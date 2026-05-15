التقى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم، النائب الأول لوزير خارجية جمهورية بيلاروس سيرغي لوكاشيفيتش، وذلك على هامش اجتماع وزراء خارجية دول مجموعة بريكس، المنعقد في العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة المستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر اللقاء، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية الهند هيثم المالكي.