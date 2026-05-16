في مشهد درامي حبس أنفاس الملايين ولم يكن مدرجاً في أي سيناريو، تحوّل استوديو تلفزيوني إلى ساحة لصدمة إنسانية وقانونية مدوية، كان بطلها الفنان المصري محمود حجازي، الذي اكتشف «على الهواء مباشرة» أن ابنه غادر البلاد واستقر في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية برفقة طليقته، رغم وجود قرار قضائي صارم يمنع سفره!

ياسمين عز تفجر القنبلة

المأساة غير المتوقعة بدأت خلال استضافة حجازي في برنامج «كلام الناس» عبر شاشة MBC مصر. وفي منتصف الحوار، باغتته الإعلامية ياسمين عز بسؤال حول صحة الأنباء التي تفيد بمغادرة نجله الصغير «يوسف» إلى أمريكا بداعي العلاج.

وحينها ظهرت علامات الذهول والارتباك الممزوج بالإنكار فوراً على وجه الفنان أمام الكاميرات، ورد مستنكراً وبثقة: «ابني ممنوع من السفر بقرار قضائي، وهناك جلسة في أواخر مايو!»، ظناً منه أن المذيعة تسأله عن شائعة من شائعات السوشيال ميديا.

لكن الصدمة الحقيقية وقعت خلف الكواليس فور انتهاء الحلقة، إذ تواصل الفنان المذهول مع محاميه ليصطدم بالحقيقة المرة: الطفل غادر مصر بالفعل وطار إلى أمريكا.

وفي منشور غاضب هز منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، فتح حجازي صندوق أسرار معركته القضائية الطويلة مع طليقته، كاشفاً حيلة قانونية صادمة. وأوضح أن طليقته خسرت كافة دعاوى رفع حظر السفر في محاكم القاهرة والإسكندرية، فلجأت إلى حيلة ذكية عبر رفع دعوى في دائرة قضائية أخرى مستخدمة «عنواناً قديماً له» حتى لا يصله إخطار بالقضية، وتمكنت بهذه الثغرة من الحصول على حكم السفر بالطفل دون علمه أو قدرته على الاعتراض!

وما زاد من مرارة الصدمة وحرقة قلب الأب، هو أن جلسة الاستئناف على هذا الحكم كانت مقررة في 23 مايو، أي أن السفر تم «بشكل مريب» قبل أن تقول المحكمة كلمتها النهائية والفاصلة، ليتساءل الفنان بحسرة عبر حسابه: «هو ده ميبقاش تزوير رسمي؟».

شهدت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تعاطفاً هائلاً مع الفنان محمود حجازي، إذ اعتبر المغردون أن ما حدث معه هو «أقسى مفاجأة يمكن أن يواجهها أب على الشاشة وأمام الملايين»، وسط مطالبات واسعة بضرورة مراجعة الثغرات القانونية في قضايا الحضانة لمنع استغلالها في «تهريب» الأطفال وحرمان الآباء منهم.