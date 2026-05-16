استنفرت الأطقم الفنية في محطة "أوناغاوا" عقب رصد تسرب لسائل يحتوي على مواد مشعة داخل وحدة التوليد الثانية؛ الحادثة التي وقعت في منشأة عريقة ترصع الساحل الشمالي لجزيرة هونشو على بعد 330 كيلومتراً شمال شرق العاصمة طوكيو، وتخدم البلاد منذ عام 1984.

القصة بدأت خلال ساعات النهار، عندما رصد مهندسو شركة "توهوكو إلكتريك باور" (Tohoku Electric Power) المشغلة للمحطة، خللاً في قسم التوربينات. وبالمعاينة الدقيقة، تبين أن السائل المشع ينساب ببطء عبر شقّ دقيق في خزان تصريف مضخة المكثف. ولحسن الحظ، فإن المفاعل كان في حالة توقف تام عن التشغيل لحظة اكتشاف هذا الشرخ، مما حال دون تفاقم الوضع.

طمأنة بيئية وعزل كامل

أمام المخاوف الشعبية التي تثيرها مثل هذه الأنباء عادة في اليابان، سارعت الشركة المشغلة لإصدار بيان توضيحي حاسم بطابع تطميني، مؤكدة أن السائل المتسرب جرى احتواؤه بالكامل ولم يتخطَّ الجدران الداخلية للمبنى، مشددة على عدم تسجيل أي تأثيرات بيئية أو إشعاعية على المناطق المحيطة بالمحطة.

مفارقة "الزلزال".. تزامن مرعب دون رابط

اللافت في كواليس الحادثة، هو حالة الذعر المؤقتة التي سادت المنطقة؛ إذ بعد ساعات قليلة من رصد التسرب وتحديداً في وقت متأخر من المساء، ضرب زلزال قوي بلغت قوته 6.3 درجة على مقياس ريختر المحافظة ذاتها (ميياغي).

هذا التزامن المرعب دفع الشركة إلى الخروج بنفي قاطع لأي ارتباط بين الخلل الفني والهزة الأرضية، مؤكدة أن الشرخ والتسرب وقَعا قبل الهزة بصورة مستقلة تماماً، وأن أنظمة السلامة في المحطة صمدت أمام الهزة اللاحقة دون تسجيل أضرار جديدة، ليبقى الحادث تحت السيطرة الفنية الكاملة.