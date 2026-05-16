The American-Iranian negotiations remain stagnant amid a state of deadlock, with Tehran insisting on its control over the Strait of Hormuz and Washington determined to continue the naval blockade.

Informed sources revealed that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran a few hours ago for meetings with senior Iranian officials.

Naqvi had previously visited Tehran alongside Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir for three days on April 15, amid Pakistani efforts to mediate between the United States and Iran.

The official Iranian news agency "IRNA" reported today, Saturday, citing informed sources, that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran a few hours ago to hold meetings with Iranian officials.

A diplomatic source in Islamabad told "IRNA" that the visit, which had not been announced in advance, would include meetings with several Iranian officials.

In a new escalation, the head of the National Security Committee in the Iranian parliament, Ibrahim Azizi, announced that Tehran has prepared a mechanism to regulate maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz along a specific route that will be revealed soon.



Azizi wrote on the social media platform "X" today, Saturday: "In the framework of its national sovereignty and guarantees for the security of international trade, Iran has developed a professional mechanism to regulate ship movements in the Strait of Hormuz along a specified route, which will be disclosed soon."



He claimed that this mechanism would only be allowed for commercial vessels and entities cooperating with Iran.. Fees will be charged for specialized services provided under this mechanism.



Since the war began on February 28, Iran has significantly tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard imposing restrictions on maritime navigation, allowing only a limited number of vessels to pass.



Instances of gunfire directed at ships or warnings issued to them have been recorded, leading to a sharp decline in maritime traffic, and shipping remains severely restricted, as the number of vessels successfully crossing the strait is low, often linked to Iran or its allies.



The "New York Times" reported that officials from several countries are trying to reach a settlement that would prompt Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, allowing Trump to declare victory and attempt to convince skeptical American voters that the costly and bloody military intervention in Iran was successful.



However, Trump reiterated to reporters aboard Air Force One, shortly after leaving Beijing on Friday, that Iran's latest peace offer is "unacceptable."