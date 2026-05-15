بينما كان الجمهور يملأ قاعات السينما لمشاهدة أحد أنجح أفلام الرعب في تاريخ السينما العربية، كانت بطلة العمل النجمة هند صبري تتخذ قراراً صارماً داخل منزلها برفع شعار «ممنوع المشاهدة» أمام ابنتيها، في واقعة كشفت عن جانب إنساني تأثرت فيه غريزة الأمومة ببريق النجومية.

شخصية تحولت إلى «كابوس»

المفاجأة التي فجرتها هند صبري تتعلق بفيلمها الشهير «الفيل الأزرق 2». فبرغم النجاح الكاسح الذي حققه الفيلم، اعترفت النجمة التونسية بأنها منعت ابنتيها (عليا وليلى) تماماً من مشاهدته وقت عرضه، خوفاً من أن تتحول شخصية «فريدة» المرعبة التي قدمتها إلى كابوس يطارد طفولتهما.

واستعادت هند صبري، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، الجملة الأيقونية التي أرعبت الملايين: «إوعى تنام يا يحيى»، مؤكدة أنها لم تكن قادرة على تخيل وقع هذه الكلمات بصوتها وهي تهمس في أذن ابنتيها، أو رد فعلهما وهما تشاهدان والدتهما تتحول على الشاشة إلى كائن غامض يمتلك قدرات مخيفة.

وقالت هند صبري إن ابنتيها كانتا في عمر 8 و10 سنوات وقتها، ورغم مرور سنوات على الفيلم، إلا أنهما لم تشاهداه حتى الآن بقرار منها. وأضافت: «لم أكن أريد أن تهتز صورتي كأم أمامهما، فالدور كان غارقاً في أجواء نفسية صعبة ومرعبة لا تناسب براءتهما».

وتفاعل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بقوة مع هذا الاعتراف، حيث اعتبر الكثيرون أن «الأم انتصرت على النجمة»، وأشادوا بحرصها على الصحة النفسية لصغيرتيها، معتبرين أن الفنان الحقيقي هو من يدرك الفرق بين حدود الإبداع وتأثيره على الواقع الأسري.