American schools are no longer just complaining about student absenteeism or declining academic performance; they have officially begun to point fingers at smartphone applications, holding them fully responsible for a "silent psychological collapse" that strikes teenagers' minds daily. The battle has moved from classrooms to courtrooms, where tech giants face heavy accusations of creating a generation addicted to "endless scrolling" and chasing "likes."

Judicial Earthquake.. Companies Surrender and Pay Compensation

In an unprecedented and striking development, major platforms with massive popularity (such as YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok) preferred to pay huge sums as secret financial settlements to schools, rather than engage in the first loud public trial regarding the impact of social media on children's mental health. This case, which originated from a small educational district in Kentucky, quickly turned into a fireball threatening Silicon Valley leaders worldwide.

Educational administrations confirmed that the crisis has completely spiraled out of control, as students suffer from severe anxiety, depression, and isolation, while schools are spending millions of dollars from their budgets on mental health support programs to combat the effects of this fierce "digital addiction" that teachers are unable to contain within classrooms.

However, the shocking surprise for observers was the stance of "Meta" (the owner of Facebook and Instagram), which refused to pursue amicable settlements or pay amounts behind closed doors, boldly choosing to go to trial scheduled for next June, in a pivotal legal confrontation that could become the most dangerous in the history of social networks.

The ongoing case does not merely concern entertaining posts or short videos; it relies on strong evidence suggesting that these platforms were originally designed with "malicious" algorithms aimed at keeping children glued to screens for as long as possible, by capturing their attention and turning normal usage into a genuine pathological addiction.

What heightens the fear among these companies is the existence of a previous court ruling that condemned "Meta" and "Google" for negligence, following a lawsuit filed by a young woman who claimed she became addicted to these sites since childhood and her life was ruined, ending with a massive financial compensation of 6 million dollars.

Experts believe that what is happening today may just be the straw that breaks the camel's back, as there are thousands of similar lawsuits waiting for their turn in court, all raising one frightening question: Have these applications transformed from tools of innocent entertainment into factories producing a generation that is addicted and psychologically broken?

While companies attempt to defend themselves by discussing parental control tools and safety features, it seems the world has begun to view "likes" and "endless scrolling" in a terrifying light, not as daily entertainment, but as a real war for control over the minds of an entire generation.