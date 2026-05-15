شددت وزارة الداخلية على أنه سيتم تطبيق غرامة مالية تصل إلى (100,000) ريال بحق كل من يقوم بنقل حاملي تأشيرات الزيارة، أو يحاول نقلهم بهدف إيصالهم إلى مدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة بداية من اليوم (الأول) من شهر ذي القعدة حتى نهاية اليوم الـ (14) من شهر ذي الحجة، والمطالبة من المحكمة المختصة بمصادرة وسيلة النقل البري التي يثبت استخدامها في ذلك، وكانت مملوكة للناقل أو المساهم أو المتواطئ معه.

وأهابت وزارة الداخلية بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، التي تهدف إلى المحافظة على أمن وسلامة الحجاج لأداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفي تلك الأنظمة والتعليمات عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.