بينما لم تصدر الجهات الرسمية توضيحاً مفصلاً لأسباب القرار، يرى مراقبون أن التجميد يهدف إلى «تهدئة» المشهد بعد احتجاجات «تمرمدنا» العنيفة التي قادها الأطباء الشبان.

من جانبه، أعلن وجيه ذكار رئيس المنظمة الامتثال للقرار، لكنه أطلق تصريحاً نارياً قال فيه: «نشاطنا لن يتوقف، وسنواصل الدفاع عن المستشفيات وحقوق المرضى فور انتهاء الشهر».

ويأتي هذا الصدام في وقت حساس تعيش فيه تونس أزمة صحية متفاقمة، مع استمرار «نزيف هجرة الأطباء» نحو أوروبا ودول الخليج بسبب ضعف الرواتب وتدهور بيئة العمل، حيث تشير التقارير إلى أن آلاف الأطباء غادروا البلاد بالفعل، مما ترك المستشفيات الحكومية في حالة «عناية مركزة».