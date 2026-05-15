The Ministry of Interior emphasized that a financial penalty of up to (100,000) riyals will be imposed on anyone who transports holders of visit visas, or attempts to transport them with the aim of delivering them to the city of Mecca and the holy sites starting from today (the first) of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, and the competent court will be requested to confiscate the land transport means that is proven to have been used for that purpose, which was owned by the transporter or the contributor or the accomplice.

The Ministry of Interior called on everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions of Hajj, which aim to maintain the security and safety of pilgrims in performing their rituals with ease and reassurance, and to promptly report any violators of those regulations and instructions via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the regions of the Kingdom.