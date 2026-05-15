أعلن المتحدث السابق لنادي الشباب الزميل الإعلامي تركي الغامدي كسبه قضية تقدم بها ضده نادي الشباب لدى الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام.


وقال تركي الغامدي في منشور على حسابه في منصة (X): «‏أصعب المعارك تلك التي تضطر فيها لحماية نفسك ممن يسكن قلبك.


‏أن يُنصفك القانون بحكم نهائي (برفض الدعوى المقدمة ضدك) بعد مداولات استمرت شهرين فهذه «قمة العدل» ولكن أن يكون خصمك من تحب فهذا هو الثمن الصعب!


‏لم أسعَ يومًا لأكون في موقف «الند».. فأصعب المواجهات هي التي تضطر فيها للدفاع عن نفسك أمام من تمنيت له الانتصارات دائمًا.. خسارته لا تسعدني حتى وإن كان في ذلك كسب لقضيتي.. فالانتصار هنا «فوزٌ مرّ»..


‏بفضل الله كسبت حكمًا نهائيًا لصالحي (من الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام) لتكون صفحة وطويت.. لم أتمن يومًا أن يجمعنا «تحدٍ قانوني» نخرج منه بمبدأ الخاسر والمنتصر.. انتصرت قانونيًا لكنني لا أشعر بنشوة الخصوم.. فمن نحب لا نتمنى كسرهم حتى وإن جعلهم الزمان يجورون علينا».


يذكر أن الزميل تركي الغامدي شغل منصب المشرف العام على العلاقات العامة والإعلام في نادي الشباب والمتحدث باسم النادي خلال الفترة من أكتوبر 2022 وحتى ديسمبر 2025.