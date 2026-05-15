في خطوة تهدف إلى حماية «أموال الخير» وتعزيز الثقة في القطاع غير الربحي، يبدأ اليوم (الجمعة) العمل رسمياً باللائحة التنفيذية لنظام جمع التبرعات، التي وضعت حداً فاصلاً بين العمل المنظم وبين التجاوزات التي قد تشوب عمليات جمع التبرعات.
لا تبرعات نقدية في الشوارع
حسمت اللائحة الجدل حول قنوات التبرع، حيث حصرت جمع التبرعات النقدية عبر الحوالات البنكية والقنوات الإلكترونية فقط (المواقع الرسمية، والتطبيقات، وأجهزة الصرف، والرسائل النصية). وهذا يعني أن أي محاولة لجمع الأموال يدوياً خارج القنوات الرسمية تُعد مخالفة صريحة للنظام.
رقابة «عابرة للقارات»
إذا أرادت أي جهة تلقي تبرعات من خارج المملكة، فلن يكون الأمر سهلاً كما كان سابقاً؛ لأن اللائحة استحدثت لجنة رفيعة المستوى برئاسة المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي وعضوية جهات سيادية (الداخلية، والخارجية، وأمن الدولة، وغيرها) لدراسة كل طلب بدقة قبل الموافقة عليه.
«السعودة» شرط أساسي للصرف
في بند يعزز الأمان والموثوقية، اشترطت اللائحة أن يكون جميع القائمين على حملات جمع التبرعات والمسؤولين عن صرفها سعوديين فقط. وتلتزم الجهات بتزويد الدولة بأسماء هؤلاء الأشخاص لضمان المساءلة والشفافية.
التبرعات العينية.. تحت المجهر
لم تكتفِ اللائحة بتنظيم الأموال، بل شملت التبرعات العينية (ملابس، وأطعمة، وأجهزة). ولا يجوز جمعها خارج المقرات إلا بموافقة مسبقة وإحداثيات دقيقة (العنوان الوطني) للموقع، مع التأكد من جودة وصلاحية المواد المتبرع بها.
المصير النهائي لـ«الأموال المصادرة»
ماذا يحدث للتبرعات التي تُصادر بحكم قضائي؟ اللائحة كانت واضحة، وتُنفق هذه الأموال في أوجه البر داخل المملكة (كفالة أيتام، مساجد، مشاريع صحية وتعليمية) وفق قرار من المسؤول الأول في الجهة المرخصة، لضمان بقاء نفعها للمجتمع.
In a move aimed at protecting "charitable funds" and enhancing trust in the non-profit sector, the executive regulations for the fundraising system officially come into effect today (Friday), establishing a clear boundary between organized work and the violations that may mar fundraising operations.
No Cash Donations in the Streets
The regulations have settled the debate regarding donation channels, as they restrict cash donations to bank transfers and electronic channels only (official websites, applications, ATMs, and text messages). This means that any attempt to collect money manually outside of official channels is considered a clear violation of the system.
Transcontinental Oversight
If any entity wishes to receive donations from outside the Kingdom, it will not be as easy as it was before; the regulations have established a high-level committee chaired by the National Center for Non-Profit Sector Development, with membership from sovereign entities (Interior, Foreign Affairs, State Security, and others) to carefully study each request before approval.
Saudization as a Basic Condition for Disbursement
In a clause that enhances security and reliability, the regulations require that all individuals involved in fundraising campaigns and responsible for disbursement be exclusively Saudi. Entities are obligated to provide the state with the names of these individuals to ensure accountability and transparency.
In-Kind Donations... Under Scrutiny
The regulations do not stop at organizing monetary donations; they also include in-kind donations (clothing, food, devices). Collecting these items outside designated locations is only permitted with prior approval and precise coordinates (national address) of the site, ensuring the quality and suitability of the donated materials.
The Final Fate of "Confiscated Funds"
What happens to donations that are confiscated by judicial order? The regulations were clear: these funds are spent on charitable purposes within the Kingdom (supporting orphans, mosques, health and educational projects) according to a decision from the primary responsible person in the licensed entity, to ensure their benefits remain for the community.