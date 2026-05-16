تسبب عدم منح البرلمان العراقي الثقة لعدد من الوزراء في الحكومة الجديدة إلى تحريك المياة الراكدة داخل التحالف الحاكم، إذ شرعت 5 قوى بارزة من «الإطار التنسيقي» في تشكيل «تحالف سياسي جديد»، ما يعكس اتساع الخلافات الداخلية.


اعتراضات على عدم تمرير مرشحين


وجاءت هذه التحركات بعد جلسة برلمانية عقدت، مساء الخميس، منح خلالها مجلس النواب الثقة لحكومة رئيس الوزراء علي الزيدي بصورة غير مكتملة، إذ صوت على 14 وزيراً من أصل 23 حقيبة وزارية، فيما بقيت 9 وزارات خارج التشكيلة بسبب استمرار الخلافات بين القوى السياسية على الأسماء والحصص أبرزها الداخلية والدفاع والتعليم العالي والتخطيط.


القوى الخمس التي مهدت للانشقاق عن الإطار التنسيقي يتزعمها رئيس ائتلاف دولة القانون نوري المالكي وتضم رئيس تحالف الفتح هادي العامري، رئيس حركة عطاء فالح الفياض، رئيس المجلس الأعلى الإسلامي همام حمودي، ورئيس كتلة سند أحمد الأسدي.


هذا التحرك جاء بعد الاعتراض على ما جرى في جلسة التصويت على الحكومة بعد عدم تمرير عدد من مرشحيها للحقائب الوزارية وفي مقدمتهم مرشح دولة القانون لوزارة الداخلية قاسم عطا فضلاً عن اعتراضات أخرى تتعلق بما تصفه تلك القوى بـ«سرقة الاستحقاقات» داخل التحالفات والكتل المنضوية في الإطار التنسيقي.


اجتماع حاسم خلال ساعات


وكشفت مصادر داخل الإطار التنسيقي، أن التحالف الجديد قد يضم ما بين 75 و100 نائب مرجحة أن يعقد قادته اجتماعاً خلال الساعات القادمة لمناقشة الأطر العامة للتكتل وخطوطه السياسية والبرلمانية.


ولم تستبعد المصادر انضمام تحالف العزم برئاسة مثنى السامرائي إلى التحالف الجديد في حال اتسعت التفاهمات بين القوى المعترضة على نتائج جلسة التصويت والتوازنات التي أفرزتها.


ويأتي هذا التحرك بعد ساعات من إعلان كتلة العقد الوطني التابعة لرئيس هيئة الحشد الشعبي فالح الفياض وحركة «سومريون» برئاسة وزير العمل السابق أحمد الأسدي انسحابهما من ائتلاف «الإعمار والتنمية» بزعامة رئيس الوزراء السابق محمد شياع السوداني على خلفية ما وصفتاه بـ«التهميش والإقصاء» و«الإخلال بالعهود والمواثيق».


وقالت الكتلتان في بيان مشترك إن قرار الانسحاب جاء «على خلفية ما جرى خلال جلسة الثقة من التفاف واضح على الاتفاقات السياسية والتنظيمية والإخلال بالعهود والمواثيق التي تم التوافق عليها، فضلاً عن اعتماد أساليب الإقصاء والتهميش بحق عدد من ممثلي الشعب».


خلفيات انقسام التحالف الحاكم


وكان النائب عمار يوسف، أعلن في وقت سابق انسحابه من ائتلاف الإعمار والتنمية، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته استمراره ضمن تحالف العقد الوطني برئاسة فالح الفياض.


وأفصحت مصادر سياسية أن انشطار التحالف الحاكم لم يولد من جلسة التصويت وحدها، بل كان يتشكل بهدوء داخل الإطار التنسيقي، منذ مباحثات اختيار رئيس الوزراء وتشكيل الحكومة قبل الاستقرار على اسم علي الزيدي.


وتعمق الخلاف لاحقاً مع توزيع الحقائب الوزارية وطبيعة تمثيل القوى القريبة من الفصائل المسلحة أو المالكة لأجنحة مسلحة، خصوصاً في الوزارات الأمنية والخدمية، وهي العقدة التي رافقت مباحثات التشكيل منذ بدايتها.


وبحسب المصادر، بدا الإطار التنسيقي في الأسابيع الأخيرة أقرب إلى جبهتين لا إلى كتلة واحدة، الأولى تميل إلى نوري المالكي وهادي العامري وفالح الفياض وأحمد الأسدي وهمام حمودي، وهي القوى التي ترى أن استحقاقاتها السياسية والبرلمانية لم تُراعَ في التشكيلة الحكومية. أما الثانية فتضم عمار الحكيم ومحمد شياع السوداني وقيس الخزعلي وحيدر العبادي، وتتعامل مع حكومة الزيدي بوصفها تسوية قابلة للإدارة رغم الاعتراضات.