While the audience filled the cinema halls to watch one of the most successful horror films in the history of Arab cinema, the star of the film, Hind Sabri, was making a strict decision inside her home by raising the banner of "No Watching" in front of her two daughters, in an incident that revealed a human side where maternal instinct was affected by the allure of stardom.

A Character Turned into a "Nightmare"

The surprise that Hind Sabri revealed relates to her famous film "The Blue Elephant 2". Despite the overwhelming success of the film, the Tunisian star admitted that she completely prevented her daughters (Olya and Leila) from watching it when it was released, fearing that the terrifying character of "Farida" she portrayed would turn into a nightmare haunting their childhood.

Hind Sabri recalled, in television statements, the iconic line that terrified millions: "Don't sleep, Yahya," confirming that she could not imagine the impact of these words in her voice as she whispered them in her daughters' ears, or their reaction as they watched their mother transform on screen into a mysterious being with frightening abilities.

Hind Sabri said that her daughters were 8 and 10 years old at the time, and despite the years that have passed since the film, they have not watched it yet by her decision. She added: "I didn't want my image as a mother to be shaken in front of them, as the role was steeped in difficult and terrifying psychological atmospheres that were not suitable for their innocence."

Social media users reacted strongly to this confession, with many considering that "the mother triumphed over the star," praising her concern for the mental health of her little ones, believing that a true artist is one who understands the difference between the boundaries of creativity and its impact on family reality.