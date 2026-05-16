لا تزال المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية تراوح مكانها وسط حالة من الجمود، في ظل تمسك طهران بورقة السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، وإصرار واشنطن على استمرار الحصار البحري .
وكشفت مصارد مطلعة ، أن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي وصل إلى طهران قبل ساعات لإجراء لقاءات مع كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين.
وسبق لنقوي زيارة طهران برفقة قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، لثلاثة أيام في 15 أبريلالماضي، وسط جهود باكستانية للوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية الرسمية "إرنا"، نعن مصادر مطلعة،اليوم السبت، بأن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي وصل إلى طهران قبل ساعات لعقد لقاءات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين.
وقال مصدر دبلوماسي في إسلام آباد لـ"إرنا" إن الزيارة، التي لم يعلن عنها مسبقاً، ستتضمن اجتماعات مع عدد من المسؤولين الإيرانيين.

وفي تصعيد جديد، أعلن رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي في البرلمان الإيراني إبراهيم عزيزي، أن طهران أعدت آلية لتنظيم حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز على طول مسار محدد ستكشفه قريباً.


وكتب عزيزي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «إكس» اليوم السبت: «في إطار سيادتها الوطنية وضمانات أمن التجارة الدولية، طورت إيران آلية احترافية لتنظيم حركة السفن في مضيق هرمز عبر مسار محدد، سيتم كشفه قريباً».


وزعم أنه لن يُسمح باستخدام هذه الآلية إلا للسفن التجارية والجهات المتعاونة مع إيران.. وسيتم تحصيل رسوم على الخدمات المتخصصة المقدمة بموجب هذه الآلية.


ومنذ بدء الحرب في 28 فبراير، شددت إيران قبضتها على مضيق هرمز بشكل ملحوظ، وفرض الحرس الثوري الإيراني قيوداً على حركة الملاحة البحرية، سامحاً لعدد محدود فقط من السفن بالمرور.


وسُجلت حالات إطلاق نار على سفن أو توجيه إنذارات لها، ما أدى إلى انخفاض حاد في حركة الملاحة، ولا تزال حركة الشحن مقيَّدة بشدة، إذ إن عدد السفن التي تعبر المضيق بنجاح قليل، وغالباً ما تكون مرتبطة بإيران أو حلفائها.


وذكرت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، أن مسؤولين في عدد من الدول يحاولون التوصل إلى تسوية من شأنها أن تدفع إيران إلى إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، بما يسمح لترمب بإعلان النصر ومحاولة إقناع الناخبين الأمريكيين المتشككين، بأن التدخل العسكري المكلف والدامي في إيران كان ناجحاً.


لكن ترمب كرر للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية، بعد مغادرته بكين بفترة قصيرة، الجمعة، القول إن أحدث عرض سلام قدمته إيران «غير مقبول».