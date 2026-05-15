The former spokesperson for Al-Shabab Club, media colleague Turki Al-Ghamdi, announced that he won a case brought against him by Al-Shabab Club at the General Authority for Media Regulation.



Turki Al-Ghamdi said in a post on his account on the (X) platform: "The hardest battles are those in which you are forced to protect yourself from those who reside in your heart.



For the law to rule in your favor with a final judgment (rejecting the lawsuit against you) after deliberations that lasted two months is the 'peak of justice,' but to have your opponent be someone you love is the hard price to pay!



I have never sought to be in a position of 'equal.' The toughest confrontations are those where you have to defend yourself against someone you always wished victories for... Their loss does not bring me joy, even if it means a win for my case... Here, victory is a 'bitter win.'



Thanks to God, I won a final ruling in my favor (from the General Authority for Media Regulation), and this chapter is now closed... I have never wished for us to be united by a 'legal challenge' from which we emerge with a loser and a winner... I won legally, but I do not feel the thrill of the opponents... For those we love, we do not wish to break them, even if time makes them wrong us."



It is worth mentioning that colleague Turki Al-Ghamdi served as the General Supervisor of Public Relations and Media at Al-Shabab Club and the club's spokesperson from October 2022 until December 2025.