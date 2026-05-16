بينما يقضي ملايين البشر حياتهم في انتظار «ضربة حظ» واحدة تغير مجرى واقعهم، يعيش الأمريكي روبرت بيفان في عالم آخر تماماً، عالم يبدو فيه أن الحظ قد قرر الإقامة معه بشكل دائم، بعد أن حقق ما عجزت عنه أعتى نظريات الرياضيات والمسابقات.

إعجاز رقمي.. 18 فوزاً متتالياً

الرجل القادم من ولاية أيداهو الأمريكية لم يبتسم له الحظ مرة أو اثنتين، بل حصد جوائز اليانصيب 18 مرة كاملة منذ عام 1997. وفي قصة أثارت دهشة واسعة داخل الولايات المتحدة، أضاف بيفان مؤخراً فوزاً جديداً بقيمة 50 ألف دولار إلى سجله المذهل.

مع كل بطاقة يشتريها، كانت الأرقام تتطابق بشكل يصعب تصديقه، ليتنقل بين جوائز نقدية كبرى وسيارات فاخرة، حتى خرجت مؤسسة يانصيب أيداهو نفسها لتعلق بسخرية قائلة: «هل يمكن أن تضرب الصاعقة 18 مرة؟ بالنسبة لروبرت بيفان.. الإجابة نعم».

لكن المفاجأة الحقيقية التي هزت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وخبر اليانصيب نفسه، لم تكن في عدد الجوائز أو حجم الثروة المتراكمة. فعلى الرغم من الأموال والسيارات والانتصارات المتكررة التي جعلت منه أسطورة حية في ولايته، خرج بيفان بتصريح لافت خطف الأضواء من الجائزة الأخيرة، مؤكداً أن أعظم مكسب في حياته ليس أموال اليانصيب إطلاقاً، بل زوجته التي تشاركه الحياة منذ عقود.

وقال بيفان بكلمات مؤثرة خطفت قلوب المتابعين: «حظي الحقيقي ليس في هذه البطاقات أو السيارات، حظي الفعلي هو 40 عاماً قضيتها مع تلك المرأة الرائعة».

وبحسب رواية الأب الروتيني، فإن شراء بطاقات اليانصيب لم يكن بهدف الجشع أو الهوس بالثراء، بل تحول عبر السنوات إلى طقس بسيط وممتع يجمعه بزوجته، جزء من تفاصيل حياتهما اليومية اللطيفة ولحظات المرح الصغيرة بينهما، ولم يكن يتوقع أبداً أن هذه العفوية ستتحول إلى قصة عالمية تتداولها وسائل الإعلام.

وهكذا، تحولت حكاية الرجل الذي هزم الاحتمالات 18 مرة، من مجرد قصة جامدة عن المال والأرقام، إلى درس إنساني دافئ، ليعيد تذكير الجميع بأن الجائزة الكبرى في هذه الحياة قد لا تكون في حسابك البنكي، بل في الشخص الذي يشاركك تفاصيل الطريق كله.