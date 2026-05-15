توجت المملكة العربية السعودية بالمركز الأول عالميًا في معرض ريجينيرون الدولي للعلوم والهندسة (آيسف 2026) في مجال علم الأحياء الحسابي والمعلوماتية، بعد أن حصد المنتخب السعودي للعلوم والهندسة 24 جائزة دولية، في إنجاز جديد يعكس الحضور السعودي المتقدم في أحد أكبر المحافل العلمية العالمية.

وتوزعت الجوائز التي حققها المنتخب السعودي في المعرض، المقام بمدينة فينيكس بولاية أريزونا الأمريكية خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 15 مايو الجاري، على 12 جائزة كبرى، شملت جائزة عالمية في المركز الأول، و4 جوائز في المركز الثاني، و5 جوائز في المركز الثالث، وجائزتين في المركز الرابع، إضافة إلى 12 جائزة خاصة.

وتوج بالمركز الأول عالميًا الطالب محمد ناصر الأسمري من إدارة تعليم الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل، عن مشروعه النوعي في مجال علم الأحياء الحسابي والمعلوماتية، من بين أكثر من 1700 طالب وطالبة من نحو 70 دولة شاركت في المعرض.

وحقق المركز الثاني عالميًا كل من الطالبة دالين بدر قدير من تعليم مكة المكرمة في مجال علوم الأرض والبيئة، ومنيرة سليمان الرومي من تعليم الشرقية في مجال الهندسة البيئية، وعمران عمر التركستاني من تعليم الرياض في مجال الهندسة البيئية، وجمانة طلال بلال من تعليم الشرقية في مجال علم المواد.

وحل في المركز الثالث كل من: الطالبة جوان ريان هندي من تعليم جدة في مجال الطب الحيوي والعلوم الصحية، وعبدالرحمن باسم جمال من تعليم جدة في مجال الكيمياء، وفاطمة محمد السليم من تعليم تبوك في مجال الطاقة، ويارا يوسف القاضي من تعليم الشرقية في مجال الهندسة البيئية، وعبدالله أحمد الرشيد من تعليم الشرقية في مجال علم المواد.

وجاء في المركز الرابع عالميًا كل من: الطالبة لانا عبدالله أبو طالب من تعليم جازان في مجال الطاقة، وفاطمة حسين المقرن من تعليم الشرقية في مجال الهندسة البيئية.

وأكد الأمين العام لمؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع (موهبة) عبدالعزيز بن صالح الكريديس أن هذا الإنجاز تحقق -بفضل الله- ثم بالدعم غير المحدود الذي يحظى به قطاع التعليم والموهبة والإبداع من القيادة الرشيدة، وامتدادًا لرؤية وطنية تستثمر في الإنسان السعودي، وتؤمن بقدرته على المنافسة والريادة في ميادين العلم والابتكار.

ورفع الكريديس التهنئة إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة هذا الإنجاز الوطني، مؤكدًا أن ما حققه أبناء وبنات المملكة في «آيسف 2026» يعكس ما وصلت إليه منظومة رعاية الموهوبين في المملكة من نضج وتكامل وتنافسية عالمية.

وأشار إلى أن هذا الحضور الدولي المشرف يأتي ثمرة للشراكة الإستراتيجية بين «موهبة» ووزارة التعليم، التي أسهمت في اكتشاف الطلبة الموهوبين ورعايتهم وتأهيلهم، وتمكينهم من تمثيل المملكة في أكبر المحافل العلمية الدولية، من خلال مسارات علمية وتدريبية متكاملة تبدأ من المدرسة وتمتد إلى منصات المنافسة العالمية.

ويعكس هذا الإنجاز مستوى التميز البحثي للمشاريع السعودية، وجودة التأهيل الذي تلقاه الطلبة، وقدرتهم على المنافسة في بيئة علمية دولية تضم نخبة الموهوبين من مختلف دول العالم، إلى جانب فاعلية منظومة رعاية الموهبة والإبداع التي تقودها "موهبة" ووزارة التعليم، ورعاة المنتخب لهذا العام وفي مقدمتهم شركة أرامكو السعودية، والهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني، والهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية.

وتشارك المملكة، ممثلةً في "موهبة" ووزارة التعليم في معرض «آيسف» سنويًا منذ عام 2007، وارتفع رصيدها بعد جوائز هذا العام إلى 209 جوائز في جميع مشاركاتها في المعرض، منها 136 جائزة كبرى و73 جائزة خاصة.

ويضم المنتخب السعودي للعلوم والهندسة 40 طالبًا وطالبة قدموا مشاريع علمية نوعية، إضافة إلى طالبين ملاحظين، حيث يشارك 23 طالبًا وطالبة حضوريًا في مدينة فينيكس، فيما ينافس 17 طالبًا وطالبة عن بُعد من مدينة الرياض.

وترشح الطلبة لتمثيل المملكة ضمن المنتخب السعودي بعد منافسة وطنية واسعة شارك فيها أكثر من 357 ألف طالب وطالبة، قدموا أكثر من 34 ألف مشروع علمي في 22 مجالًا، ضمن منافسات الأولمبياد الوطني للإبداع العلمي (إبداع 2026).

ومرّ الطلبة المشاركون بعدة مراحل تقييم وتأهيل في «موهبة»، شملت معارض المناطق والمعارض المركزية، وصولًا إلى معرض «إبداع للعلوم والهندسة»، ثم برنامج تأهيلي مكثف، ضمن الاستعدادات النهائية للمشاركة في «آيسف 2026»، بهدف تطوير مشاريعهم البحثية وتعزيز جاهزيتهم للمنافسة الدولية.

ويُعد معرض «آيسف» أكبر منصة عالمية للمشاريع البحثية والابتكارية لطلاب ما قبل المرحلة الجامعية، حيث تُقيَّم المشاريع المشاركة من قبل نخبة من العلماء والخبراء الدوليين، بما يمنح الطلبة فرصة لعرض مشاريعهم وإبراز قدراتهم العلمية على مستوى عالمي.