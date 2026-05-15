عمت الصدمة الوسط الفني المصري على وقع فضيحة مدوية هزت أركان الساحة الدرامية، بعدما ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية القبض على السيناريست حسن علي، مؤلف مسلسل «فخر الدلتا»، واقتياده مكبلاً إلى قسم شرطة قصر النيل. جاء هذا التحرك الأمني الحاسم بعد شهور من الترقب والشهادات الصادمة التي تداولتها فتيات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، والتي اتهمت المؤلف بالتحرش ومحاولة هتك العرض.
ليلة سقوط قناع «جاردن سيتي»
انطلقت شرارة الأزمة في فبراير الماضي، عندما كسرت فتاة جدار الصمت ونشرت رواية تقشعر لها الأبدان، حيث أكدت أن المؤلف حاول تقبيلها رغماً عنها واعتدى على خصوصيتها أثناء العمل داخل شركة في حي «جاردن سيتي» الراقي وسط القاهرة. المفاجأة المرعبة أن هذا المنشور كان بمثابة فتح «صندوق باندورا»، حيث توالت شهادات فتيات أخريات كشفن تعرضهن لمواقف مخزية مشابهة مع الشخص نفسه، مما فجر عاصفة غضب عارمة.
ومع تسارع وتيرة الفضيحة وتصاعد الضغط الجماهيري، وجدت الشركة المنتجة لمسلسل «فخر الدلتا» نفسها في موقف لا تحسد عليه، لتتخذ قراراً «تأديبياً» عاجلاً بحذف اسم المؤلف تماماً من تترات العمل طوال الموسم الرمضاني الماضي لحين الفصل في موقفه. وهذه الصدمة طالت أيضاً كواليس المسلسل الذي كان يمثل أول بطولة مطلقة للفنان الشاب أحمد رمزي، بمشاركة نجوم كبار مثل كمال أبو رية وانتصار وخالد زكي، الذين وجدوا عملهم مرتبطاً باعتداءات جنسية خلف الكاميرات.
وتحول السيناريست فجأة من كتابة السيناريوهات الدرامية إلى كتابة أقواله في محاضر التحقيق أمام النيابة العامة. ومع تسليمه لجهات التحقيق، يترقب الرأي العام ما ستسفر عنه التحقيقات في الأيام القادمة، وسط مطالبات بإنزال أقصى العقوبات بحق من استغل نفوذه الفني لترهيب الفتيات، لتكون هذه القضية بمثابة «زلزال» حقيقي يطهر الكواليس الفنية من السلوكيات المشبوهة.
The Egyptian artistic community was shaken by a shocking scandal that rocked the foundations of the dramatic scene, after security forces arrested screenwriter Hassan Ali, the author of the series "Fakhr Al-Delta," and led him handcuffed to the Qasr Al-Nil police station. This decisive security move came after months of anticipation and shocking testimonies shared by girls on social media platforms, accusing the author of harassment and attempted sexual assault.
The Night the "Garden City" Mask Fell
The spark of the crisis ignited last February when a girl broke the wall of silence and published a chilling account, confirming that the author had attempted to kiss her against her will and violated her privacy while working at a company in the upscale "Garden City" neighborhood in downtown Cairo. The terrifying surprise was that this post was like opening "Pandora's Box," as testimonies from other girls followed, revealing they had faced similar disgraceful situations with the same person, which unleashed a storm of outrage.
As the scandal escalated and public pressure mounted, the production company of the series "Fakhr Al-Delta" found itself in an unenviable position, making an urgent "disciplinary" decision to completely remove the author's name from the credits of the work throughout the last Ramadan season until his situation was resolved. This shock also affected the behind-the-scenes of the series, which represented the first leading role for the young artist Ahmed Ramzy, alongside major stars like Kamal Abu Riya, Intisar, and Khaled Zaki, who found their work linked to sexual assaults behind the cameras.
The screenwriter suddenly shifted from writing dramatic scripts to writing his statements in investigation reports before the public prosecutor. As he submitted to the investigative authorities, public opinion is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the investigations in the coming days, amidst calls for the harshest penalties against those who exploited their artistic influence to intimidate girls, making this case a true "earthquake" that purges the artistic scene of dubious behaviors.