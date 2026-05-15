The Public Security has confirmed the implementation of a financial penalty of up to (20) thousand riyals against anyone caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit, as well as against holders of all types of visit visas who attempt to enter the city of Mecca and the holy sites or remain within the specified geographical area, starting from 1 / 11 / 1447 AH until 14 / 12 / 1447 AH.

The Public Security clarified that the geographical area includes the city of Mecca, its official and unofficial entrances, the central area, the holy sites, the Haramain Train Station in Al-Rusifah, security control centers, sorting centers, and temporary security control centers.

It was noted that infiltrators attempting to perform Hajj, whether residents or violators, will be deported to their countries and banned from entering the Kingdom for (10) years.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and via the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.