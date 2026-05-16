The technical staff of Al-Ittihad Club received a significant blow after it was confirmed that Dutch player Steven Bergwijn will miss the last two matches of the team in the current season, following the injury he recently sustained.



Al-Ittihad Club announced, through an official medical report, that the results of the examinations and MRI scans that the player underwent at the international medical center showed that he suffered a partial injury to the medial collateral ligament of the right knee.



The club confirmed that the injury will prevent Bergwijn from participating in the last two matches of the team during the current season, while the player has begun his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the club's medical staff, in preparation for his return to the pitch in the upcoming period.



Bergwijn is considered one of the most prominent attacking elements in Al-Ittihad's lineup this season, as he has made a strong addition to the team thanks to his technical abilities and great speed in the front line.