زار أمير جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، أمس (الخميس)، شيخ شمل الملحاء والمخلاف الشيخ العابد بن محمد النعمي، وذلك في منزله بمحافظة صبيا.


وتبادل أمير جازان الأحاديث الودية مع الشيخ النعمي، مطمئنًا على صحته، في أجواء تعكس عمق الروابط والتواصل بين القيادة وأبناء المنطقة.