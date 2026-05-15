بينما كان الجمهور يملأ قاعات السينما لمشاهدة أحد أنجح أفلام الرعب في تاريخ السينما العربية، كانت بطلة العمل النجمة هند صبري تتخذ قراراً صارماً داخل منزلها برفع شعار «ممنوع المشاهدة» أمام ابنتيها، في واقعة كشفت عن جانب إنساني تأثرت فيه غريزة الأمومة ببريق النجومية.
شخصية تحولت إلى «كابوس»
المفاجأة التي فجرتها هند صبري تتعلق بفيلمها الشهير «الفيل الأزرق 2». فبرغم النجاح الكاسح الذي حققه الفيلم، اعترفت النجمة التونسية بأنها منعت ابنتيها (عليا وليلى) تماماً من مشاهدته وقت عرضه، خوفاً من أن تتحول شخصية «فريدة» المرعبة التي قدمتها إلى كابوس يطارد طفولتهما.
واستعادت هند صبري، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، الجملة الأيقونية التي أرعبت الملايين: «إوعى تنام يا يحيى»، مؤكدة أنها لم تكن قادرة على تخيل وقع هذه الكلمات بصوتها وهي تهمس في أذن ابنتيها، أو رد فعلهما وهما تشاهدان والدتهما تتحول على الشاشة إلى كائن غامض يمتلك قدرات مخيفة.
وقالت هند صبري إن ابنتيها كانتا في عمر 8 و10 سنوات وقتها، ورغم مرور سنوات على الفيلم، إلا أنهما لم تشاهداه حتى الآن بقرار منها. وأضافت: «لم أكن أريد أن تهتز صورتي كأم أمامهما، فالدور كان غارقاً في أجواء نفسية صعبة ومرعبة لا تناسب براءتهما».
وتفاعل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بقوة مع هذا الاعتراف، حيث اعتبر الكثيرون أن «الأم انتصرت على النجمة»، وأشادوا بحرصها على الصحة النفسية لصغيرتيها، معتبرين أن الفنان الحقيقي هو من يدرك الفرق بين حدود الإبداع وتأثيره على الواقع الأسري.
While the audience filled the cinema halls to watch one of the most successful horror films in the history of Arab cinema, the star of the film, Hind Sabri, was making a strict decision inside her home by raising the banner of "No Watching" in front of her two daughters, in an incident that revealed a human side where maternal instinct was affected by the allure of stardom.
A Character Turned into a "Nightmare"
The surprise that Hind Sabri revealed relates to her famous film "The Blue Elephant 2". Despite the overwhelming success of the film, the Tunisian star admitted that she completely prevented her daughters (Olya and Leila) from watching it when it was released, fearing that the terrifying character of "Farida" she portrayed would turn into a nightmare haunting their childhood.
Hind Sabri recalled, in television statements, the iconic line that terrified millions: "Don't sleep, Yahya," confirming that she could not imagine the impact of these words in her voice as she whispered them in her daughters' ears, or their reaction as they watched their mother transform on screen into a mysterious being with frightening abilities.
Hind Sabri said that her daughters were 8 and 10 years old at the time, and despite the years that have passed since the film, they have not watched it yet by her decision. She added: "I didn't want my image as a mother to be shaken in front of them, as the role was steeped in difficult and terrifying psychological atmospheres that were not suitable for their innocence."
Social media users reacted strongly to this confession, with many considering that "the mother triumphed over the star," praising her concern for the mental health of her little ones, believing that a true artist is one who understands the difference between the boundaries of creativity and its impact on family reality.