دعا خبراء دوليون بارزون منظمة الصحة العالمية إلى إعلان أزمة المناخ «حالة طوارئ صحية عامة تثير قلقاً دولياً»، محذرين من أن التأخر في اتخاذ هذا القرار قد يؤدي إلى وفاة ملايين الأشخاص بشكل يمكن تجنبه.

تهديد مباشر للصحة العامة

وأكدت اللجنة الأوروبية المستقلة المعنية بالمناخ والصحة، التي تم تشكيلها بدعم من منظمة الصحة العالمية، أن التغير المناخي أصبح تهديداً مباشراً وشاملاً للصحة العامة على مستوى العالم، بما يستوجب رفع أعلى درجات التأهب الصحي الدولي.

وأوضح التقرير أن الانتشار المتزايد للأمراض المنقولة عبر الحشرات مثل حمى الضنك والشيكونغونيا، إلى جانب التأثيرات الصحية للكوارث المناخية المتطرفة، وارتفاع درجات الحرارة، وانعدام الأمن الغذائي، وتلوث الهواء، كلها عوامل تجعل إعلان حالة الطوارئ أمراً ضرورياً.

أعلى إنذار صحي عالمي

ويُعد هذا التصنيف أعلى مستوى من الإنذار الصحي العالمي، وقد سبق استخدامه في أزمات مثل جائحة كورونا ومرض إمبوكس، إذ يتيح تعبئة استجابة دولية منسقة تتناسب مع حجم الخطر.

وقالت اللجنة، المكونة من 11 خبيراً بينهم وزراء صحة ومناخ سابقون، إن أزمة المناخ لم تعد مجرد قضية بيئية، بل أصبحت تهديداً فورياً وطويل الأمد للصحة والأمن الاقتصادي والغذائي والمائي والاجتماعي.

من جهتها، أكدت رئيسة اللجنة رئيسة وزراء آيسلندا السابقة كاترين ياكوبسدوتير، أن أزمة المناخ تمثل حالة طوارئ صحية تهدد بقاء البشرية، مشيرة إلى أن عدم التحرك السريع والشامل سيؤدي إلى مزيد من الوفيات والأمراض المزمنة على نطاق واسع.

وأضافت أن التغير المناخي يملأ المستشفيات بالفعل، ويقصر أعمار الناس، ويؤثر بشدة على الصحة النفسية من خلال زيادة معدلات القلق والتوتر.

600 ألف وفاة مبكرة سنوياً

كما شدّد المستشار العلمي الرئيسي للجنة السير أندرو هاينز على أن استمرار الانبعاثات الحالية سيؤدي إلى تفاقم المخاطر الصحية، بما يشمل الوفيات الناتجة عن موجات الحر والفيضانات والأمراض المعدية وتلوث الهواء وارتفاع معدلات الولادة المبكرة ونقص الغذاء.

ودعا التقرير الحكومات الأوروبية إلى وقف دعم الوقود الأحفوري فوراً، مشيراً إلى أن هذا القطاع مسؤول بشكل مباشر عن نحو 600 ألف حالة وفاة مبكرة سنوياً في أوروبا وحدها.

وكشف التقرير أن أوروبا تنفق سنوياً نحو 444 مليار يورو لدعم إنتاج النفط والغاز، بينما تجاوزت إعانات الوقود الأحفوري في بعض الدول 10% من إجمالي الإنفاق الصحي الوطني، بل فاقت ميزانيات الصحة بالكامل في 4 دول أوروبية.

فشل صحي عام

واعتبرت اللجنة أن هذه السياسات تمثل «فشلاً صحياً عاماً»، محذرة من أن أي توسع جديد في دعم الوقود الأحفوري أو العودة إلى مشاريع الحفر سيؤدي إلى آثار صحية كارثية.

كما أوصى التقرير بمكافحة حملات التضليل المناخي، وتوسيع تقييمات التأثير الصحي للتغير المناخي، والاعتراف بأن الأزمة المناخية تمثل أيضاً أزمة صحة نفسية عالمية.

وأكد الخبراء أن أنظمة الرعاية الصحية حول العالم يجب أن تصبح أكثر قدرة على التكيف مع الظروف المناخية المتغيرة، خصوصاً مع تعرض العديد من المستشفيات لمخاطر الفيضانات أو عدم جاهزيتها لموجات الحر الشديدة.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن القطاع الصحي نفسه مسؤول عن نحو 5% من الانبعاثات الكربونية عالمياً، مما يستدعي تسريع جهود التحول البيئي داخله.

تعليق الصحة العالمية

وفي تعليق رسمي، أكد المدير الإقليمي لمنظمة الصحة العالمية في أوروبا الدكتور هانز كلوج، أن التحرك المناخي أصبح ضرورة أمنية وصحية واقتصادية وأخلاقية في آنٍ واحد، مشدداً على أن القرارات الحكومية الحالية ستحدد حجم العبء المرضي الذي ستتحمله الأجيال القادمة.

بدوره، وصف مدير معهد بوتسدام لأبحاث تأثير المناخ، يوهان روكستروم، التقرير بأنه دليل علمي واضح على ضرورة الاعتراف بالتغير المناخي كأزمة صحية عالمية عاجلة، في ظل تجاوز الكوكب لحدود بيئية خطيرة عدة تهدد حياة الملايين حول العالم.