In a move described as a "preemptive strike," the medical and human rights circles in Tunisia woke up to a decision to suspend the activities of the Tunisian Organization of Young Doctors for 30 days. The shock was not in the administrative decision itself, but in its timing, which raised questions about what might have happened behind closed doors!

The surprise lies in the fact that the suspension decision was issued just a few hours before a massive press conference that the organization intended to hold to drop a heavy bombshell. The organization was preparing to present a documented study on what it described as the "rapid collapse" of the public health sector, the rising waves of violence against doctors, and the deterioration of services that directly affect the lives of Tunisian citizens.

While official authorities have not issued a detailed explanation for the reasons behind the decision, observers believe that the suspension aims to "calm" the scene following the violent "we have been humiliated" protests led by young doctors.

For his part, Wajih Dhakar, the head of the organization, announced compliance with the decision, but he issued a fiery statement saying: "Our activities will not stop, and we will continue to defend hospitals and patients' rights as soon as the month is over."

This clash comes at a sensitive time as Tunisia is experiencing a worsening health crisis, with the "bleeding of doctors" to Europe and Gulf countries continuing due to low salaries and deteriorating working conditions. Reports indicate that thousands of doctors have already left the country, leaving public hospitals in a state of "intensive care."