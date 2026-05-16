تُوج مانشستر سيتي بطلاً لكأس إنجلترا للمرة الثامنة في تاريخه، عقب فوزه الصعب على تشيلسي بهدف دون رد، في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «ويمبلي».

سيمينيو يُسجل هدف التتويج

جاء هدف مانشستر سيتي بعد عرضية أرضية أرسلها إيرلينغ هالاند من الجانب الأيمن، حولها الغاني أنطوان سيمينيو بكعب القدم إلى الشباك.

وكان مانشستر سيتي قد تأهل إلى المباراة النهائية بعد انتصار صعب على ساوثهامبتون بنتيجة 2-1، بينما تغلب تشيلسي على ليدز يونايتد بهدف دون رد.

السيتي يحافظ على حلم الثلاثية

ويحلم مانشستر سيتي بقيادة مدربه الإسباني بيب غوارديولا بالتتويج بالثلاثية المحلية هذا الموسم، إذ حصد لقب كأس كاراباو على حساب أرسنال في شهر مارس الماضي، ثم توج بكأس إنجلترا على حساب تشيلسي، إلى جانب مواصلة الضغط على أرسنال في صراع لقب الدوري الإنجليزي مع تبقي مباراتين على نهاية الموسم.

الأكثر تتويجاً

ويتربع أرسنال على صدارة قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بكأس إنجلترا برصيد 14 لقباً، يليه مانشستر يونايتد بـ12 لقباً، ثم تشيلسي وليفربول وتوتنهام ومانشستر سيتي بـ8 ألقاب لكل فريق.