The Prince of Jazan, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, visited yesterday (Thursday) the Sheikh of the Al-Mulha and Al-Mukhlaaf, Sheikh Al-Abid bin Mohammed Al-Nu'ami, at his home in the Governorate of Sabya.



The Prince of Jazan exchanged friendly conversations with Sheikh Al-Nu'ami, inquiring about his health, in an atmosphere that reflects the deep bonds and communication between the leadership and the people of the region.