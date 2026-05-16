As part of the historic and humanitarian efforts by Saudi Arabia to support Yemen, including curbing epidemics and health threats, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has continued to achieve significant field successes through the "Emergency Response Project to Combat Cholera in Yemen," achieving advanced figures in containing the epidemic and securing vital outlets.



The latest field reports from the project showed that medical services and comprehensive examinations were provided to (7,155) individuals during the period from April 15 to 21, amidst exceptional efforts to ensure the safety of citizens and travelers.



"Zero" Cases



Intensive medical interventions included conducting accurate laboratory tests and strict health monitoring at airports and vital land outlets, which included the airports of (Aden, Seiyun, and Al-Riyan), and the outlets of (Al-Wadiah, Al-Hafiya, and Razih).



Medical reports confirmed that the precise health screening procedures and high vigilance at these outlets resulted in no recorded cases of infection or suspicion of the disease, reflecting the efficiency of the proactive plans implemented to contain the epidemic and prevent its spread.



Comprehensive Strategy



The Saudi humanitarian project operates according to a strategy and parallel pathways targeting the most affected areas, aiming to reduce infection rates and limit the spread of the disease, by deploying qualified medical teams to examine and monitor the movement of travelers at land and air outlets around the clock, in addition to supporting Yemeni health facilities with comprehensive medical supplies for cholera treatment, including intravenous and oral rehydration solutions, antibiotics, protective equipment, and sterilization materials, as well as increasing the bed capacity in cholera treatment centers to ensure high readiness and manage any increasing cases.



Extension of Saudi Generosity



It is noteworthy that these massive initiatives come as an extension of the pioneering role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the "King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center," in supporting the Yemeni health sector and limiting the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases, embodying the strong brotherly ties and a commitment to the health and safety of the Yemeni people.