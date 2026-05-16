تحت مياه جزر المالديف الفيروزية الساحرة، حيث يبحث المغامرون عادة عن الجمال والسكينة، تحوّلت رحلة استكشافية إلى مأساة صامتة ابتلعها ظلام الأعماق. لم تكن مجرد رحلة غوص عادية، بل كانت مغامرة أخيرة لخمسة سياح إيطاليين؛ غاصوا في أعماق المحيط الهندي يملؤهم الشغف، لكنهم لم يعودوا أبداً إلى السطح، تاركين وراءهم قصة حابسة للأنفاس بدأت بشغف الاستكشاف وانتهت داخل كهف بحري سحيق.
هذه الفاجعة الإنسانية أكدتها وزارة الخارجية الإيطالية وهيئة تنظيم الغوص، إثر اختفاء الغواصين الخمسة في محيط جزيرة «فافو» المرجانية الشهيرة، بعدما انطلقوا من على متن سفينة الغوص الفاخرة «دوق يورك».
لغز الدقائق الأخيرة.. فخ الخمسين متراً
بدأ القلق يتسرب إلى طاقم السفينة عندما تجاوزت عقارب الساعة الموعد المحدد لعودة الغواصين إلى السطح بالقرب من جزيرة «أليماثا». ومع غياب أي أثر لهم، أطلق الطاقم نداء استغاثة عاجلاً للسلطات المحلية، لتتكشف لاحقاً تفاصيل مروعة؛ حيث تبين أن المجموعة حاولت استكشاف كهوف بحرية غامضة على عمق سحيق يقارب 50 متراً تحت سطح الماء، وهو عمق يتطلب احترافية بالغة وثباتاً استثنائياً.
وفي بيان دراماتيكي، أعلنت قوات الدفاع الوطني في جزر المالديف نجاح فرق الإنقاذ في العثور على جثة أحد الغواصين، لكن الصدمة كانت في موقع الجثة: لقد كانت داخل كهف مائي معقد ومظلم يمتد عمقه إلى نحو 60 متراً، وتتحرك المؤشرات نحو فرضية مؤلمة بأن الغواصين الأربعة الآخرين لا يزالون محتجزين في الكهف ذاته.
صراع ضد الوقت وأمواج عاتية
لم تكن عمليات البحث سهلة؛ بل تحولت إلى مواجهة شرسة ضد الطبيعة، فقد شاركت في استنفار طوال الليل طائرات استطلاع، وزوارق سريعة، وسفن تابعة لخفر السواحل، مدعومة بنخبة من الغواصين المحترفين الذين تم إرسالهم على عجل لتعزيز الجهود الميدانية.
وما زاد المشهد تعقيداً وخطورة هو تزامن الحادثة مع تقلبات جوية حادة وأمواج مضطربة في المنطقة، ما دفع هيئة الأرصاد الجوية في المالديف إلى رفع «الإنذار الأصفر» الذي ظل يلقي بظلاله القاتمة طوال يوم المأساة، في وقت تباشر فيه السلطات تحقيقات مكثفة لفك شفرات الحادثة وتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة التي قادت هؤلاء المغامرين إلى حتفهم تحت صمت المحيط.
Under the enchanting turquoise waters of the Maldives, where adventurers typically seek beauty and tranquility, an exploratory journey turned into a silent tragedy swallowed by the darkness of the depths. It was not just an ordinary diving trip, but the final adventure of five Italian tourists; they dove into the depths of the Indian Ocean filled with passion, but they never returned to the surface, leaving behind a breath-holding story that began with the passion for exploration and ended inside a deep underwater cave.
This human tragedy was confirmed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diving Regulation Authority, following the disappearance of the five divers in the waters surrounding the famous "Fafu" coral island, after they set off from the luxury dive ship "Duke York".
The Mystery of the Last Minutes... The Trap of Fifty Meters
Concern began to seep into the ship's crew when the hands of the clock passed the scheduled return time for the divers to the surface near "Alimatha" Island. With no trace of them, the crew issued an urgent distress call to local authorities, revealing later horrific details; it turned out that the group had attempted to explore mysterious underwater caves at a profound depth of nearly 50 meters below the water's surface, a depth that requires extreme professionalism and exceptional steadiness.
In a dramatic statement, the National Defense Forces in the Maldives announced the success of rescue teams in finding the body of one of the divers, but the shock was in the location of the body: it was inside a complex and dark underwater cave extending to about 60 meters deep, and indications pointed towards a painful hypothesis that the other four divers were still trapped in the same cave.
A Struggle Against Time and Raging Waves
The search operations were not easy; they turned into a fierce confrontation against nature, with reconnaissance planes, speedboats, and coast guard ships participating in the mobilization throughout the night, supported by an elite group of professional divers who were hastily sent to bolster field efforts.
What complicated and endangered the scene further was the coincidence of the incident with severe weather fluctuations and turbulent waves in the area, prompting the Maldives Meteorological Authority to raise the "yellow alert" that cast its dark shadows throughout the day of the tragedy, while authorities began intensive investigations to decode the incident and determine the exact reasons that led these adventurers to their demise beneath the silence of the ocean.