أكد الصحفي الإيطالي الشهير فابريزو رومانو توصل تشيلسي الإنجليزي إلى اتفاق مع المدرب الإسباني تشابي ألونسو لتدريب الفريق، بداية من الموسم القادم.
وكان ألونسو قد أُقيل من تدريب ريال مدريد في يناير الماضي، عقب الخسارة أمام برشلونة بنتيجة 3-2 في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني، الذي أُقيم في مدينة جدة.
تفاصيل العقد
وكتب رومانو عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «سيتم الإعلان قريباً عن تعيين تشابي ألونسو مديراً فنياً جديداً لتشيلسي بعقد يمتد لأربع سنوات، وينتهي في يونيو 2030».
وأضاف: «تم الاتفاق على كل شيء، وسيتواجد تشابي في لندن خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة لبدء هذه المرحلة الجديدة، ومن المتوقع أن يكون له دور بارز في خطط تشيلسي لانتقالات الصيف».
موسم كارثي للبلوز
يذكر أن تشيلسي أقال المدرب ليام روسينيور في أبريل الماضي، بسبب سوء النتائج، وعين كالوم مكفارلين مدرباً مؤقتاً.
وتبخرت آمال تشيلسي في حصد أي لقب هذا الموسم، بعد خسارة كأس إنجلترا أمام مانشستر سيتي بهدف نظيف، اليوم (السبت)، كما فشل «البلوز» في التأهل إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم.
The famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea has reached an agreement with Spanish coach Xabi Alonso to manage the team starting from next season.
Alonso was dismissed from coaching Real Madrid last January after losing to Barcelona 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final, which took place in Jeddah.
Contract Details
Romano wrote on his account on the platform "X": "The appointment of Xabi Alonso as the new head coach of Chelsea will be announced soon, with a contract that extends for four years, ending in June 2030."
He added: "Everything has been agreed upon, and Xabi will be in London in the coming few days to start this new phase, and he is expected to play a prominent role in Chelsea's plans for the summer transfers."
A Disastrous Season for the Blues
It is worth noting that Chelsea sacked coach Liam Rosenior last April due to poor results and appointed Callum McFarlane as interim coach.
Chelsea's hopes of winning any title this season evaporated after losing the FA Cup to Manchester City by a single goal today (Saturday), and the "Blues" also failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.