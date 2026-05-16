في خطوة جريئة تفتح الباب أمام تساؤلات الوجود البشري خارج كوكب الأرض، بدأت الصين تنفيذ أول تجربة من نوعها في العالم لدراسة «أجنة اصطناعية» في الفضاء؛ في خطوة علمية رائدة تستهدف فك شفرات التكاثر والعيش البشري خلال الرحلات الفضائية طويلة الأمد.

المهمة انطلقت عملياً مع وصول شحنة علمية ضخمة تضم 41 تجربة إلى محطة الفضاء الصينية «تيانقونغ» متن سفينة الشحن «تيانتشو-10»، حيث استقرت عينات الأجنة الاصطناعية داخل وحدة تجارب تخصصية، لتعلن بكين بذلك تدشين الحقبة الأولى بـالعالم لأبحاث الأجنة البشرية الاصطناعية في بيئة انعدام الجاذبية.

خلايا جذعية تمنح الأمل.. دون توليد بشر

طمأن يوي له تشيان، المسؤول عن المشروع، الأوساط العلمية بخصوص طبيعة التجربة، مؤكداً أن الأمور تسير بدقة متناهية؛ حيث يتولى نظام آلي مبرمج تجديد المحاليل المغذية للأجنة يومياً.

وحول ماهية هذه الأجنة، أوضح «تشيان» بطابع يزيل الغموض: هذه الهياكل ليست أجنة حقيقية ولا تملك القدرة على التطور لتصبح كائنات بشرية كاملة، بل هي نماذج مخبرية متطورة للغاية، بُنيت باستخدام الخلايا الجذعية البشرية كمادة خام لتشابه الأجنة الحقيقية، والهدف منها هو دراسة وتوثيق المراحل المبكرة جداً من التطور الإنساني.

5 أيام في المدار.. ومقارنة مع الأرض

بينما تسبح هذه العينات في الفضاء، تجري في الوقت ذاته تجربة مطابقة تماماً داخل مختبرات أرضية لضمان دقة المقارنة. ووفقاً للخطة الزمنية، ستقضي الأجنة الاصطناعية 5 أيام في المدار، ليتم بعدها تجميدها بآلية خاصة وهي لا تزال في الفضاء، تمهيداً لشحنها مجدداً نحو الأرض.

ومع عودة العينات، سيبدأ العلماء في إجراء تحليلات مقارنة دقيقة بين خلايا الفضاء وخلايا الأرض، في محاولة لاستكشاف كيف تؤثر بيئة الكون والجاذبية الصغرى على بدايات التكوين البشري، وبناء استراتيجية حقيقية لمواجهة المخاطر التي قد تهدد استمرار الجنس البشري إذا ما قرر يوماً الاستقرار بين النجوم.