لقي أربعة أشخاص مصرعهم جراء تحطم طائرة صغيرة بولاية نيو مكسيكو الأمريكية.
وذكرت مصادر محلية أن جميع الأشخاص الأربعة، الذين كانوا على متن الطائرة التي تحطمت خارج مدينة رويدوسو بالولاية صباح اليوم، لقوا مصرعهم، مشيرة إلى أن سبب تحطم الطائرة لا يزال غير معروف.
ومن جانبها قالت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية في بيان إن الرحلة أقلعت من مركز روزويل الجوي وكانت متجهة إلى مطار سييرا بلانكا الإقليمي، مبينة أن حريقاً نجم عن تحطم الطائرة، تقدر مساحته بأقل من 5 أفدنة (نحو 2 هكتار)، وتعمل هيئة الغابات الأمريكية بالتعاون مع السلطات المحلية على إخماده.
وتقع رويدوسو، وهي بلدة جبلية يقل عدد سكانها على مدار العام عن 8 آلاف نسمة، عند سفوح سلسلة جبال سييرا بلانكا في جنوب وسط ولاية نيو مكسيكو.
Four people have died as a result of a small plane crash in New Mexico, USA.
Local sources reported that all four individuals on board the plane, which crashed outside the city of Ruidoso in the state this morning, lost their lives, noting that the cause of the crash is still unknown.
For its part, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement saying the flight took off from the Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, indicating that a fire resulting from the crash is estimated to cover less than 5 acres (about 2 hectares), and the U.S. Forest Service is working with local authorities to extinguish it.
Ruidoso, a mountain town with a year-round population of less than 8,000, is located at the foothills of the Sierra Blanca mountain range in south-central New Mexico.