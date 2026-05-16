لقي أربعة أشخاص مصرعهم جراء تحطم طائرة صغيرة بولاية نيو مكسيكو الأمريكية.

وذكرت مصادر محلية أن جميع الأشخاص الأربعة، الذين كانوا على متن الطائرة التي تحطمت خارج مدينة رويدوسو بالولاية صباح اليوم، لقوا مصرعهم، مشيرة إلى أن سبب تحطم الطائرة لا يزال غير معروف.

ومن جانبها قالت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية في بيان إن الرحلة أقلعت من مركز روزويل الجوي وكانت متجهة إلى مطار سييرا بلانكا الإقليمي، مبينة أن حريقاً نجم عن تحطم الطائرة، تقدر مساحته بأقل من 5 أفدنة (نحو 2 هكتار)، وتعمل هيئة الغابات الأمريكية بالتعاون مع السلطات المحلية على إخماده.

وتقع رويدوسو، وهي بلدة جبلية يقل عدد سكانها على مدار العام عن 8 آلاف نسمة، عند سفوح سلسلة جبال سييرا بلانكا في جنوب وسط ولاية نيو مكسيكو.