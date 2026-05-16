في إطار الجهود السعودية التاريخية والإنسانية المساندة لليمن، ومنها كبح جماح الأوبئة والمهددات الصحية، واصل مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية تحقيق نجاحات ميدانية نوعية عبر «مشروع الاستجابة العاجلة لمكافحة الكوليرا في اليمن»، محققاً أرقاماً متقدمة في حصار الوباء وتأمين المنافذ الحيوية.
وأظهرت أحدث التقارير الميدانية للمشروع، تقديم الخدمات الطبية والفحوصات الشاملة لـ(7,155) فرداً خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 21 أبريل الماضي، وسط جهود استثنائية لضمان سلامة المواطنين والمسافرين.
«صفر» إصابات
وشملت التدخلات الطبية المكثفة إجراء فحوصات مخبرية دقيقة ومراقبة صحية صارمة في المطارات والمنافذ البرية الحيوية، تضمنت مطارات (عدن، وسيئون، والريان)، ومنافذ (الوديعة، والحافية، ورازح).
وأكدت التقارير الطبية أن إجراءات المسح الصحي الدقيق واليقظة العالية في هذه المنافذ أسفرت عن عدم تسجيل أي حالات إصابة أو اشتباه بالمرض، ما يعكس كفاءة الخطط الاستباقية المتخذة لحصار الوباء ومنع تفشيه.
إستراتيجية شاملة
ويتحرك المشروع الإنساني السعودي وفق إستراتيجية ومسارات متوازية تستهدف المناطق الأكثر تضرراً، بهدف خفض معدلات الإصابة والحد من انتشار العدوى، من خلال نشر طواقم طبية مؤهلة لفحص ومراقبة حركة المسافرين في المنافذ البرية والجوية على مدار الساعة، إضافة إلى دعم المرافق الصحية اليمنية بالإمدادات الطبية المتكاملة الخاصة بعلاج الكوليرا، من محاليل الإرواء الوريدي والفموي، والمضادات الحيوية، والمستلزمات الوقائية ومواد التعقيم، فضلاً عن رفع السعة السريرية في مراكز علاج الكوليرا لضمان الجاهزية العالية والتعامل مع أي حالات متزايدة.
امتداد للعطاء السعودي
يُذكر أن هذه المبادرات الضخمة تأتي امتداداً للدور الريادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بـ«مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة»، في دعم القطاع الصحي اليمني، والحد من انتشار الأوبئة والأمراض المعدية، تجسيداً للروابط الأخوية الراسخة وحرصاً على صحة وسلامة الشعب اليمني.
As part of the historic and humanitarian efforts by Saudi Arabia to support Yemen, including curbing epidemics and health threats, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has continued to achieve significant field successes through the "Emergency Response Project to Combat Cholera in Yemen," achieving advanced figures in containing the epidemic and securing vital outlets.
The latest field reports from the project showed that medical services and comprehensive examinations were provided to (7,155) individuals during the period from April 15 to 21, amidst exceptional efforts to ensure the safety of citizens and travelers.
"Zero" Cases
Intensive medical interventions included conducting accurate laboratory tests and strict health monitoring at airports and vital land outlets, which included the airports of (Aden, Seiyun, and Al-Riyan), and the outlets of (Al-Wadiah, Al-Hafiya, and Razih).
Medical reports confirmed that the precise health screening procedures and high vigilance at these outlets resulted in no recorded cases of infection or suspicion of the disease, reflecting the efficiency of the proactive plans implemented to contain the epidemic and prevent its spread.
Comprehensive Strategy
The Saudi humanitarian project operates according to a strategy and parallel pathways targeting the most affected areas, aiming to reduce infection rates and limit the spread of the disease, by deploying qualified medical teams to examine and monitor the movement of travelers at land and air outlets around the clock, in addition to supporting Yemeni health facilities with comprehensive medical supplies for cholera treatment, including intravenous and oral rehydration solutions, antibiotics, protective equipment, and sterilization materials, as well as increasing the bed capacity in cholera treatment centers to ensure high readiness and manage any increasing cases.
Extension of Saudi Generosity
It is noteworthy that these massive initiatives come as an extension of the pioneering role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the "King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center," in supporting the Yemeni health sector and limiting the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases, embodying the strong brotherly ties and a commitment to the health and safety of the Yemeni people.