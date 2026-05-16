تحت مياه جزر المالديف الفيروزية الساحرة، حيث يبحث المغامرون عادة عن الجمال والسكينة، تحوّلت رحلة استكشافية إلى مأساة صامتة ابتلعها ظلام الأعماق. لم تكن مجرد رحلة غوص عادية، بل كانت مغامرة أخيرة لخمسة سياح إيطاليين؛ غاصوا في أعماق المحيط الهندي يملؤهم الشغف، لكنهم لم يعودوا أبداً إلى السطح، تاركين وراءهم قصة حابسة للأنفاس بدأت بشغف الاستكشاف وانتهت داخل كهف بحري سحيق.

هذه الفاجعة الإنسانية أكدتها وزارة الخارجية الإيطالية وهيئة تنظيم الغوص، إثر اختفاء الغواصين الخمسة في محيط جزيرة «فافو» المرجانية الشهيرة، بعدما انطلقوا من على متن سفينة الغوص الفاخرة «دوق يورك».

لغز الدقائق الأخيرة.. فخ الخمسين متراً

بدأ القلق يتسرب إلى طاقم السفينة عندما تجاوزت عقارب الساعة الموعد المحدد لعودة الغواصين إلى السطح بالقرب من جزيرة «أليماثا». ومع غياب أي أثر لهم، أطلق الطاقم نداء استغاثة عاجلاً للسلطات المحلية، لتتكشف لاحقاً تفاصيل مروعة؛ حيث تبين أن المجموعة حاولت استكشاف كهوف بحرية غامضة على عمق سحيق يقارب 50 متراً تحت سطح الماء، وهو عمق يتطلب احترافية بالغة وثباتاً استثنائياً.

وفي بيان دراماتيكي، أعلنت قوات الدفاع الوطني في جزر المالديف نجاح فرق الإنقاذ في العثور على جثة أحد الغواصين، لكن الصدمة كانت في موقع الجثة: لقد كانت داخل كهف مائي معقد ومظلم يمتد عمقه إلى نحو 60 متراً، وتتحرك المؤشرات نحو فرضية مؤلمة بأن الغواصين الأربعة الآخرين لا يزالون محتجزين في الكهف ذاته.

صراع ضد الوقت وأمواج عاتية

لم تكن عمليات البحث سهلة؛ بل تحولت إلى مواجهة شرسة ضد الطبيعة، فقد شاركت في استنفار طوال الليل طائرات استطلاع، وزوارق سريعة، وسفن تابعة لخفر السواحل، مدعومة بنخبة من الغواصين المحترفين الذين تم إرسالهم على عجل لتعزيز الجهود الميدانية.

وما زاد المشهد تعقيداً وخطورة هو تزامن الحادثة مع تقلبات جوية حادة وأمواج مضطربة في المنطقة، ما دفع هيئة الأرصاد الجوية في المالديف إلى رفع «الإنذار الأصفر» الذي ظل يلقي بظلاله القاتمة طوال يوم المأساة، في وقت تباشر فيه السلطات تحقيقات مكثفة لفك شفرات الحادثة وتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة التي قادت هؤلاء المغامرين إلى حتفهم تحت صمت المحيط.