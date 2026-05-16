تشارك NHC في أعمال الدورة الثالثة عشرة من المنتدى الحضري العالمي WUF13، التي تستضيفها مدينة باكو في جمهورية أذربيجان خلال الفترة من 17 إلى 22 مايو 2026، ضمن وفد المملكة العربية السعودية برئاسة معالي وزير البلديات والإسكان الأستاذ ماجد بن عبد الله الحقيل؛ وذلك في إطار استعراض التجربة السعودية الرائدة في التنمية الحضرية وتطوير المدن وتحسين جودة الحياة، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وتستعرض NHC خلال مشاركتها أبرز مشاريعها ومبادراتها في تطوير الوجهات العمرانية المتكاملة، وتجربتها في بناء وجهات حيوية حديثة ترتكز على جودة الحياة والاستدامة والابتكار الحضري، إلى جانب دورها في تعزيز المعروض العقاري وإعادة التعريف بمفهوم السكن وفق أعلى المعايير العمرانية، بما يسهم في دعم مستهدفات التوسع الحضري المستدام ورفع نسبة التملك السكني في المملكة.

كما تسلط الشركة الضوء على جهودها في تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة تضع الإنسان في قلب التنمية، من خلال توفير بيئات سكنية متوازنة تضم المساحات الخضراء والمرافق والخدمات المتكاملة، إلى جانب تبني الحلول الذكية والتقنيات الحديثة في تطوير البنية التحتية والخدمات الحضرية التي تعزز كفاءة إدارة المدن وترتقي بتجربة السكان.

وتأتي مشاركة NHC ضمن الجناح السعودي في المنتدى، الذي يمثل منصة عالمية لاستعراض التجارب الوطنية في مجالات الإسكان والتنمية الحضرية، وتعزيز حضور المملكة في الحوار الدولي حول مستقبل المدن، من خلال إبراز قصص النجاح والمبادرات النوعية التي تشهدها المدن السعودية في ظل التحول الحضري المتسارع.

ويُعد المنتدى الحضري العالمي أحد أبرز المنصات الدولية المعنية بقضايا التنمية الحضرية المستدامة، ويجمع الحكومات والمنظمات الدولية والخبراء وصناع القرار؛ لمناقشة مستقبل المدن وتبادل الخبرات والتجارب العالمية في مجالات التخطيط الحضري وتطوير المدن.