تُوج مانشستر سيتي بطلاً لكأس إنجلترا للمرة الثامنة في تاريخه، عقب فوزه الصعب على تشيلسي بهدف دون رد، في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «ويمبلي».
سيمينيو يُسجل هدف التتويج
جاء هدف مانشستر سيتي بعد عرضية أرضية أرسلها إيرلينغ هالاند من الجانب الأيمن، حولها الغاني أنطوان سيمينيو بكعب القدم إلى الشباك.
وكان مانشستر سيتي قد تأهل إلى المباراة النهائية بعد انتصار صعب على ساوثهامبتون بنتيجة 2-1، بينما تغلب تشيلسي على ليدز يونايتد بهدف دون رد.
السيتي يحافظ على حلم الثلاثية
ويحلم مانشستر سيتي بقيادة مدربه الإسباني بيب غوارديولا بالتتويج بالثلاثية المحلية هذا الموسم، إذ حصد لقب كأس كاراباو على حساب أرسنال في شهر مارس الماضي، ثم توج بكأس إنجلترا على حساب تشيلسي، إلى جانب مواصلة الضغط على أرسنال في صراع لقب الدوري الإنجليزي مع تبقي مباراتين على نهاية الموسم.
الأكثر تتويجاً
ويتربع أرسنال على صدارة قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بكأس إنجلترا برصيد 14 لقباً، يليه مانشستر يونايتد بـ12 لقباً، ثم تشيلسي وليفربول وتوتنهام ومانشستر سيتي بـ8 ألقاب لكل فريق.
Manchester City has been crowned the FA Cup champion for the eighth time in its history, following a hard-fought victory over Chelsea with a score of 1-0 in the final match held today (Saturday) at Wembley Stadium.
Seminyo Scores the Winning Goal
The goal for Manchester City came from a low cross sent by Erling Haaland from the right side, which was flicked into the net by Ghanaian Antoine Seminyo with his heel.
Manchester City reached the final after a tough victory over Southampton with a score of 2-1, while Chelsea defeated Leeds United 1-0.
City Maintains Triple Dream
Manchester City, led by their Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, dreams of achieving a domestic treble this season, having already secured the Carabao Cup against Arsenal last March, then winning the FA Cup against Chelsea, while continuing to pressure Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title with two matches remaining in the season.
Most Titles
Arsenal sits at the top of the list of clubs with the most FA Cup titles, holding 14 trophies, followed by Manchester United with 12 titles, and then Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester City, each with 8 titles.