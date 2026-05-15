وسط توقعات بأن تزداد الأوضاع سوءاً خلال «موسم العجاف»، كشف تحليل جديد صادر عن التصنيف المرحلي المتكامل للأمن الغذائي، أن نحو 19.5 مليون شخص في السودان، يمثلون 41% من إجمالي السكان، يواجهون مستويات مرتفعة من انعدام الأمن الغذائي الحاد.
وأكد التحليل أن هذه الأرقام تعكس الأثر الإنساني العميق للصراع المستمر في البلاد، الذي تسبب في نزوح ملايين الأشخاص، وتعطيل الخدمات الصحية، وفرض قيود كبيرة على وصول المساعدات الإنسانية في مناطق واسعة، حسبما أورد موقع الأمم المتحدة.
ووفق التحليل الذي تناول الفترة من فبراير إلى مايو 2026، يواجه نحو 135 ألف شخص، ظروفاً تُصنف ضمن المرحلة الخامسة (مرحلة الكارثة أو المجاعة)، وهي الأعلى في سلم التصنيف.
وجرى تصنيف أكثر من 5 ملايين شخص ضمن المرحلة الرابعة (الطوارئ)، فيما يقع نحو 14 مليون شخص إضافي ضمن المرحلة الثالثة (الأزمة)، ما يعكس اتساع نطاق انعدام الأمن الغذائي في البلاد.
وحذر التقرير من أن أزمة السودان لا تزال من بين أشد الأزمات الإنسانية في العالم، مع احتمال تدهور الوضع خلال «موسم العجاف» وهي فترة ما قبل موسم الحصاد، بين يونيو وسبتمبر.
ولفت التصنيف إلى أن 14 منطقة في ولايات شمال وجنوب دارفور، وجنوب كردفان مهددة بخطر المجاعة، في حال تحقق «السيناريو الأسوأ»، الذي يشمل تصاعد القتال، وتقييد وصول المساعدات الإنسانية.
وأفصح التقرير عن تدهور حاد في أوضاع الأطفال، متوقعاً أن نحو 825 ألف طفل دون سن الخامسة سيعانون من سوء التغذية الحاد الوخيم خلال عام 2026، بزيادة 7% عن عام 2025، وارتفاع بنسبة 25% مقارنة بفترة ما قبل النزاع.
وأفاد بأن أكثر من 8.9 مليون شخص نزحوا داخلياً منذ اندلاع النزاع، فيما خرج نحو 40% من المرافق الصحية عن الخدمة، ما فاقم من تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية والصحية.
ولفت إلى أن استمرار النزاع في الشرق الأوسط ساهم بشكل غير مباشر في ارتفاع أسعار الغذاء والوقود والأسمدة، ما زاد الضغط على الاقتصاد السوداني ونظامه الغذائي الهش.
وشدد التصنيف المرحلي المتكامل للأمن الغذائي، على أن أي تحسن في الوضع مرهون بوقف الأعمال القتالية، وتحسين الوصول الإنساني، وتوسيع نطاق المساعدات، محذراً من أن استمرار العنف سيجعل تحقيق أي تحسن خلال عام 2026 أمراً غير مرجح.
Amid expectations that conditions will worsen during the "lean season," a new analysis released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification revealed that approximately 19.5 million people in Sudan, representing 41% of the total population, are facing high levels of acute food insecurity.
The analysis confirmed that these figures reflect the deep humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict in the country, which has caused the displacement of millions of people, disrupted health services, and imposed significant restrictions on humanitarian aid access in vast areas, according to the United Nations website.
According to the analysis covering the period from February to May 2026, around 135,000 people are facing conditions classified as Phase Five (Emergency or Famine), the highest on the classification scale.
More than 5 million people have been classified under Phase Four (Emergency), while approximately 14 million additional people fall under Phase Three (Crisis), reflecting the widening scope of food insecurity in the country.
The report warned that the crisis in Sudan remains one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world, with the situation likely to deteriorate during the "lean season," which is the pre-harvest period between June and September.
The classification indicated that 14 areas in North and South Darfur, and South Kordofan are at risk of famine if the "worst-case scenario" occurs, which includes escalating fighting and restrictions on humanitarian aid access.
The report revealed a sharp deterioration in the conditions of children, predicting that around 825,000 children under the age of five will suffer from severe acute malnutrition during 2026, an increase of 7% from 2025, and a rise of 25% compared to the pre-conflict period.
It reported that more than 8.9 million people have been internally displaced since the outbreak of the conflict, while about 40% of health facilities have gone out of service, exacerbating the humanitarian and health situation.
It noted that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has indirectly contributed to rising food, fuel, and fertilizer prices, increasing pressure on the fragile Sudanese economy and food system.
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification emphasized that any improvement in the situation is contingent upon a cessation of hostilities, improved humanitarian access, and an expansion of aid, warning that the continuation of violence will make any improvement in 2026 unlikely.