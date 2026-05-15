في خطوة تهدف إلى حماية «أموال الخير» وتعزيز الثقة في القطاع غير الربحي، يبدأ اليوم (الجمعة) العمل رسمياً باللائحة التنفيذية لنظام جمع التبرعات، التي وضعت حداً فاصلاً بين العمل المنظم وبين التجاوزات التي قد تشوب عمليات جمع التبرعات.

لا تبرعات نقدية في الشوارع

حسمت اللائحة الجدل حول قنوات التبرع، حيث حصرت جمع التبرعات النقدية عبر الحوالات البنكية والقنوات الإلكترونية فقط (المواقع الرسمية، والتطبيقات، وأجهزة الصرف، والرسائل النصية). وهذا يعني أن أي محاولة لجمع الأموال يدوياً خارج القنوات الرسمية تُعد مخالفة صريحة للنظام.

رقابة «عابرة للقارات»

إذا أرادت أي جهة تلقي تبرعات من خارج المملكة، فلن يكون الأمر سهلاً كما كان سابقاً؛ لأن اللائحة استحدثت لجنة رفيعة المستوى برئاسة المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي وعضوية جهات سيادية (الداخلية، والخارجية، وأمن الدولة، وغيرها) لدراسة كل طلب بدقة قبل الموافقة عليه.

«السعودة» شرط أساسي للصرف

في بند يعزز الأمان والموثوقية، اشترطت اللائحة أن يكون جميع القائمين على حملات جمع التبرعات والمسؤولين عن صرفها سعوديين فقط. وتلتزم الجهات بتزويد الدولة بأسماء هؤلاء الأشخاص لضمان المساءلة والشفافية.

التبرعات العينية.. تحت المجهر

لم تكتفِ اللائحة بتنظيم الأموال، بل شملت التبرعات العينية (ملابس، وأطعمة، وأجهزة). ولا يجوز جمعها خارج المقرات إلا بموافقة مسبقة وإحداثيات دقيقة (العنوان الوطني) للموقع، مع التأكد من جودة وصلاحية المواد المتبرع بها.

المصير النهائي لـ«الأموال المصادرة»

ماذا يحدث للتبرعات التي تُصادر بحكم قضائي؟ اللائحة كانت واضحة، وتُنفق هذه الأموال في أوجه البر داخل المملكة (كفالة أيتام، مساجد، مشاريع صحية وتعليمية) وفق قرار من المسؤول الأول في الجهة المرخصة، لضمان بقاء نفعها للمجتمع.