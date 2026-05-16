In a dramatic scene that held millions breathless and was not included in any script, a television studio turned into a stage for a shocking human and legal crisis, starring Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hijazi, who discovered "live on air" that his son had left the country and settled in the United States with his ex-wife, despite a strict court order preventing his travel!

Yasmin Ezz Unleashes the Bombshell

The unexpected tragedy began during Hijazi's appearance on the program "Kalam Al-Nas" on MBC Egypt. In the middle of the conversation, host Yasmin Ezz surprised him with a question about the validity of reports stating that his young son "Youssef" had traveled to America for treatment.

At that moment, signs of shock and confusion mixed with denial immediately appeared on the artist's face in front of the cameras, and he responded indignantly and confidently: "My son is banned from traveling by a court order, and there is a session at the end of May!" thinking that the host was asking him about a rumor from social media.

However, the real shock occurred behind the scenes right after the episode ended, as the stunned artist contacted his lawyer only to be confronted with the bitter truth: the child had indeed left Egypt and flown to America.

In an angry post that shook social media platforms, Hijazi opened a box of secrets regarding his long legal battle with his ex-wife, revealing a shocking legal trick. He explained that his ex-wife had lost all lawsuits to lift the travel ban in the courts of Cairo and Alexandria, so she resorted to a clever trick by filing a lawsuit in another judicial circuit using "an old address of his" so that he would not receive notification of the case, and she managed to obtain a ruling for the child's travel without his knowledge or ability to object!

What added to the bitterness of the shock and the father's heartache was that the appeal session for this ruling was scheduled for May 23, meaning that the travel occurred "suspiciously" before the court could deliver its final and decisive word, leading the artist to lament on his account: "Isn't this official forgery?"

Social media platforms witnessed immense sympathy for artist Mahmoud Hijazi, as many users considered what happened to him to be "the harshest surprise an father can face on screen and in front of millions," amid widespread calls for a review of legal loopholes in custody cases to prevent their exploitation in "smuggling" children and depriving fathers of them.