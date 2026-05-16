The spokesperson for the Prisoners Negotiation Committee, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Rights Majid Fadail, expressed his gratitude to Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman for his attention to the issue of prisoners in Houthi jails and for reaching what he described as a "significant" prisoner exchange deal.

Fadail anticipated, in an interview with "Okaz," that the implementation of the prisoner exchange deal signed at the end of last week would begin in mid-July, confirming that the deal still requires arrangements by the United Nations, the International Red Cross, and the parties involved in the agreement.

He noted that lawyer and human rights activist Fatima Al-Arouli, who has been sentenced to death by the Houthis, is among those included in the signed deal, indicating that there is no documented evidence of the death of political leader Mohammed Qahtan, who is covered by Resolution 2216. There is an agreement to form a committee to uncover his fate with the participation of his family, which will begin its work before the implementation of the agreed prisoner exchange deal. Here is the dialogue:

• How do you assess the Saudi role in the success of the prisoner exchange deal and the efforts made?

•• Discussing the Saudi role in this significant humanitarian file requires going back to the negotiation track that started in the Omani capital Muscat on December 11, 2025. That round culminated in a comprehensive agreement for the exchange of all detainees based on the principle of "all for all." To implement this agreement, a round of indirect consultations was held in Riyadh, lasting nearly a full month until February 4, 2026, during which solid technical and procedural frameworks for exchanging lists and building trust between the parties were established, with sincere support from our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As a result, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan hosted a round of direct consultations that began on February 5 and lasted nearly 100 days of continuous work until its conclusion on May 14, 2026, in one of the longest and most complex negotiation rounds, which faced significant challenges and obstacles that were overcome with wisdom and responsibility.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman paid special attention to this file and maintained continuous follow-up, while the Commander of the Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad Al-Sulami, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, and the head of the special committee, Dr. Mohammed bin Obaid Al-Qahtani, played a prominent role and made significant contributions to support the negotiation process until these understandings were reached.

The Yemeni government delegation and the Arab coalition worked as one team, and brothers Lieutenant General Sultan Al-Ghaib, Colonel Khalid Al-Harithi, and the rest of the coalition team played an important role in achieving this agreement, alongside their brothers in the government delegation. They all deserve our sincere thanks and great appreciation.

This achievement would not have seen the light without high-level leadership support and continuous direct supervision, starting with the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and the members of the council and government, who paid personal attention and constant vigilance to this track, guiding the delegation at various stages and pushing its progress towards achieving this accomplishment.

Technical and logistical arrangements for the exchange

• When will the agreement be implemented, and will the detainees return to their families before Eid?

•• The implementation of this deal requires extensive technical, logistical, and legal arrangements, considering that it is one of the largest exchange deals in terms of size and complexity. Therefore, the International Committee of the Red Cross needs to complete its technical and logistical procedures, alongside arrangements made by the concerned parties regarding gathering, verification, transportation, and other necessary procedures, which may take more than three weeks. Based on current estimates, it is expected that implementation will begin in mid-July, which is the closest timeframe according to the existing data, while ensuring not to preempt the required technical arrangements.

• What are the prominent figures included, and are there any sentenced to death?

•• The first phase of the agreement includes the implementation of the agreed-upon lists signed between the parties, which include about 1,750 detainees. Humanitarian cases were prioritized, including the elderly, the sick, the injured, and those sentenced, in addition to the most vulnerable groups, before moving on to the rest of the categories.

The agreement also stipulates subsequent phases that include field visits and verification, so that any detainee proven to be held on account of events is released unconditionally.

Women among the anticipated deal

• What is the share of women in this deal?

•• The issue of women cannot be dealt with in terms of quotas. The detention of women is a grave violation and a moral and humanitarian stigma that must be ended immediately while preserving dignity and rights. However, among those included in the agreement for release is lawyer Fatima Al-Arouli, despite her previous death sentence, which is an important development that is hoped to be followed by the release of the remaining detained women unconditionally and without bargaining.

• What is the fate of Mohammed Qahtan, and have the Houthis informed you of his death or presented any pictures?

•• Regarding the case of Mohammed Qahtan, which is one of the most prominent humanitarian and national issues, the agreement stipulated the formation of a joint committee that includes the concerned parties, with the participation of his family and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to uncover his fate, with the confirmation that this will be carried out before completing the implementation of the deal.

As for the circulating allegations about his death or the existence of pictures, there is no information or documented evidence that can be relied upon. What we insist on is the necessity of reaching the full truth and clarifying his fate in a clear and transparent manner.

• Is this deal the end of the file on prisons and detainees?

•• I believe this deal represents a very significant step and may be a real gateway to zeroing out prisons and closing this painful humanitarian file comprehensively. We are optimistic that the upcoming phases will be successfully completed and that we will witness the end of the suffering of all families.

• Why do the numbers seem to favor the Houthis more?

•• The circulated figures are not accurate. The agreed-upon number currently is about 1,750 detainees from various parties, including 27 detainees from the Arab coalition. The lists include about 1,088 in favor of the other party compared to 645 in favor of the government and coalition, with the possibility of increasing the number within additional understandings between the parties.

• Is there a statistic on the number of remaining detainees?

•• There is no accurate and fixed statistic due to the ongoing detention operations and the constantly changing numbers. However, estimates suggest that the remaining number may exceed 1,000 detainees. Nevertheless, hope remains that they will be included in the upcoming phases, considering that the agreement has established a framework for addressing the file comprehensively.

• Why were UN employees and embassy staff not included in the agreement, and what is the position of the United Nations?

•• Unfortunately, the understandings did not include UN employees or those working in some embassies and organizations due to the other party's refusal to include them or discuss their files in this round in any way. The Office of the UN Envoy, the United Nations, and the international community were supposed to play a larger and more effective role in addressing this issue, given that some detainees are directly linked to UN or international institutions. Additionally, the international community possesses tools of pressure and influence that could have been employed more effectively to ensure their release, rather than merely relying on statements of condemnation or appeals.

The agreement includes a lawyer sentenced to death

The coalition and government delegation worked as one team

No evidence of the death of political leader Mohammed Qahtan

The United Nations did not pressure to release its detained employees

1,000 detainees are awaiting their release in upcoming deals