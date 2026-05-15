The FBI has announced a reward of $200,000 for any information leading to the location or arrest of former Air Force intelligence officer Monica Witt, who is accused of espionage on behalf of Iran.



The federal office stated in a release that it is still searching for Witt and believes she has been spying for Iran since 2013, accusing her of "supporting Iran's malign activities," adding: "The FBI has not forgotten this case," urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact authorities.



The statement quoted FBI official in Washington, Daniel Werbicki, saying that the bureau believes there are people who know Witt's location, especially given what he described as the sensitive international situation regarding Iran.



Witt worked within the Air Force's special investigations office and held counterintelligence duties between 2003 and 2008, including assignments in the Middle East.



The U.S. allegations reveal that Witt was targeted and recruited by Iranian intelligence agencies, according to what the network reported from U.S. officials.



In 2019, former Assistant Attorney General John Demers stated that after her defection, she disclosed information related to a "classified" U.S. intelligence program, in addition to the identity of one intelligence officer, which authorities considered a direct threat to national security.



According to the indictment, "Witt conspired with Iranian parties between January 2012 and May 2015, both inside Iran and outside the United States, to provide them with documents and information related to U.S. national defense, knowing that these materials could be used to harm U.S. interests and benefit Iran."



The indictment added that Iranian officials provided her with assistance after her defection, including housing and computer equipment to support her activities, while details of her legal representation in the United States are currently unclear.



Judicial documents indicate that the case also includes charges against four Iranians for conspiracy and attempts to carry out cyber intrusions, in addition to charges related to aggravated identity theft.