US President Donald Trump warned Iran today (Saturday) of the dangers of failing to reach an agreement, asserting that it will face a very tough time.



Trump told French channel “BFM”: “Iran will face a very tough time if an agreement is not reached,” explaining that he does not know if an agreement with Iran will be reached soon.



US Preparations

He pointed out that the Iranians are interested in reaching an agreement, indicating that it would be better for Iran to conclude a deal.



This comes at a time when the American newspaper “The New York Times” reported that senior aides to President Donald Trump have made plans to resume military strikes on Iran if Trump, returning from China, decides to break the deadlock with more bombs.



American officials told the newspaper that if Trump decides to resume military strikes, the options include launching more aggressive bombing raids on Iranian military targets and infrastructure, explaining that another option is to deploy special operations forces on the ground to search for nuclear materials buried deep underground.



They noted that hundreds of special operations forces arrived in the Middle East in March, in a deployment aimed at giving Trump this option, indicating that specialized ground forces could be used in a mission targeting highly enriched uranium at the Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan, but such an operation would also require thousands of support troops, likely to form a security cordon, and could be drawn into clashes with Iranian forces.



Israeli Alert

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 13 reported that Israel is experiencing a state of heightened alert in anticipation of the possibility of resuming war, indicating that the army continues its preparations for a scenario of renewed fighting and the likelihood that Iran will respond by launching dozens of missiles daily during the initial days.



The channel added: Plans for resuming fighting with Iran include targeting infrastructure and energy sector sites, clarifying that estimates suggest that the Israeli Air Force will attempt to carry out assassination operations against prominent figures in the upper Iranian leadership during the joint attack.



Iran Acknowledges Passage of Military Equipment from Hormuz

In contrast, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated: We previously allowed military equipment that was intended to be used against us to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and we will not allow that again, admitting that the US targeted the economy and scientific infrastructure during the last war to weaken Iran.



He pointed out that targeting the steel and petrochemical sectors was deliberate, aimed at pushing the leadership in his country to surrender.