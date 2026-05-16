The failure of the Iraqi parliament to grant confidence to several ministers in the new government has stirred the stagnant waters within the ruling coalition, as five prominent forces from the "Coordination Framework" have begun forming a "new political alliance," reflecting the widening internal disputes.



Objections to the failure to pass candidates



These moves came after a parliamentary session held on Thursday evening, during which the House of Representatives granted confidence to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi's government in an incomplete manner, as it voted on 14 ministers out of 23 ministerial portfolios, while 9 ministries remained outside the formation due to ongoing disputes among political forces over names and shares, most notably the ministries of interior, defense, higher education, and planning.



The five forces that paved the way for the split from the Coordination Framework are led by Nouri Al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, and include Hadi Al-Amiri, head of the Fatah Alliance, Faleh Al-Fayyad, head of the Al-Ataa Movement, Hemam Hamoudi, head of the Islamic Supreme Council, and Ahmed Al-Asadi, head of the Sond Bloc.



This move came after objections were raised regarding what transpired during the voting session for the government, particularly the failure to pass several of its candidates for ministerial portfolios, foremost among them the State of Law candidate for the Ministry of Interior, Qasim Ata, in addition to other objections related to what these forces describe as the "theft of entitlements" within the alliances and blocs affiliated with the Coordination Framework.



Crucial meeting within hours



Sources within the Coordination Framework revealed that the new alliance may include between 75 and 100 deputies, suggesting that its leaders will hold a meeting in the coming hours to discuss the general frameworks for the bloc and its political and parliamentary lines.



The sources did not rule out the possibility of the Azm Alliance, led by Muthanna Al-Samarrai, joining the new alliance if understandings expand among the forces opposing the outcomes of the voting session and the balances it produced.



This move comes just hours after the National Contract Bloc, affiliated with the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Faleh Al-Fayyad, and the "Sumarians" Movement, led by former Minister of Labor Ahmed Al-Asadi, announced their withdrawal from the "Reconstruction and Development" coalition led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, citing what they described as "marginalization and exclusion" and "breach of agreements and pacts."



The two blocs stated in a joint statement that the decision to withdraw came "in light of the clear circumvention of political and organizational agreements during the confidence session, as well as the reliance on methods of exclusion and marginalization against several representatives of the people."



Backgrounds of the ruling coalition's division



Earlier, MP Ammar Yusuf announced his withdrawal from the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, while affirming his continued membership in the National Contract Alliance led by Faleh Al-Fayyad.



Political sources revealed that the split of the ruling coalition did not arise solely from the voting session, but had been quietly forming within the Coordination Framework since the discussions to choose the Prime Minister and form the government before settling on the name Ali Al-Zaydi.



The disagreement deepened later with the distribution of ministerial portfolios and the nature of representation of forces close to armed factions or those with armed wings, especially in security and service ministries, which has been a knot accompanying the formation discussions since their inception.



According to the sources, the Coordination Framework appeared in recent weeks closer to two fronts rather than a single bloc. The first leans towards Nouri Al-Maliki, Hadi Al-Amiri, Faleh Al-Fayyad, Ahmed Al-Asadi, and Hemam Hamoudi, who believe that their political and parliamentary entitlements were not respected in the government formation. The second includes Ammar Al-Hakim, Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, Qais Al-Khazali, and Haider Al-Abadi, who view Al-Zaydi's government as a manageable settlement despite the objections.