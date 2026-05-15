The Ministry of Commerce has apprehended an online store selling perfumes and oud that misled consumers with an electronic advertisement containing false and misleading claims, in a clear violation of the e-commerce system and its executive regulations.

The ministry detected the violation after the store, through its account on a social media platform, advertised that it would give a gift to every consumer upon purchase, which included the phrase: "Season's Surprise.. Everyone gets an iPhone." It was found that the store did not adhere to the content of the advertisement, as different devices were delivered to consumers instead of the advertised devices.

The ministry confirmed that it summoned the individuals responsible for the store and referred the case to the committee reviewing violations of the e-commerce system to take legal action, for violating the provisions of Article "Eleven" of the e-commerce system, which states: "It is prohibited to include in the electronic advertisement any false offer, statement, or claim, or to phrase it in a way that may directly or indirectly deceive or mislead the consumer."

It is worth noting that the ministry monitors and follows up on electronic advertisements for online stores, referring violators to the committee reviewing violations of the e-commerce system, and imposing fines that can reach up to one million riyals, in addition to blocking and closing violating sites, and prohibiting them from conducting business.