عمت الصدمة الوسط الفني المصري على وقع فضيحة مدوية هزت أركان الساحة الدرامية، بعدما ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية القبض على السيناريست حسن علي، مؤلف مسلسل «فخر الدلتا»، واقتياده مكبلاً إلى قسم شرطة قصر النيل. جاء هذا التحرك الأمني الحاسم بعد شهور من الترقب والشهادات الصادمة التي تداولتها فتيات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، والتي اتهمت المؤلف بالتحرش ومحاولة هتك العرض.

ليلة سقوط قناع «جاردن سيتي»

انطلقت شرارة الأزمة في فبراير الماضي، عندما كسرت فتاة جدار الصمت ونشرت رواية تقشعر لها الأبدان، حيث أكدت أن المؤلف حاول تقبيلها رغماً عنها واعتدى على خصوصيتها أثناء العمل داخل شركة في حي «جاردن سيتي» الراقي وسط القاهرة. المفاجأة المرعبة أن هذا المنشور كان بمثابة فتح «صندوق باندورا»، حيث توالت شهادات فتيات أخريات كشفن تعرضهن لمواقف مخزية مشابهة مع الشخص نفسه، مما فجر عاصفة غضب عارمة.

ومع تسارع وتيرة الفضيحة وتصاعد الضغط الجماهيري، وجدت الشركة المنتجة لمسلسل «فخر الدلتا» نفسها في موقف لا تحسد عليه، لتتخذ قراراً «تأديبياً» عاجلاً بحذف اسم المؤلف تماماً من تترات العمل طوال الموسم الرمضاني الماضي لحين الفصل في موقفه. وهذه الصدمة طالت أيضاً كواليس المسلسل الذي كان يمثل أول بطولة مطلقة للفنان الشاب أحمد رمزي، بمشاركة نجوم كبار مثل كمال أبو رية وانتصار وخالد زكي، الذين وجدوا عملهم مرتبطاً باعتداءات جنسية خلف الكاميرات.

وتحول السيناريست فجأة من كتابة السيناريوهات الدرامية إلى كتابة أقواله في محاضر التحقيق أمام النيابة العامة. ومع تسليمه لجهات التحقيق، يترقب الرأي العام ما ستسفر عنه التحقيقات في الأيام القادمة، وسط مطالبات بإنزال أقصى العقوبات بحق من استغل نفوذه الفني لترهيب الفتيات، لتكون هذه القضية بمثابة «زلزال» حقيقي يطهر الكواليس الفنية من السلوكيات المشبوهة.