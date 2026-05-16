NHC participates in the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum WUF13, hosted by the city of Baku in the Republic of Azerbaijan from May 17 to 22, 2026, as part of the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia headed by His Excellency the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail; this is within the framework of showcasing the pioneering Saudi experience in urban development, city improvement, and enhancing the quality of life, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

During its participation, NHC will showcase its most prominent projects and initiatives in developing integrated urban destinations, as well as its experience in building modern vibrant destinations that focus on quality of life, sustainability, and urban innovation. Additionally, it will highlight its role in enhancing the real estate supply and redefining the concept of housing according to the highest urban standards, contributing to supporting the objectives of sustainable urban expansion and increasing home ownership rates in the Kingdom.

The company also emphasizes its efforts in developing integrated urban destinations that place people at the heart of development, by providing balanced residential environments that include green spaces, integrated facilities, and services, along with adopting smart solutions and modern technologies in developing infrastructure and urban services that enhance city management efficiency and elevate the residents' experience.

NHC's participation comes within the Saudi pavilion at the forum, which represents a global platform for showcasing national experiences in the fields of housing and urban development, and enhancing the Kingdom's presence in the international dialogue about the future of cities, by highlighting success stories and quality initiatives witnessed in Saudi cities amid rapid urban transformation.

The World Urban Forum is one of the most prominent international platforms concerned with sustainable urban development issues, bringing together governments, international organizations, experts, and decision-makers to discuss the future of cities and exchange global experiences and practices in urban planning and city development.