The technical teams at the "Onagawa" plant were mobilized after detecting a leak of liquid containing radioactive materials inside the second generation unit; the incident occurred at a prestigious facility adorning the northern coast of Honshu Island, located 330 kilometers northeast of the capital Tokyo, serving the country since 1984.

The story began during daylight hours when engineers from "Tohoku Electric Power," the company operating the plant, detected a malfunction in the turbine section. Upon close inspection, it was found that the radioactive liquid was slowly seeping through a tiny crack in the condenser pump's drainage tank. Fortunately, the reactor was completely shut down at the moment this crack was discovered, preventing the situation from worsening.

Environmental reassurance and complete isolation

In light of the public concerns typically raised by such news in Japan, the operating company quickly issued a decisive explanatory statement with a reassuring tone, confirming that the leaked liquid had been fully contained and had not breached the internal walls of the building, emphasizing that no environmental or radiological impacts had been recorded in the surrounding areas of the plant.

The "earthquake" paradox.. a terrifying coincidence without a link

What is striking in the background of the incident is the temporary panic that gripped the area; just a few hours after the leak was detected, specifically late in the evening, a strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck the same prefecture (Miyagi).

This terrifying coincidence prompted the company to categorically deny any connection between the technical malfunction and the earthquake, confirming that the crack and the leak occurred independently before the tremor, and that the safety systems at the plant withstood the subsequent quake without recording any new damages, keeping the incident under complete technical control.