The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has won first place globally at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2026) in the field of computational biology and informatics, after the Saudi science and engineering team garnered 24 international awards, marking a new achievement that reflects Saudi Arabia's advanced presence in one of the largest global scientific forums.

The awards achieved by the Saudi team at the exhibition, held in Phoenix, Arizona, from May 9 to 15, were distributed among 12 major awards, including a global first place award, 4 second place awards, 5 third place awards, and 2 fourth place awards, in addition to 12 special awards.

The first place globally was awarded to student Mohammed Nasser Al-Asmeri from the Royal Commission for Jubail Education, for his distinguished project in the field of computational biology and informatics, among more than 1,700 students from around 70 countries participating in the exhibition.

The second place globally was achieved by student Dalin Badr Qadeer from Makkah Education in the field of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Munira Suleiman Al-Rumi from Eastern Province Education in the field of Environmental Engineering, Imran Omar Al-Turkistani from Riyadh Education in the field of Environmental Engineering, and Jumana Talal Bilal from Eastern Province Education in the field of Materials Science.

In third place were: student Jowan Ryan Hindi from Jeddah Education in the field of Biomedical and Health Sciences, Abdulrahman Basim Jamal from Jeddah Education in the field of Chemistry, Fatima Mohammed Al-Saleem from Tabuk Education in the field of Energy, Yara Youssef Al-Qadi from Eastern Province Education in the field of Environmental Engineering, and Abdullah Ahmed Al-Rashid from Eastern Province Education in the field of Materials Science.

Fourth place globally was awarded to: student Lana Abdullah Abu Talib from Jazan Education in the field of Energy, and Fatima Hussein Al-Muqrin from Eastern Province Education in the field of Environmental Engineering.

The Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khraidis, confirmed that this achievement was made possible - by the grace of God - and the unlimited support received by the education and giftedness and creativity sector from the wise leadership, extending from a national vision that invests in the Saudi human being and believes in their ability to compete and lead in the fields of science and innovation.

Al-Khraidis extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on this national achievement, affirming that what the sons and daughters of the Kingdom achieved at "ISEF 2026" reflects the maturity, integration, and global competitiveness of the gifted care system in the Kingdom.

He pointed out that this honorable international presence is the result of the strategic partnership between "Mawhiba" and the Ministry of Education, which has contributed to discovering, nurturing, and qualifying gifted students, enabling them to represent the Kingdom in the largest international scientific forums, through comprehensive scientific and training pathways that begin in schools and extend to global competition platforms.

This achievement reflects the level of research excellence of Saudi projects, the quality of training received by the students, and their ability to compete in an international scientific environment that includes elite talents from various countries around the world, alongside the effectiveness of the giftedness and creativity care system led by "Mawhiba" and the Ministry of Education, and the sponsors of this year's team, foremost among them Saudi Aramco, the National Cybersecurity Authority, and the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

The Kingdom, represented by "Mawhiba" and the Ministry of Education, has participated in the "ISEF" exhibition annually since 2007, and its total number of awards after this year's achievements has risen to 209 awards in all its participations in the exhibition, including 136 major awards and 73 special awards.

The Saudi science and engineering team comprises 40 male and female students who presented distinguished scientific projects, in addition to two observing students, with 23 students participating in person in Phoenix, while 17 students are competing remotely from Riyadh.

The students were nominated to represent the Kingdom as part of the Saudi team after a wide national competition that involved more than 357,000 students, who submitted over 34,000 scientific projects in 22 fields, as part of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity (Ibda'a 2026).

The participating students underwent several evaluation and qualification stages in "Mawhiba," which included regional exhibitions and central exhibitions, culminating in the "Ibda'a for Science and Engineering" exhibition, followed by an intensive qualification program, as part of the final preparations for participation in "ISEF 2026," aimed at developing their research projects and enhancing their readiness for international competition.

The "ISEF" exhibition is the largest global platform for research and innovative projects for pre-university students, where participating projects are evaluated by a select group of international scientists and experts, giving students the opportunity to showcase their projects and highlight their scientific abilities on a global level.