وسط توقعات بأن تزداد الأوضاع سوءاً خلال «موسم العجاف»، كشف تحليل جديد صادر عن التصنيف المرحلي المتكامل للأمن الغذائي، أن نحو 19.5 مليون شخص في السودان، يمثلون 41% من إجمالي السكان، يواجهون مستويات مرتفعة من انعدام الأمن الغذائي الحاد.


وأكد التحليل أن هذه الأرقام تعكس الأثر الإنساني العميق للصراع المستمر في البلاد، الذي تسبب في نزوح ملايين الأشخاص، وتعطيل الخدمات الصحية، وفرض قيود كبيرة على وصول المساعدات الإنسانية في مناطق واسعة، حسبما أورد موقع الأمم المتحدة.


ووفق التحليل الذي تناول الفترة من فبراير إلى مايو 2026، يواجه نحو 135 ألف شخص، ظروفاً تُصنف ضمن المرحلة الخامسة (مرحلة الكارثة أو المجاعة)، وهي الأعلى في سلم التصنيف.


وجرى تصنيف أكثر من 5 ملايين شخص ضمن المرحلة الرابعة (الطوارئ)، فيما يقع نحو 14 مليون شخص إضافي ضمن المرحلة الثالثة (الأزمة)، ما يعكس اتساع نطاق انعدام الأمن الغذائي في البلاد.


وحذر التقرير من أن أزمة السودان لا تزال من بين أشد الأزمات الإنسانية في العالم، مع احتمال تدهور الوضع خلال «موسم العجاف» وهي فترة ما قبل موسم الحصاد، بين يونيو وسبتمبر.


ولفت التصنيف إلى أن 14 منطقة في ولايات شمال وجنوب دارفور، وجنوب كردفان مهددة بخطر المجاعة، في حال تحقق «السيناريو الأسوأ»، الذي يشمل تصاعد القتال، وتقييد وصول المساعدات الإنسانية.


وأفصح التقرير عن تدهور حاد في أوضاع الأطفال، متوقعاً أن نحو 825 ألف طفل دون سن الخامسة سيعانون من سوء التغذية الحاد الوخيم خلال عام 2026، بزيادة 7% عن عام 2025، وارتفاع بنسبة 25% مقارنة بفترة ما قبل النزاع.


وأفاد بأن أكثر من 8.9 مليون شخص نزحوا داخلياً منذ اندلاع النزاع، فيما خرج نحو 40% من المرافق الصحية عن الخدمة، ما فاقم من تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية والصحية.


ولفت إلى أن استمرار النزاع في الشرق الأوسط ساهم بشكل غير مباشر في ارتفاع أسعار الغذاء والوقود والأسمدة، ما زاد الضغط على الاقتصاد السوداني ونظامه الغذائي الهش.


وشدد التصنيف المرحلي المتكامل للأمن الغذائي، على أن أي تحسن في الوضع مرهون بوقف الأعمال القتالية، وتحسين الوصول الإنساني، وتوسيع نطاق المساعدات، محذراً من أن استمرار العنف سيجعل تحقيق أي تحسن خلال عام 2026 أمراً غير مرجح.