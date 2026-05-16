Manchester City has been crowned the FA Cup champion for the eighth time in its history, following a hard-fought victory over Chelsea with a score of 1-0 in the final match held today (Saturday) at Wembley Stadium.

Seminyo Scores the Winning Goal

The goal for Manchester City came from a low cross sent by Erling Haaland from the right side, which was flicked into the net by Ghanaian Antoine Seminyo with his heel.

Manchester City reached the final after a tough victory over Southampton with a score of 2-1, while Chelsea defeated Leeds United 1-0.

City Maintains Triple Dream

Manchester City, led by their Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, dreams of achieving a domestic treble this season, having already secured the Carabao Cup against Arsenal last March, then winning the FA Cup against Chelsea, while continuing to pressure Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title with two matches remaining in the season.

Most Titles

Arsenal sits at the top of the list of clubs with the most FA Cup titles, holding 14 trophies, followed by Manchester United with 12 titles, and then Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester City, each with 8 titles.