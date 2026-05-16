في إطار الجهود السعودية التاريخية والإنسانية المساندة لليمن، ومنها كبح جماح الأوبئة والمهددات الصحية، واصل مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية تحقيق نجاحات ميدانية نوعية عبر «مشروع الاستجابة العاجلة لمكافحة الكوليرا في اليمن»، محققاً أرقاماً متقدمة في حصار الوباء وتأمين المنافذ الحيوية.


وأظهرت أحدث التقارير الميدانية للمشروع، تقديم الخدمات الطبية والفحوصات الشاملة لـ(7,155) فرداً خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 21 أبريل الماضي، وسط جهود استثنائية لضمان سلامة المواطنين والمسافرين.


​«صفر» إصابات


​وشملت التدخلات الطبية المكثفة إجراء فحوصات مخبرية دقيقة ومراقبة صحية صارمة في المطارات والمنافذ البرية الحيوية، تضمنت مطارات (عدن، وسيئون، والريان)، ومنافذ (الوديعة، والحافية، ورازح).


وأكدت التقارير الطبية أن إجراءات المسح الصحي الدقيق واليقظة العالية في هذه المنافذ أسفرت عن عدم تسجيل أي حالات إصابة أو اشتباه بالمرض، ما يعكس كفاءة الخطط الاستباقية المتخذة لحصار الوباء ومنع تفشيه.


إستراتيجية شاملة


​ويتحرك المشروع الإنساني السعودي وفق إستراتيجية ومسارات متوازية تستهدف المناطق الأكثر تضرراً، بهدف خفض معدلات الإصابة والحد من انتشار العدوى، من خلال نشر طواقم طبية مؤهلة لفحص ومراقبة حركة المسافرين في المنافذ البرية والجوية على مدار الساعة، إضافة إلى دعم المرافق الصحية اليمنية بالإمدادات الطبية المتكاملة الخاصة بعلاج الكوليرا، من محاليل الإرواء الوريدي والفموي، والمضادات الحيوية، والمستلزمات الوقائية ومواد التعقيم، فضلاً عن رفع السعة السريرية في مراكز علاج الكوليرا لضمان الجاهزية العالية والتعامل مع أي حالات متزايدة.


امتداد للعطاء السعودي


يُذكر أن هذه المبادرات الضخمة تأتي امتداداً للدور الريادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بـ«مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة»، في دعم القطاع الصحي اليمني، والحد من انتشار الأوبئة والأمراض المعدية، تجسيداً للروابط الأخوية الراسخة وحرصاً على صحة وسلامة الشعب اليمني.