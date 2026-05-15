رصد مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي FBI، مكافأة قدرها 200 ألف دولار مقابل أي معلومات تؤدي إلى تحديد مكان أو القبض على ضابطة الاستخبارات السابقة في سلاح الجو مونيكا ويت، المتهمة بالتجسس لصالح إيران.


وقال المكتب الفيدرالي في بيان، إنه لا يزال يبحث عن ويت ويعتقد أنها تتخابر مع إيران منذ عام 2013، واتهمها بـ«تدعم الأنشطة الخبيثة لإيران»، مضيفاً: «لم ينس مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي هذه القضية»، داعياً كل من يملك معلومات عن مكانها إلى التواصل مع السلطات.


ونقل البيان عن المسؤول في الـFBI بواشنطن دانيال ويربيكي، قوله: إن المكتب يعتقد أن هناك أشخاصاً يعرفون مكان وجود ويت، خاصة في ظل ما وصفه بـالظرف الدولي الحساس المتعلق بإيران.


وكانت ويت تعمل ضمن مكتب التحقيقات الخاصة التابع لسلاح الجو الأمريكي، وشغلت مهمات مكافحة التجسس بين عامي 2003 و2008، وشملت مهماتها العمل في الشرق الأوسط.


وتكشف الاتهامات الأمريكية أن ويت جرى استهدافها وتجنيدها من قبل أجهزة استخبارات إيرانية، وفق ما نقلت الشبكة عن مسؤولين أمريكيين.


وفي عام 2019، قال مساعد وزير العدل السابق جون ديمرز، إنها بعد انشقاقها قامت بكشف معلومات تتعلق ببرنامج استخباراتي أمريكي «سري»، إضافة إلى هوية أحد ضباط الاستخبارات، وهو ما اعتبرته السلطات تهديداً مباشراً للأمن القومي.


ووفق لائحة الاتهام، فإن «ويت تآمرت مع أطراف إيرانية خلال الفترة ما بين يناير 2012 ومايو 2015، داخل إيران وخارج الولايات المتحدة، لتزويدهم بوثائق ومعلومات تتعلق بالدفاع الوطني الأمريكي، مع علمها بأن هذه المواد قد تُستخدم للإضرار بمصالح الولايات المتحدة وتحقيق منفعة لإيران».


وأضافت لائحة الاتهام، أن مسؤولين إيرانيين قدموا لها بعد انشقاقها تسهيلات شملت السكن ومعدات حاسوبية لدعم نشاطها، بينما لم تتضح حالياً تفاصيل تمثيلها القانوني داخل الولايات المتحدة.


وتشير الوثائق القضائية إلى أن القضية تشمل أيضاً اتهام أربعة إيرانيين بالتآمر ومحاولات تنفيذ اختراقات إلكترونية، بالإضافة إلى تهم تتعلق بسرقة الهوية بشكل مشدد.