في مشهدٍ عكس أبعادًا إنسانية واجتماعية تتجاوز حدود الاحتفاء التقليدي، جسّدت فعالية اليوم العالمي لمتلازمة داون 2026، التي نظمها المركز السعودي لمتلازمة داون في العاصمة الرياض، نموذجًا متكاملًا للعمل المجتمعي القائم على الشراكة والتمكين، وسط حضور واسع ومشاركة من جهات داعمة ومهتمين بمجال دعم الأشخاص ذوي متلازمة داون وتعزيز اندماجهم في المجتمع.

وأكدت مسؤولة العلاقات العامة والتدريب وضحاء التوم لـ«عكاظ» أن الفعالية جاءت امتدادًا لجهود مستمرة يتبناها المركز في سبيل رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي بحقوق الأشخاص ذوي متلازمة داون، والعمل على تمكينهم وإبراز قدراتهم ومشاركتهم الفاعلة في مختلف المجالات.

وقالت التوم: «نحن فخورون بتنظيم فعالية اليوم العالمي لمتلازمة داون 2026، والتي جاءت امتدادًا لجهود نوعية ومستمرة في دعم وتمكين هذه الفئة الغالية على قلوبنا، وإيمانًا بأهمية تعزيز حضورهم في المجتمع بصورة تليق بقدراتهم وإمكاناتهم الكبيرة».

وأضافت أن الفعالية لم تكن مجرد مناسبة توعوية، بل منصة مجتمعية هدفت إلى تعزيز مفاهيم الدمج والتمكين وإبراز النماذج الملهمة، إلى جانب تسليط الضوء على أهمية تكامل الأدوار بين المؤسسات والجهات الداعمة لتحقيق أثر مستدام يخدم الأشخاص ذوي متلازمة داون وأسرهم.

وقالت: «نثمّن الدور الكبير للجهات الداعمة التي كان لها أثر واضح ومباشر في نجاح الفعالية، وأسهمت بصورة فاعلة في إبرازها بشكل مشرّف يعكس روح التعاون والمسؤولية المجتمعية، ويؤكد أهمية تكاتف الجهات المختلفة من أجل تحقيق أثر أعمق وأكثر استدامة في خدمة الأشخاص ذوي متلازمة داون».

وأشارت إلى أن هذا النوع من المبادرات يعكس التحول المتنامي في الوعي المجتمعي تجاه أهمية تمكين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، وفتح المساحات أمامهم للمشاركة الفاعلة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات جودة الحياة وتمكين جميع فئات المجتمع.

وأوضحت أن الفعالية التي تقودها مديرة المركز الدكتورة هيا الشامخ، تؤكد ضرورة إبراز حقوق الأشخاص ذوي متلازمة داون وتعزيز حضورهم في المجتمع بما يليق بهم، ويعكس قيم التمكين والدمج، إلى جانب دعمها المستمر لكل المبادرات التي تسهم في رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي تجاه هذه الفئة الغالية.