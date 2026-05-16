تستعد العاصمة البريطانية لندن، اليوم السبت، لأحد أكثر الأيام ازدحاماً وتوتراً أمنياً في السنوات الأخيرة، مع انطلاق مسيرتين حاشدتين متزامنتين: مسيرة «توحيد المملكة» التي ينظمها الناشط اليميني تومي روبنسون، ومسيرة «يوم النكبة» السنوية المؤيدة لفلسطين.

وبحسب تقديرات شرطة العاصمة، يتوقع مشاركة نحو 50 ألف شخص في مسيرة روبنسون، و30 ألفاً في المسيرة المؤيدة لفلسطين، أي نحو 80 ألف متظاهر في وسط لندن، بالتزامن مع نهائي كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي في ويمبلي.

وأعلنت الشرطة أن تكلفة العملية الأمنية تصل إلى 4.5 مليون إسترليني نحو 6 ملايين دولار، منها 1.7 مليون لاستدعاء ضباط من خارج لندن.

وستنشر الشرطة أكثر من 4,000 ضابط، مدعومين بمركبات مدرعة، وخيول شرطة، وكلاب بوليسية، وطائرات مسيرة (درونز)، ومروحيات، إضافة إلى استخدام تقنية التعرف على الوجوه بشكل حي لأول مرة في عمليات مكافحة الاحتجاجات.


وقال نائب مساعد المفوض جيمس هارمان إن العملية «غير مسبوقة في السنوات الأخيرة»، مشدداً على اتباع سياسة «تسامح صفري» تجاه أي عنف أو خطاب كراهية، وفرضت الشرطة قيوداً صارمة على مسارات المسيرتين لمنع أي احتكاك بين الجانبين.

وتعتبر مسيرة «توحيد المملكة» التي ينظمها الناشط المناهض للهجرة والإسلام السياسي تومي روبنسون، وتركز على قضايا «الوحدة الوطنية، مكافحة الهجرة غير الشرعية، وما يُسمى «الشرطة ذات المستويين».

ويأتي الحدث وسط توترات سياسية واجتماعية حادة في بريطانيا حول قضايا الهجرة، الإسلام، والصراع الإسرائيلي-الفلسطيني، وحظرت الشرطة دخول عدد من المتحدثين الأجانب إلى البلاد لتجنب خطاب الكراهية.

وتُعد هذه العملية الأمنية الأكبر من نوعها منذ سنوات، وتعكس مدى الاستقطاب السياسي والاجتماعي الذي تشهده بريطانيا حالياً. وتتابع وسائل الإعلام الدولية التطورات على الأرض عن كثب.