Four people have died as a result of a small plane crash in New Mexico, USA.

Local sources reported that all four individuals on board the plane, which crashed outside the city of Ruidoso in the state this morning, lost their lives, noting that the cause of the crash is still unknown.

For its part, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement saying the flight took off from the Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, indicating that a fire resulting from the crash is estimated to cover less than 5 acres (about 2 hectares), and the U.S. Forest Service is working with local authorities to extinguish it.

Ruidoso, a mountain town with a year-round population of less than 8,000, is located at the foothills of the Sierra Blanca mountain range in south-central New Mexico.