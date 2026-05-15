The Egyptian artistic community was shaken by a shocking scandal that rocked the foundations of the dramatic scene, after security forces arrested screenwriter Hassan Ali, the author of the series "Fakhr Al-Delta," and led him handcuffed to the Qasr Al-Nil police station. This decisive security move came after months of anticipation and shocking testimonies shared by girls on social media platforms, accusing the author of harassment and attempted sexual assault.

The Night the "Garden City" Mask Fell

The spark of the crisis ignited last February when a girl broke the wall of silence and published a chilling account, confirming that the author had attempted to kiss her against her will and violated her privacy while working at a company in the upscale "Garden City" neighborhood in downtown Cairo. The terrifying surprise was that this post was like opening "Pandora's Box," as testimonies from other girls followed, revealing they had faced similar disgraceful situations with the same person, which unleashed a storm of outrage.

As the scandal escalated and public pressure mounted, the production company of the series "Fakhr Al-Delta" found itself in an unenviable position, making an urgent "disciplinary" decision to completely remove the author's name from the credits of the work throughout the last Ramadan season until his situation was resolved. This shock also affected the behind-the-scenes of the series, which represented the first leading role for the young artist Ahmed Ramzy, alongside major stars like Kamal Abu Riya, Intisar, and Khaled Zaki, who found their work linked to sexual assaults behind the cameras.

The screenwriter suddenly shifted from writing dramatic scripts to writing his statements in investigation reports before the public prosecutor. As he submitted to the investigative authorities, public opinion is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the investigations in the coming days, amidst calls for the harshest penalties against those who exploited their artistic influence to intimidate girls, making this case a true "earthquake" that purges the artistic scene of dubious behaviors.