نفى مهاجم نادي الهلال «مالكوم» أخبار انتقاله إلى الدوري القطري نهاية الموسم الحالي، لعدم رغبة المدرب الإيطالي «إنزاغي» في استمراره مع الزعيم. جاء ذلك خلال تعليق على هذه الشائعات عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «إنستغرام» قال فيه: «أخبار مغلوطة ومستمر مع فريقي».


يذكر أن اللاعب «مالكوم» وقّع مع الهلال صيف 2023 بعقد يمتد لمدة 4 مواسم حتى نهاية موسم 2026-2027، قادماً من نادي زينيت سانت بطرسبرغ، مقابل 60 مليون يورو، براتب سنوي قُدّر بنحو 18 مليون يورو.


ويجيد «مالكوم» اللعب بقدمه اليسرى للتسديد أو صناعة اللعب، وتعتبر سرعته وانطلاقاته من أخطر أسلحته في المرتدات والمساحات خلف الدفاع، وكثيراً ما يغيّر مركزه مع المهاجم وصانع اللعب لإرباك الخصوم، ويدافع بشكل جيد.