شهد العسل خلال السنوات الأخيرة تحولاً كبيراً في صورته التقليدية، بعدما كان مجرد إضافة بسيطة إلى الخبز أو مشروباً منزلياً لتخفيف التهاب الحلق، ليصبح اليوم منتجاً صحياً رائجاً وواحداً من أبرز رموز التغذية العصرية.

وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» ساهمت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشكل كبير في هذا التحول، إذ انتشرت وصفات تعتمد على العسل مكوناً أساسيّاً في أطباق متنوعة، كما ازداد الاهتمام بتربية النحل وإنتاج العسل منزلياً بين المشاهير مثل ديفيد بيكهام وإد شيران وغيرهما.

وفي الوقت نفسه، ارتفعت شعبية أنواع معينة مثل عسل المانوكا النيوزيلندي، الذي يُسوّق على نطاق واسع باعتباره منتجاً صحياً مميزاً بفضل خصائصه المضادة للبكتيريا، مع أسعار تصل إلى مئات أو حتى آلاف الدولارات.

العسل مصدر للسكر

لكن رغم هذه الشهرة، يؤكد خبراء التغذية أن العسل لا يزال في الأساس مصدراً للسكر، وإن كان يتمتع ببعض المزايا الإضافية مقارنة بالسكر الأبيض المكرر.

وتوضح أخصائية التغذية جينا هوب، أن العسل عالي الجودة يحتوي على كميات ضئيلة من الفيتامينات مثل فيتامين C وبعض فيتامينات B، إضافة إلى معادن مثل الكالسيوم والحديد والزنك والنحاس، وهي عناصر لا توجد في السكر الأبيض الذي يُصنف عادة ضمن «السعرات الحرارية الفارغة».

السعرات الحرارية في العسل والسكر

ومع ذلك، فإن الفارق من حيث السعرات الحرارية والكربوهيدرات بين العسل والسكر ليس كبيراً؛ إذ تحتوي ملعقة صغيرة من العسل على نحو 21 سعرة حرارية مقابل 16 سعرة في السكر الأبيض.

وترى هوب أن الخيار الأفضل صحياً هو تقليل استهلاك السكر عموماً، لكن في حال الحاجة إلى التحلية، فإن العسل يُعد بديلاً أفضل نسبياً، خصوصاً أنه أكثر حلاوة ما يعني استخدام كميات أقل.

تناول العسل باعتدال

وينصح الخبراء بتناول العسل باعتدال، ويفضل دمجه مع أطعمة غنية بالبروتين أو الدهون الصحية مثل الزبادي اليوناني أو زبدة الفول السوداني، للمساعدة في إبطاء امتصاص السكر ومنع ارتفاع مستويات الجلوكوز بسرعة.

العسل أكثر فعالية

أما فيما يتعلق بفوائده العلاجية، فقد أظهرت دراسات، من بينها مراجعة أجرتها جامعة أكسفورد عام 2020، أن العسل أكثر فعالية من بعض أدوية السعال التقليدية في تخفيف السعال والتهاب الحلق واحتقان الأنف، دون آثار جانبية تذكر.

وتوصي هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية أيضاً بمشروب الماء الساخن مع الليمون والعسل وسيلةً طبيعيةً لتخفيف التهاب الحلق.

ويحظى عسل المانوكا تحديداً باهتمام خاص بسبب احتوائه على مركب «ميثيل جليوكسال» المضاد للبكتيريا، ما يمنحه خصائص علاجية إضافية مقارنة بأنواع العسل الأخرى، إلا أن الخبراء يحذرون من المنتجات التجارية المبالغ في تسويقها أو شديدة المعالجة.

في المقابل، لا توجد أدلة علمية قوية تدعم الادعاءات الشائعة بأن تناول العسل المحلي يقي من حمى القش أو الحساسية الموسمية، رغم انتشار هذه الفكرة في الأوساط الصحية البديلة.

جزء صحي من النظام الغذائي

وبالنسبة لحبوب اللقاح، التي تُعد منتجاً ثانوياً للنحل، تشير بعض الدراسات إلى احتوائها على مضادات أكسدة ومعادن وفيتامينات مفيدة، مع ميزة انخفاض محتواها السكري مقارنة بالعسل.

وفي النهاية، يرى خبراء التغذية أن العسل يمكن أن يكون جزءاً صحياً من النظام الغذائي عند تناوله باعتدال واختيار الأنواع الخام غير المعالجة، لكنه ليس معجزة غذائية، ولا ينبغي اعتباره بديلاً كاملاً لنمط حياة صحي ومتوازن.