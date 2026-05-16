لم تعد المدارس الأمريكية تشتكي من غياب الطلاب أو تدني درجاتهم التحصيلية فحسب، بل بدأت رسمياً في توجيه أصابع الاتهام إلى تطبيقات الهواتف الذكية، محملة إياها المسؤولية الكاملة عن «انهيار نفسي صامت» يضرب عقول المراهقين يومياً. المعركة خرجت من الفصول الدراسية لتصل إلى ساحات القضاء، حيث يواجه عمالقة التكنولوجيا اتهامات ثقيلة بصناعة جيل مدمن على «التمرير اللانهائي» واللهاث خلف «الإعجابات».

زلزال قضائي.. الشركات تستسلم وتدفع التعويضات

وفي تطور غير مسبوق لافت للأنظار، فضّلت منصات كبرى ذات شعبية جارفة (مثل يوتيوب، وسناب شات، وتيك توك) دفع مبالغ ضخمة كتسويات مالية سرية للمدارس، بدلاً من خوض أول محاكمة علنية صاخبة حول تأثير مواقع التواصل على الصحة النفسية للأطفال. هذه القضية، التي انطلقت من منطقة تعليمية صغيرة بولاية كنتاكي، تحولت سريعاً إلى كرة نار تهدد قادة وادي السيليكون حول العالم.

وأكدت الإدارات التعليمية أن الأزمة خرجت تماماً عن السيطرة، فالطلاب يعانون من القلق الحاد والاكتئاب والعزلة، بينما باتت المدارس تنفق ملايين الدولارات من ميزانيتها على برامج الدعم النفسي لمواجهة آثار هذا «الإدمان الرقمي» الشرس الذي يعجز المعلمون عن احتوائه داخل الفصول.

لكن المفاجأة التي صدمت المراقبين هي موقف شركة «ميتا» (المالكة لفيسبوك وإنستغرام)، والتي رفضت السير في طريق التسويات الودية أو دفع مبالغ مالية خلف الأبواب المغلقة، واختارت بجرأة الذهاب إلى المحاكمة المقررة في يونيو القادم، في مواجهة قضائية مصيرية قد تصبح الأخطر في تاريخ شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي.

ولا تتعلق القضية المتداولة بمجرد منشورات أو فيديوهات قصيرة مسلية، بل تعتمد على أدلة قوية تقول إن هذه المنصات صُممت في الأصل بخوارزميات «خبيثة» هدفها إبقاء الأطفال عالقين داخل الشاشات لأطول فترة ممكنة، عبر خطف انتباههم وتحويل الاستخدام العادي إلى حالة إدمان مرضي حقيقي.

وما يزيد منسوب الرعب لدى هذه الشركات، هو وجود حكم قضائي سابق أدان «ميتا» و«غوغل» بالإهمال، إثر دعوى رفعتها شابة أكدت أنها أدمنت هذه المواقع منذ طفولتها وتدمرت حياتها، وانتهت القضية بتعويض مالي ضخم بلغ 6 ملايين دولار.

ويرى الخبراء أن ما يحدث اليوم قد يكون مجرد القشة التي تقسم ظهر البعير، فهناك آلاف الدعاوى المشابهة التي تنتظر دورها في المحاكم، وكلها تطرح سؤالاً واحداً ومخيفاً: هل تحولت هذه التطبيقات من أدوات للترفيه البريء إلى مصانع لإنتاج جيل مدمن ومنهار نفسياً؟

وبينما تحاول الشركات الدفاع عن نفسها بالحديث عن أدوات الرقابة الأبوية وميزات الأمان، يبدو أن العالم بدأ ينظر إلى «اللايك» و«التمرير اللانهائي» بطريقة مرعبة، ليس كتسلية يومية، بل كحرب حقيقية للسيطرة على عقول جيل بأكمله.