شددت وزارة الداخلية على أنه سيتم تطبيق غرامة مالية تصل إلى (100,000) ريال بحق كل من يقوم بنقل حاملي تأشيرات الزيارة، أو يحاول نقلهم بهدف إيصالهم إلى مدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة بداية من اليوم (الأول) من شهر ذي القعدة حتى نهاية اليوم الـ (14) من شهر ذي الحجة، والمطالبة من المحكمة المختصة بمصادرة وسيلة النقل البري التي يثبت استخدامها في ذلك، وكانت مملوكة للناقل أو المساهم أو المتواطئ معه.
وأهابت وزارة الداخلية بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، التي تهدف إلى المحافظة على أمن وسلامة الحجاج لأداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفي تلك الأنظمة والتعليمات عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
The Ministry of Interior emphasized that a financial penalty of up to (100,000) riyals will be imposed on anyone who transports holders of visit visas, or attempts to transport them with the aim of delivering them to the city of Mecca and the holy sites starting from today (the first) of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, and the competent court will be requested to confiscate the land transport means that is proven to have been used for that purpose, which was owned by the transporter or the contributor or the accomplice.
The Ministry of Interior called on everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions of Hajj, which aim to maintain the security and safety of pilgrims in performing their rituals with ease and reassurance, and to promptly report any violators of those regulations and instructions via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the regions of the Kingdom.