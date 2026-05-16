بينما يقضي ملايين البشر حياتهم في انتظار «ضربة حظ» واحدة تغير مجرى واقعهم، يعيش الأمريكي روبرت بيفان في عالم آخر تماماً، عالم يبدو فيه أن الحظ قد قرر الإقامة معه بشكل دائم، بعد أن حقق ما عجزت عنه أعتى نظريات الرياضيات والمسابقات.
إعجاز رقمي.. 18 فوزاً متتالياً
الرجل القادم من ولاية أيداهو الأمريكية لم يبتسم له الحظ مرة أو اثنتين، بل حصد جوائز اليانصيب 18 مرة كاملة منذ عام 1997. وفي قصة أثارت دهشة واسعة داخل الولايات المتحدة، أضاف بيفان مؤخراً فوزاً جديداً بقيمة 50 ألف دولار إلى سجله المذهل.
مع كل بطاقة يشتريها، كانت الأرقام تتطابق بشكل يصعب تصديقه، ليتنقل بين جوائز نقدية كبرى وسيارات فاخرة، حتى خرجت مؤسسة يانصيب أيداهو نفسها لتعلق بسخرية قائلة: «هل يمكن أن تضرب الصاعقة 18 مرة؟ بالنسبة لروبرت بيفان.. الإجابة نعم».
لكن المفاجأة الحقيقية التي هزت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وخبر اليانصيب نفسه، لم تكن في عدد الجوائز أو حجم الثروة المتراكمة. فعلى الرغم من الأموال والسيارات والانتصارات المتكررة التي جعلت منه أسطورة حية في ولايته، خرج بيفان بتصريح لافت خطف الأضواء من الجائزة الأخيرة، مؤكداً أن أعظم مكسب في حياته ليس أموال اليانصيب إطلاقاً، بل زوجته التي تشاركه الحياة منذ عقود.
وقال بيفان بكلمات مؤثرة خطفت قلوب المتابعين: «حظي الحقيقي ليس في هذه البطاقات أو السيارات، حظي الفعلي هو 40 عاماً قضيتها مع تلك المرأة الرائعة».
وبحسب رواية الأب الروتيني، فإن شراء بطاقات اليانصيب لم يكن بهدف الجشع أو الهوس بالثراء، بل تحول عبر السنوات إلى طقس بسيط وممتع يجمعه بزوجته، جزء من تفاصيل حياتهما اليومية اللطيفة ولحظات المرح الصغيرة بينهما، ولم يكن يتوقع أبداً أن هذه العفوية ستتحول إلى قصة عالمية تتداولها وسائل الإعلام.
وهكذا، تحولت حكاية الرجل الذي هزم الاحتمالات 18 مرة، من مجرد قصة جامدة عن المال والأرقام، إلى درس إنساني دافئ، ليعيد تذكير الجميع بأن الجائزة الكبرى في هذه الحياة قد لا تكون في حسابك البنكي، بل في الشخص الذي يشاركك تفاصيل الطريق كله.
While millions of people spend their lives waiting for a single "stroke of luck" to change the course of their reality, American Robert Bevan lives in a completely different world, a world where luck seems to have decided to stay with him permanently, after achieving what the most formidable theories of mathematics and competitions could not.
Numerical Miracle.. 18 Consecutive Wins
The man from the state of Idaho has not just smiled at luck once or twice; he has won the lottery a total of 18 times since 1997. In a story that has sparked widespread astonishment across the United States, Bevan recently added a new win of $50,000 to his astonishing record.
With every ticket he buys, the numbers match in a way that is hard to believe, allowing him to move between major cash prizes and luxury cars, until the Idaho Lottery itself sarcastically commented: "Can lightning strike 18 times? For Robert Bevan, the answer is yes."
But the real surprise that shook social media platforms and the lottery news itself was not in the number of prizes or the size of the accumulated wealth. Despite the money, cars, and repeated victories that have made him a living legend in his state, Bevan made a striking statement that stole the spotlight from his latest prize, asserting that the greatest gain in his life is not the lottery money at all, but his wife, who has shared life with him for decades.
Bevan said in touching words that captured the hearts of followers: "My real luck is not in these tickets or cars; my true luck is the 40 years I have spent with that wonderful woman."
According to the routine father's account, buying lottery tickets was not out of greed or a fixation on wealth, but over the years it has turned into a simple and enjoyable ritual that he shares with his wife, a part of their lovely daily life details and small moments of joy together, and he never expected that this spontaneity would turn into a global story circulated by the media.
Thus, the tale of the man who beat the odds 18 times transformed from just a static story about money and numbers into a warm human lesson, reminding everyone that the grand prize in this life may not be in your bank account, but in the person who shares all the details of the journey with you.