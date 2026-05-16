Prominent international experts have called on the World Health Organization to declare the climate crisis a "public health emergency of international concern," warning that delaying this decision could lead to the avoidable deaths of millions of people.

A Direct Threat to Public Health

The independent European Commission on Climate and Health, established with the support of the World Health Organization, confirmed that climate change has become a direct and comprehensive threat to public health worldwide, necessitating the highest levels of international health preparedness.

The report clarified that the increasing spread of insect-borne diseases such as dengue fever and chikungunya, along with the health impacts of extreme climate disasters, rising temperatures, food insecurity, and air pollution, are all factors that make declaring a state of emergency essential.

The Highest Global Health Alert

This classification is the highest level of global health alert and has previously been used in crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Mpox disease, allowing for a coordinated international response commensurate with the scale of the threat.

The committee, composed of 11 experts including former health and climate ministers, stated that the climate crisis is no longer just an environmental issue but has become an immediate and long-term threat to health, economic, food, water, and social security.

For her part, the committee chair and former Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, emphasized that the climate crisis represents a health emergency threatening the survival of humanity, noting that failure to act swiftly and comprehensively will lead to more deaths and widespread chronic illnesses.

She added that climate change is already filling hospitals, shortening people's lifespans, and severely affecting mental health by increasing rates of anxiety and stress.

600,000 Early Deaths Annually

The committee's chief scientific advisor, Sir Andrew Haines, stressed that the continuation of current emissions will exacerbate health risks, including deaths from heatwaves, floods, infectious diseases, air pollution, increased rates of premature births, and food shortages.

The report urged European governments to immediately halt support for fossil fuels, indicating that this sector is directly responsible for approximately 600,000 early deaths annually in Europe alone.

The report revealed that Europe spends about 444 billion euros annually to support oil and gas production, while fossil fuel subsidies in some countries exceed 10% of total national health spending, even surpassing entire health budgets in four European countries.

Public Health Failure

The committee considered these policies to represent a "public health failure," warning that any new expansion of fossil fuel support or a return to drilling projects will lead to catastrophic health effects.

The report also recommended combating climate misinformation, expanding health impact assessments of climate change, and recognizing that the climate crisis also represents a global mental health crisis.

Experts confirmed that healthcare systems around the world must become more adaptable to changing climatic conditions, especially as many hospitals are exposed to flood risks or are unprepared for extreme heatwaves.

The report noted that the health sector itself is responsible for about 5% of global carbon emissions, necessitating accelerated efforts for environmental transformation within it.

World Health Organization Comment

In an official comment, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, stated that climate action has become a security, health, economic, and moral necessity simultaneously, emphasizing that current government decisions will determine the disease burden that future generations will bear.

For his part, the Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Johan Rockström, described the report as clear scientific evidence of the urgent need to recognize climate change as a global health crisis, as the planet surpasses several dangerous environmental thresholds that threaten the lives of millions worldwide.