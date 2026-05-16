في مشهد درامي حبس أنفاس الملايين ولم يكن مدرجاً في أي سيناريو، تحوّل استوديو تلفزيوني إلى ساحة لصدمة إنسانية وقانونية مدوية، كان بطلها الفنان المصري محمود حجازي، الذي اكتشف «على الهواء مباشرة» أن ابنه غادر البلاد واستقر في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية برفقة طليقته، رغم وجود قرار قضائي صارم يمنع سفره!
ياسمين عز تفجر القنبلة
المأساة غير المتوقعة بدأت خلال استضافة حجازي في برنامج «كلام الناس» عبر شاشة MBC مصر. وفي منتصف الحوار، باغتته الإعلامية ياسمين عز بسؤال حول صحة الأنباء التي تفيد بمغادرة نجله الصغير «يوسف» إلى أمريكا بداعي العلاج.
وحينها ظهرت علامات الذهول والارتباك الممزوج بالإنكار فوراً على وجه الفنان أمام الكاميرات، ورد مستنكراً وبثقة: «ابني ممنوع من السفر بقرار قضائي، وهناك جلسة في أواخر مايو!»، ظناً منه أن المذيعة تسأله عن شائعة من شائعات السوشيال ميديا.
لكن الصدمة الحقيقية وقعت خلف الكواليس فور انتهاء الحلقة، إذ تواصل الفنان المذهول مع محاميه ليصطدم بالحقيقة المرة: الطفل غادر مصر بالفعل وطار إلى أمريكا.
وفي منشور غاضب هز منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، فتح حجازي صندوق أسرار معركته القضائية الطويلة مع طليقته، كاشفاً حيلة قانونية صادمة. وأوضح أن طليقته خسرت كافة دعاوى رفع حظر السفر في محاكم القاهرة والإسكندرية، فلجأت إلى حيلة ذكية عبر رفع دعوى في دائرة قضائية أخرى مستخدمة «عنواناً قديماً له» حتى لا يصله إخطار بالقضية، وتمكنت بهذه الثغرة من الحصول على حكم السفر بالطفل دون علمه أو قدرته على الاعتراض!
وما زاد من مرارة الصدمة وحرقة قلب الأب، هو أن جلسة الاستئناف على هذا الحكم كانت مقررة في 23 مايو، أي أن السفر تم «بشكل مريب» قبل أن تقول المحكمة كلمتها النهائية والفاصلة، ليتساءل الفنان بحسرة عبر حسابه: «هو ده ميبقاش تزوير رسمي؟».
شهدت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تعاطفاً هائلاً مع الفنان محمود حجازي، إذ اعتبر المغردون أن ما حدث معه هو «أقسى مفاجأة يمكن أن يواجهها أب على الشاشة وأمام الملايين»، وسط مطالبات واسعة بضرورة مراجعة الثغرات القانونية في قضايا الحضانة لمنع استغلالها في «تهريب» الأطفال وحرمان الآباء منهم.
In a dramatic scene that held millions breathless and was not included in any script, a television studio turned into a stage for a shocking human and legal crisis, starring Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hijazi, who discovered "live on air" that his son had left the country and settled in the United States with his ex-wife, despite a strict court order preventing his travel!
Yasmin Ezz Unleashes the Bombshell
The unexpected tragedy began during Hijazi's appearance on the program "Kalam Al-Nas" on MBC Egypt. In the middle of the conversation, host Yasmin Ezz surprised him with a question about the validity of reports stating that his young son "Youssef" had traveled to America for treatment.
At that moment, signs of shock and confusion mixed with denial immediately appeared on the artist's face in front of the cameras, and he responded indignantly and confidently: "My son is banned from traveling by a court order, and there is a session at the end of May!" thinking that the host was asking him about a rumor from social media.
However, the real shock occurred behind the scenes right after the episode ended, as the stunned artist contacted his lawyer only to be confronted with the bitter truth: the child had indeed left Egypt and flown to America.
In an angry post that shook social media platforms, Hijazi opened a box of secrets regarding his long legal battle with his ex-wife, revealing a shocking legal trick. He explained that his ex-wife had lost all lawsuits to lift the travel ban in the courts of Cairo and Alexandria, so she resorted to a clever trick by filing a lawsuit in another judicial circuit using "an old address of his" so that he would not receive notification of the case, and she managed to obtain a ruling for the child's travel without his knowledge or ability to object!
What added to the bitterness of the shock and the father's heartache was that the appeal session for this ruling was scheduled for May 23, meaning that the travel occurred "suspiciously" before the court could deliver its final and decisive word, leading the artist to lament on his account: "Isn't this official forgery?"
Social media platforms witnessed immense sympathy for artist Mahmoud Hijazi, as many users considered what happened to him to be "the harshest surprise an father can face on screen and in front of millions," amid widespread calls for a review of legal loopholes in custody cases to prevent their exploitation in "smuggling" children and depriving fathers of them.