The file "stray animals" in Egypt has turned into a public battleground, after artist Somaya El Khashab entered into a heated debate with journalist Abdel Nasser Zidan, due to a post about the suffering of dogs in the streets, a debate that coincided with a security intervention in a similar incident.

Somaya El Khashab: "The height of brutality"

The crisis began when Somaya El Khashab expressed her outrage at the way some people treat stray dogs, writing on her accounts: "Even the garbage no longer has food to satisfy the hunger of the animals... the utmost ignorance and the height of brutality." The words of the Egyptian artist received widespread support from animal welfare organizations, but they provoked others who see the spread of dogs as a looming danger.

A fiery response from Abdel Nasser Zidan

Journalist Abdel Nasser Zidan did not delay in responding, as he directed a direct criticism at Somaya El Khashab, urging her to host these dogs in her home and provide care for them instead of blaming citizens who fear for their children from dog bite incidents. This "offensive" response made the crisis trend within a few hours.

This debate coincided with the famous "October" incident, where security forces intervened after a video circulated of a woman putting down a substance suspected to be toxic to dogs, leading to a major brawl and official reports. This overlap between the "celebrity quarrel" and the security incident caused the controversy to reach its peak, amid a public divide over the best solution to the stray dog crisis.

Between Somaya El Khashab's "compassion" and Abdel Nasser Zidan's "realism," the Egyptian government continues to work on its 2030 plan aimed at sterilizing and vaccinating stray dogs as a humane alternative to their elimination, yet the digital battle has proven that the road is still long to end this societal divide.