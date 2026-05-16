The British capital, London, is preparing today, Saturday, for one of the busiest and most tense security days in recent years, with the launch of two simultaneous mass marches: the "Unite the Kingdom" march organized by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson, and the annual "Nakba Day" march in support of Palestine.

According to estimates from the capital's police, around 50,000 people are expected to participate in Robinson's march, and 30,000 in the pro-Palestine march, totaling about 80,000 demonstrators in central London, coinciding with the FA Cup final at Wembley.

The police announced that the cost of the security operation amounts to £4.5 million, approximately $6 million, of which £1.7 million is for calling in officers from outside London.

The police will deploy more than 4,000 officers, supported by armored vehicles, police horses, police dogs, drones, and helicopters, in addition to using live facial recognition technology for the first time in protest control operations.



Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman stated that the operation is "unprecedented in recent years," emphasizing a "zero tolerance" policy towards any violence or hate speech, and the police have imposed strict restrictions on the routes of both marches to prevent any clashes between the two sides.

The "Unite the Kingdom" march organized by anti-immigration and political Islam activist Tommy Robinson focuses on issues of "national unity, combating illegal immigration, and what is referred to as 'two-tier policing'."

This event comes amid sharp political and social tensions in Britain regarding issues of immigration, Islam, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the police banning the entry of several foreign speakers into the country to avoid hate speech.

This security operation is the largest of its kind in years and reflects the extent of the political and social polarization currently experienced in Britain. International media are closely following developments on the ground.