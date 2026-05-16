لا تزال المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية تراوح مكانها وسط حالة من الجمود، في ظل تمسك طهران بورقة السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، وإصرار واشنطن على استمرار الحصار البحري .
وكشفت مصارد مطلعة ، أن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي وصل إلى طهران قبل ساعات لإجراء لقاءات مع كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين.
وسبق لنقوي زيارة طهران برفقة قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، لثلاثة أيام في 15 أبريلالماضي، وسط جهود باكستانية للوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية الرسمية "إرنا"، نعن مصادر مطلعة،اليوم السبت، بأن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي وصل إلى طهران قبل ساعات لعقد لقاءات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين.
وقال مصدر دبلوماسي في إسلام آباد لـ"إرنا" إن الزيارة، التي لم يعلن عنها مسبقاً، ستتضمن اجتماعات مع عدد من المسؤولين الإيرانيين.
وفي تصعيد جديد، أعلن رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي في البرلمان الإيراني إبراهيم عزيزي، أن طهران أعدت آلية لتنظيم حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز على طول مسار محدد ستكشفه قريباً.
وكتب عزيزي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «إكس» اليوم السبت: «في إطار سيادتها الوطنية وضمانات أمن التجارة الدولية، طورت إيران آلية احترافية لتنظيم حركة السفن في مضيق هرمز عبر مسار محدد، سيتم كشفه قريباً».
وزعم أنه لن يُسمح باستخدام هذه الآلية إلا للسفن التجارية والجهات المتعاونة مع إيران.. وسيتم تحصيل رسوم على الخدمات المتخصصة المقدمة بموجب هذه الآلية.
ومنذ بدء الحرب في 28 فبراير، شددت إيران قبضتها على مضيق هرمز بشكل ملحوظ، وفرض الحرس الثوري الإيراني قيوداً على حركة الملاحة البحرية، سامحاً لعدد محدود فقط من السفن بالمرور.
وسُجلت حالات إطلاق نار على سفن أو توجيه إنذارات لها، ما أدى إلى انخفاض حاد في حركة الملاحة، ولا تزال حركة الشحن مقيَّدة بشدة، إذ إن عدد السفن التي تعبر المضيق بنجاح قليل، وغالباً ما تكون مرتبطة بإيران أو حلفائها.
وذكرت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، أن مسؤولين في عدد من الدول يحاولون التوصل إلى تسوية من شأنها أن تدفع إيران إلى إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، بما يسمح لترمب بإعلان النصر ومحاولة إقناع الناخبين الأمريكيين المتشككين، بأن التدخل العسكري المكلف والدامي في إيران كان ناجحاً.
لكن ترمب كرر للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية، بعد مغادرته بكين بفترة قصيرة، الجمعة، القول إن أحدث عرض سلام قدمته إيران «غير مقبول».
The American-Iranian negotiations remain stagnant amid a state of deadlock, with Tehran insisting on its control over the Strait of Hormuz and Washington determined to continue the naval blockade.
Informed sources revealed that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran a few hours ago for meetings with senior Iranian officials.
Naqvi had previously visited Tehran alongside Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir for three days on April 15, amid Pakistani efforts to mediate between the United States and Iran.
The official Iranian news agency "IRNA" reported today, Saturday, citing informed sources, that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran a few hours ago to hold meetings with Iranian officials.
A diplomatic source in Islamabad told "IRNA" that the visit, which had not been announced in advance, would include meetings with several Iranian officials.
In a new escalation, the head of the National Security Committee in the Iranian parliament, Ibrahim Azizi, announced that Tehran has prepared a mechanism to regulate maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz along a specific route that will be revealed soon.
Azizi wrote on the social media platform "X" today, Saturday: "In the framework of its national sovereignty and guarantees for the security of international trade, Iran has developed a professional mechanism to regulate ship movements in the Strait of Hormuz along a specified route, which will be disclosed soon."
He claimed that this mechanism would only be allowed for commercial vessels and entities cooperating with Iran.. Fees will be charged for specialized services provided under this mechanism.
Since the war began on February 28, Iran has significantly tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard imposing restrictions on maritime navigation, allowing only a limited number of vessels to pass.
Instances of gunfire directed at ships or warnings issued to them have been recorded, leading to a sharp decline in maritime traffic, and shipping remains severely restricted, as the number of vessels successfully crossing the strait is low, often linked to Iran or its allies.
The "New York Times" reported that officials from several countries are trying to reach a settlement that would prompt Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, allowing Trump to declare victory and attempt to convince skeptical American voters that the costly and bloody military intervention in Iran was successful.
However, Trump reiterated to reporters aboard Air Force One, shortly after leaving Beijing on Friday, that Iran's latest peace offer is "unacceptable."