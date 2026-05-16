حذّر الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (السبت)، إيران من خطورة عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق، مؤكداً أنها ستواجه وقتاً سيئاً للغاية.
وقال ترمب لقناة «بي إف إم» الفرنسية: «إيران ستواجه وقتاً سيئاً للغاية إن لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق»، موضحاً أنه لا يعرف إن كان سيتم التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران قريباً.
استعدادات أمريكية
وأشار إلى أن الإيرانيين مهتمون بالتوصل إلى اتفاق، مبيناً أنه من الأفضل لإيران أن تبرم اتفاقاً.
يأتي ذلك، في الوقت الذي ذكرت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» الأمريكية أن كبار مساعدي الرئيس دونالد ترمب وضعوا خططاً للعودة إلى الضربات العسكرية على إيران إذا قرر ترمب العائد من الصين محاولة كسر الجمود بمزيد من القنابل.
وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون للصحيفة إنه إذا قرر ترمب استئناف الضربات العسكرية فإن الخيارات تشمل شن غارات قصف أكثر عدوانية على أهداف عسكرية وبنية تحتية إيرانية، موضحين أن خياراً آخر يتمثل في نشر قوات العمليات الخاصة على الأرض للبحث عن المواد النووية المدفونة في أعماق الأرض.
وأشاروا إلى أن مئات من قوات العمليات الخاصة وصلت إلى الشرق الأوسط في مارس، في عملية انتشار تهدف إلى منح ترمب هذا الخيار، مبينين أن القوات البرية المتخصصة يمكن استخدامها في مهمة تستهدف اليورانيوم العالي التخصيب في موقع أصفهان النووي الإيراني، لكن مثل هذه العملية ستتطلب أيضاً آلافاً من قوات الدعم، التي يُرجَّح أن تشكل طوقاً أمنياً، وقد تُجر إلى اشتباكات مع القوات الإيرانية.
تأهب إسرائيلي
في غضون ذلك، قالت القناة 13 الإسرائيلية إن إسرائيل تشهد حالة تأهب مرتفعة تحسباً لاحتمال استئناف الحرب، مبينة أن الجيش يواصل استعداداته لسيناريو استئناف القتال واحتمال أن ترد إيران بإطلاق عشرات الصواريخ يومياً خلال الأيام الأولى.
وأضافت القناة: خطط استئناف القتال مع إيران تشمل استهداف بنى تحتية وأهداف في قطاع الطاقة ومحطات الكهرباء، موضحة أن التقديرات تشير إلى أن سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي سيحاول خلال الهجوم المشترك تنفيذ عمليات اغتيال لشخصيات بارزة في القيادة الإيرانية العليا.
إيران تقر بمرور معدات عسكرية من هرمز
في المقابل، قال النائب الأول للرئيس الإيراني محمد رضا عارف: سمحنا سابقاً بمرور معدات عسكرية كان مقرراً استخدامها ضدنا من مضيق هرمز ولن نسمح بذلك مجدداً، مقراً باستهداف أمريكا خلال الحرب الأخيرة للاقتصاد والبنى التحتية العلمية بهدف إضعاف إيران.
وأشار إلى أن استهداف قطاعي الصلب والبتروكيماويات كان متعمداً بهدف دفع القيادات في بلاده إلى الاستسلام.
US President Donald Trump warned Iran today (Saturday) of the dangers of failing to reach an agreement, asserting that it will face a very tough time.
Trump told French channel “BFM”: “Iran will face a very tough time if an agreement is not reached,” explaining that he does not know if an agreement with Iran will be reached soon.
US Preparations
He pointed out that the Iranians are interested in reaching an agreement, indicating that it would be better for Iran to conclude a deal.
This comes at a time when the American newspaper “The New York Times” reported that senior aides to President Donald Trump have made plans to resume military strikes on Iran if Trump, returning from China, decides to break the deadlock with more bombs.
American officials told the newspaper that if Trump decides to resume military strikes, the options include launching more aggressive bombing raids on Iranian military targets and infrastructure, explaining that another option is to deploy special operations forces on the ground to search for nuclear materials buried deep underground.
They noted that hundreds of special operations forces arrived in the Middle East in March, in a deployment aimed at giving Trump this option, indicating that specialized ground forces could be used in a mission targeting highly enriched uranium at the Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan, but such an operation would also require thousands of support troops, likely to form a security cordon, and could be drawn into clashes with Iranian forces.
Israeli Alert
Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 13 reported that Israel is experiencing a state of heightened alert in anticipation of the possibility of resuming war, indicating that the army continues its preparations for a scenario of renewed fighting and the likelihood that Iran will respond by launching dozens of missiles daily during the initial days.
The channel added: Plans for resuming fighting with Iran include targeting infrastructure and energy sector sites, clarifying that estimates suggest that the Israeli Air Force will attempt to carry out assassination operations against prominent figures in the upper Iranian leadership during the joint attack.
Iran Acknowledges Passage of Military Equipment from Hormuz
In contrast, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated: We previously allowed military equipment that was intended to be used against us to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and we will not allow that again, admitting that the US targeted the economy and scientific infrastructure during the last war to weaken Iran.
He pointed out that targeting the steel and petrochemical sectors was deliberate, aimed at pushing the leadership in his country to surrender.