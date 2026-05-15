The striker of Al-Hilal, "Malcom," denied rumors of his transfer to the Qatari league at the end of the current season, due to the Italian coach "Inzaghi's" lack of desire for him to continue with the team. This came in a comment on these rumors via his official account on the social media platform "Instagram," where he stated: "False news, and I will continue with my team."



It is worth mentioning that the player "Malcom" signed with Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 on a contract that extends for 4 seasons until the end of the 2026-2027 season, coming from Zenit Saint Petersburg for 60 million euros, with an annual salary estimated at around 18 million euros.



Malcom is skilled at using his left foot for shooting or playmaking, and his speed and bursts are considered some of his most dangerous weapons in counterattacks and spaces behind the defense. He often changes positions with the striker and playmaker to confuse opponents, and he defends well.