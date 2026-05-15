Amid expectations that conditions will worsen during the "lean season," a new analysis released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification revealed that approximately 19.5 million people in Sudan, representing 41% of the total population, are facing high levels of acute food insecurity.



The analysis confirmed that these figures reflect the deep humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict in the country, which has caused the displacement of millions of people, disrupted health services, and imposed significant restrictions on humanitarian aid access in vast areas, according to the United Nations website.



According to the analysis covering the period from February to May 2026, around 135,000 people are facing conditions classified as Phase Five (Emergency or Famine), the highest on the classification scale.



More than 5 million people have been classified under Phase Four (Emergency), while approximately 14 million additional people fall under Phase Three (Crisis), reflecting the widening scope of food insecurity in the country.



The report warned that the crisis in Sudan remains one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world, with the situation likely to deteriorate during the "lean season," which is the pre-harvest period between June and September.



The classification indicated that 14 areas in North and South Darfur, and South Kordofan are at risk of famine if the "worst-case scenario" occurs, which includes escalating fighting and restrictions on humanitarian aid access.



The report revealed a sharp deterioration in the conditions of children, predicting that around 825,000 children under the age of five will suffer from severe acute malnutrition during 2026, an increase of 7% from 2025, and a rise of 25% compared to the pre-conflict period.



It reported that more than 8.9 million people have been internally displaced since the outbreak of the conflict, while about 40% of health facilities have gone out of service, exacerbating the humanitarian and health situation.



It noted that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has indirectly contributed to rising food, fuel, and fertilizer prices, increasing pressure on the fragile Sudanese economy and food system.



The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification emphasized that any improvement in the situation is contingent upon a cessation of hostilities, improved humanitarian access, and an expansion of aid, warning that the continuation of violence will make any improvement in 2026 unlikely.