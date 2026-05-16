أكد الصحفي الإيطالي الشهير فابريزو رومانو توصل تشيلسي الإنجليزي إلى اتفاق مع المدرب الإسباني تشابي ألونسو لتدريب الفريق، بداية من الموسم القادم.

وكان ألونسو قد أُقيل من تدريب ريال مدريد في يناير الماضي، عقب الخسارة أمام برشلونة بنتيجة 3-2 في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني، الذي أُقيم في مدينة جدة.

تفاصيل العقد

وكتب رومانو عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «سيتم الإعلان قريباً عن تعيين تشابي ألونسو مديراً فنياً جديداً لتشيلسي بعقد يمتد لأربع سنوات، وينتهي في يونيو 2030».

وأضاف: «تم الاتفاق على كل شيء، وسيتواجد تشابي في لندن خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة لبدء هذه المرحلة الجديدة، ومن المتوقع أن يكون له دور بارز في خطط تشيلسي لانتقالات الصيف».

موسم كارثي للبلوز

يذكر أن تشيلسي أقال المدرب ليام روسينيور في أبريل الماضي، بسبب سوء النتائج، وعين كالوم مكفارلين مدرباً مؤقتاً.

وتبخرت آمال تشيلسي في حصد أي لقب هذا الموسم، بعد خسارة كأس إنجلترا أمام مانشستر سيتي بهدف نظيف، اليوم (السبت)، كما فشل «البلوز» في التأهل إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم.