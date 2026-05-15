تحول ملف «الحيوانات الضالة» في مصر إلى ساحة معركة علنية، بعدما دخلت الفنانة سمية الخشاب في سجال حاد مع الإعلامي عبد الناصر زيدان، بسبب منشور حول معاناة الكلاب في الشوارع، وهو السجال الذي تزامن مع تدخل أمني في واقعة مشابهة.

سمية الخشاب: «قمة الوحشية»

بدأت الأزمة عندما عبرت سمية الخشاب عن غضبها العارم من طريقة تعامل البعض مع الكلاب الضالة، وكتبت عبر حساباتها: «حتى القمامة لم يعد بها طعام يسد جوع الحيوانات.. منتهى الجهل وقمة الوحشية». كلمات الفنانة المصرية قوبلت بتأييد واسع من جمعيات الرفق بالحيوان، لكنها استفزت آخرين يرون في انتشار الكلاب خطراً داهماً.

رد ناري من عبد الناصر زيدان

لم يتأخر الإعلامي عبد الناصر زيدان في الرد، حيث وجه انتقاداً مباشراً لسمية الخشاب، مطالباً إياها باستضافة هذه الكلاب داخل منزلها وتوفير الرعاية لها بدلاً من إلقاء اللوم على المواطنين الذين يخشون على أطفالهم من حوادث العقر. هذا الرد «الهجومي» جعل الأزمة تتصدر «التريند» في ساعات قليلة.

وتزامن هذا السجال مع واقعة «أكتوبر» الشهيرة، حيث تدخلت الأجهزة الأمنية بعد تداول فيديو لسيدة تضع مادة يُشتبه أنها سامة للكلاب، مما أدى لمشاجرة كبرى وبلاغات رسمية. هذا التداخل بين «شجار المشاهير» والواقعة الأمنية جعل الجدل يصل إلى ذروته، وسط انقسام شعبي حول الحل الأمثل لأزمة الكلاب الضالة.

وبين «رحمة» سمية الخشاب و«واقعية» عبد الناصر زيدان، تواصل الحكومة المصرية العمل على خطتها لعام 2030 التي تهدف لتعقيم وتطعيم الكلاب الضالة كبديل إنساني لعمليات التخلص منها، إلا أن المعركة الرقمية أثبتت أن الطريق لا يزال طويلاً لإنهاء هذا الانقسام المجتمعي.