The passports at the Al-Haditha border crossing in the Al-Jawf region welcomed the guests of Allah arriving to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for this year 1447 AH, and completed their entry procedures with ease and convenience.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed its readiness to receive the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah for this year's Hajj season, facilitating their procedures by utilizing all its capabilities through supporting its platforms at international crossings (air, land, and sea) with the latest technical devices operated by qualified personnel fluent in the languages of the guests of Allah.