In a scene that reflected human and social dimensions beyond traditional celebrations, the World Down Syndrome Day 2026 event, organized by the Saudi Center for Down Syndrome in the capital Riyadh, embodied a comprehensive model of community work based on partnership and empowerment, with wide attendance and participation from supporting entities and individuals interested in supporting people with Down syndrome and enhancing their integration into society.

Public Relations and Training Officer Wadha Al-Toum confirmed to "Okaz" that the event was an extension of ongoing efforts undertaken by the center to raise community awareness about the rights of people with Down syndrome, and to work on empowering them and showcasing their abilities and active participation in various fields.

Al-Toum stated: "We are proud to organize the World Down Syndrome Day 2026 event, which is a continuation of qualitative and ongoing efforts to support and empower this dear group to our hearts, and in belief of the importance of enhancing their presence in society in a manner that befits their great capabilities and potentials."

She added that the event was not merely an awareness occasion, but a community platform aimed at promoting the concepts of inclusion and empowerment and highlighting inspiring models, in addition to shedding light on the importance of integrating roles among institutions and supporting entities to achieve a sustainable impact that serves people with Down syndrome and their families.

She said: "We appreciate the significant role of the supporting entities that had a clear and direct impact on the success of the event, and contributed effectively to showcasing it in an honorable manner that reflects the spirit of cooperation and social responsibility, and emphasizes the importance of the collaboration of different entities to achieve a deeper and more sustainable impact in serving people with Down syndrome."

She pointed out that this type of initiative reflects the growing transformation in community awareness regarding the importance of empowering people with disabilities, and opening spaces for their active participation, in line with the objectives of quality of life and empowering all segments of society.

She clarified that the event, led by the center's director Dr. Haya Al-Shamikh, emphasizes the necessity of highlighting the rights of people with Down syndrome and enhancing their presence in society in a manner that befits them, reflecting the values of empowerment and inclusion, alongside her continuous support for all initiatives that contribute to raising community awareness regarding this dear group.