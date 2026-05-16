Honey has undergone a significant transformation in its traditional image over the past few years, evolving from a simple addition to bread or a homemade remedy for sore throats, to becoming a trendy health product and one of the most prominent symbols of modern nutrition.

According to the "Daily Mail," social media has played a major role in this transformation, as recipes featuring honey as a key ingredient in various dishes have become widespread, and interest in beekeeping and home honey production has increased among celebrities like David Beckham, Ed Sheeran, and others.

At the same time, the popularity of certain types, such as New Zealand Manuka honey, has risen, which is widely marketed as a premium health product due to its antibacterial properties, with prices reaching hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Honey as a Source of Sugar

However, despite this fame, nutrition experts emphasize that honey is still fundamentally a source of sugar, although it does have some additional advantages compared to refined white sugar.

Nutritionist Gina Hope explains that high-quality honey contains small amounts of vitamins like vitamin C and some B vitamins, as well as minerals such as calcium, iron, zinc, and copper, which are not found in white sugar that is typically classified as "empty calories."

Calories in Honey and Sugar

Nevertheless, the difference in terms of calories and carbohydrates between honey and sugar is not significant; a teaspoon of honey contains about 21 calories compared to 16 calories in white sugar.

Hope believes that the healthier choice is to reduce sugar consumption overall, but if sweetness is needed, honey is a relatively better alternative, especially since it is sweeter, meaning less can be used.

Consuming Honey in Moderation

Experts recommend consuming honey in moderation, preferably combining it with protein-rich or healthy fat foods like Greek yogurt or peanut butter, to help slow down sugar absorption and prevent rapid spikes in glucose levels.

Honey's Effectiveness

Regarding its therapeutic benefits, studies, including a review conducted by the University of Oxford in 2020, have shown that honey is more effective than some traditional cough medicines in alleviating cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion, with minimal side effects.

The British Health Services also recommend a hot drink with lemon and honey as a natural way to relieve sore throats.

Manuka honey, in particular, receives special attention due to its content of the antibacterial compound "methylglyoxal," which gives it additional therapeutic properties compared to other types of honey, though experts warn against overly marketed or heavily processed commercial products.

Conversely, there is no strong scientific evidence supporting the common claims that consuming local honey prevents hay fever or seasonal allergies, despite the prevalence of this idea in alternative health circles.

A Healthy Part of the Diet

As for pollen, which is a secondary product of bees, some studies indicate that it contains beneficial antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, with the advantage of lower sugar content compared to honey.

Ultimately, nutrition experts believe that honey can be a healthy part of the diet when consumed in moderation and by choosing raw, unprocessed types, but it is not a miracle food and should not be considered a complete substitute for a healthy and balanced lifestyle.