The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, met today with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergey Lukashevich, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS countries, held in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed the latest developments on both regional and international fronts and the efforts being made in this regard.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of India, Haitham Al-Maliki.