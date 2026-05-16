The famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea has reached an agreement with Spanish coach Xabi Alonso to manage the team starting from next season.

Alonso was dismissed from coaching Real Madrid last January after losing to Barcelona 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final, which took place in Jeddah.

Contract Details

Romano wrote on his account on the platform "X": "The appointment of Xabi Alonso as the new head coach of Chelsea will be announced soon, with a contract that extends for four years, ending in June 2030."

He added: "Everything has been agreed upon, and Xabi will be in London in the coming few days to start this new phase, and he is expected to play a prominent role in Chelsea's plans for the summer transfers."

A Disastrous Season for the Blues

It is worth noting that Chelsea sacked coach Liam Rosenior last April due to poor results and appointed Callum McFarlane as interim coach.

Chelsea's hopes of winning any title this season evaporated after losing the FA Cup to Manchester City by a single goal today (Saturday), and the "Blues" also failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.