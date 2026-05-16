أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تنفيذ عملية عسكرية مشتركة بين القوات الأمريكية والقوات المسلحة النيجيرية أسفرت عن مقتل الرجل الثاني في تنظيم «داعش» أبو بلال المنوكي، الذي وصفه بأنه «أخطر إرهابي نشط في العالم».

وقال ترمب، عبر حسابه على منصة «تروث سوشال»، إن العملية نُفذت بتوجيه مباشر منه، مؤكداً أنها كانت «دقيقة التخطيط ومعقدة للغاية»، ونجحت في إخراج القيادي المتشدد من ساحة المعركة.

الرجل الثاني في «داعش»

وأوضح ترمب أن أبو بلال المنوكي كان يشغل منصب الرجل الثاني في تنظيم «داعش» على مستوى العالم، وكان يعتقد أنه قادر على الاختباء داخل أفريقيا بعيداً عن الملاحقة.

وأضاف أن الاستخبارات الأمريكية كانت تتابع تحركاته بشكل مستمر عبر مصادر ميدانية، ما مكّن القوات المشاركة من تنفيذ العملية بنجاح.

تقليص قدرات التنظيم

وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن مقتل المنوكي سيؤدي إلى إضعاف قدرات تنظيم «داعش» عالمياً، مشيراً إلى أنه «لن يتمكن بعد اليوم من ترويع شعوب أفريقيا أو المساعدة في التخطيط لعمليات تستهدف الأمريكيين».

وشدد ترمب على أن القضاء على القيادي المتشدد يمثل ضربة كبيرة لعمليات التنظيم العابرة للحدود.

شكر لنيجيريا

وفي ختام تصريحه، وجّه ترمب الشكر إلى الحكومة النيجيرية على تعاونها في تنفيذ العملية، قائلاً: «أشكر حكومة نيجيريا على شراكتها في هذه العملية»، قبل أن يختتم رسالته بعبارة: «بارك الله في أمريكا».