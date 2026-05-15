في خطوة وصفت بـ«الضربة الاستباقية»، استيقظت الأوساط الطبية والحقوقية في تونس على قرار يقضي بتجميد نشاط المنظمة التونسية للأطباء الشبان لمدة 30 يوماً. الصدمة لم تكن في القرار الإداري نفسه، بل في توقيته الذي طرح علامات الاستفهام حول ما كان سيحدث خلف الأبواب المغلقة!
وتكمن المفاجأة في أن قرار التجميد صدر قبل ساعات قليلة فقط من موعد مؤتمر صحفي ضخم كانت تعتزم المنظمة عقده لتفجير قنبلة من العيار الثقيل. فالمنظمة كانت تستعد لعرض دراسة موثقة حول ما وصفته بـ«الانهيار المتسارع» في قطاع الصحة العمومية، وتصاعد موجات العنف ضد الأطباء، وتدهور الخدمات التي تمس حياة المواطن التونسي بشكل مباشر.
بينما لم تصدر الجهات الرسمية توضيحاً مفصلاً لأسباب القرار، يرى مراقبون أن التجميد يهدف إلى «تهدئة» المشهد بعد احتجاجات «تمرمدنا» العنيفة التي قادها الأطباء الشبان.
من جانبه، أعلن وجيه ذكار رئيس المنظمة الامتثال للقرار، لكنه أطلق تصريحاً نارياً قال فيه: «نشاطنا لن يتوقف، وسنواصل الدفاع عن المستشفيات وحقوق المرضى فور انتهاء الشهر».
ويأتي هذا الصدام في وقت حساس تعيش فيه تونس أزمة صحية متفاقمة، مع استمرار «نزيف هجرة الأطباء» نحو أوروبا ودول الخليج بسبب ضعف الرواتب وتدهور بيئة العمل، حيث تشير التقارير إلى أن آلاف الأطباء غادروا البلاد بالفعل، مما ترك المستشفيات الحكومية في حالة «عناية مركزة».
In a move described as a "preemptive strike," the medical and human rights circles in Tunisia woke up to a decision to suspend the activities of the Tunisian Organization of Young Doctors for 30 days. The shock was not in the administrative decision itself, but in its timing, which raised questions about what might have happened behind closed doors!
The surprise lies in the fact that the suspension decision was issued just a few hours before a massive press conference that the organization intended to hold to drop a heavy bombshell. The organization was preparing to present a documented study on what it described as the "rapid collapse" of the public health sector, the rising waves of violence against doctors, and the deterioration of services that directly affect the lives of Tunisian citizens.
While official authorities have not issued a detailed explanation for the reasons behind the decision, observers believe that the suspension aims to "calm" the scene following the violent "we have been humiliated" protests led by young doctors.
For his part, Wajih Dhakar, the head of the organization, announced compliance with the decision, but he issued a fiery statement saying: "Our activities will not stop, and we will continue to defend hospitals and patients' rights as soon as the month is over."
This clash comes at a sensitive time as Tunisia is experiencing a worsening health crisis, with the "bleeding of doctors" to Europe and Gulf countries continuing due to low salaries and deteriorating working conditions. Reports indicate that thousands of doctors have already left the country, leaving public hospitals in a state of "intensive care."