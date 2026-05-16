U.S. President Donald Trump announced the execution of a joint military operation between U.S. forces and the Nigerian armed forces that resulted in the death of the second-in-command of ISIS, Abu Bilal al-Manuki, whom he described as "the most dangerous active terrorist in the world."

Trump stated, via his account on the "Truth Social" platform, that the operation was carried out under his direct orders, emphasizing that it was "meticulously planned and extremely complex," and succeeded in removing the militant leader from the battlefield.

The second-in-command of ISIS

Trump clarified that Abu Bilal al-Manuki held the position of the second-in-command of ISIS globally and was believed to be capable of hiding in Africa away from pursuit.

He added that U.S. intelligence had been continuously monitoring his movements through field sources, which enabled the participating forces to successfully execute the operation.

Reducing the organization's capabilities

The U.S. president confirmed that the death of al-Manuki would weaken ISIS's capabilities globally, noting that he "will no longer be able to terrorize the peoples of Africa or assist in planning operations targeting Americans."

Trump stressed that eliminating the militant leader represents a significant blow to the organization's cross-border operations.

Thanks to Nigeria

In conclusion, Trump expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for its cooperation in executing the operation, stating, "I thank the government of Nigeria for its partnership in this operation," before ending his message with the phrase: "God bless America."