أكد الأمن العام تطبيق غرامة مالية تصل إلى (20) ألف ريال بحق كل من يُضبط مؤديًا أو محاولًا أداء الحج دون تصريح، ومن حاملي تأشيرات الزيارة بأنواعها كافة ممن يحاولون الدخول إلى مدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة أو البقاء فيهما داخل النطاق الجغرافي المحدد، وذلك اعتبارًا من 1 / 11 /1447هـ حتى 14 / 12 /1447هـ.
وأوضح الأمن العام أن النطاق الجغرافي يشمل مدينة مكة المكرمة ومداخلها الرسمية وغير الرسمية، والمنطقة المركزية، والمشاعر المقدسة، ومحطة قطار الحرمين بالرصيفة، ومراكز الضبط الأمني، ومراكز الفرز، ومراكز الضبط الأمني المؤقتة.
وأشار إلى أنه سيتم ترحيل المتسللين للحج من المقيمين والمخالفين إلى بلدانهم، ومنعهم من دخول المملكة لمدة (10) سنوات.
وحث الأمن العام الجميع على الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، وعلى الرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
The Public Security has confirmed the implementation of a financial penalty of up to (20) thousand riyals against anyone caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit, as well as against holders of all types of visit visas who attempt to enter the city of Mecca and the holy sites or remain within the specified geographical area, starting from 1 / 11 / 1447 AH until 14 / 12 / 1447 AH.
The Public Security clarified that the geographical area includes the city of Mecca, its official and unofficial entrances, the central area, the holy sites, the Haramain Train Station in Al-Rusifah, security control centers, sorting centers, and temporary security control centers.
It was noted that infiltrators attempting to perform Hajj, whether residents or violators, will be deported to their countries and banned from entering the Kingdom for (10) years.
The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and via the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.