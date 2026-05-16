لم يكن يتخيل بأي حال من الأحوال أن سنوات الهروب الطويلة، والخطط المعقدة للاختفاء، ستنتهي فجأة بسبب مقطع فيديو عابر على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لكن صرخة استغاثة واحدة كانت كفيلة بقلب كل شيء رأساً على عقب، لتسقط «المليونير الهارب» الذي ظن أن أمواله ونفوذه قادران على حمايته بعيداً عن مقصلة العدالة إلى الأبد.

بدأت القصة بمقطع فيديو انتشر كالنار في الهشيم داخل منصة «تيك توك»، ظهر فيه رجل يطلب النجدة بملامح يملأها اليأس، بعدما عجز هو وشقيقه عن تنفيذ أحكام قضائية نهائية ضد صاحب شركة مقاولات شهير اختفى لسنوات طويلة، متهرباً من أصحاب الحقوق رغم صدور عشرات الأحكام بحقه.

لم تمر الاستغاثة مرور الكرام، فبمجرد تداول الفيديو على نطاق واسع، بدأت الأجهزة الأمنية بوزارة الداخلية المصرية تحركاً فورياً ومكثفاً لفك لغز رجل الأعمال، الذي تحول اسمه إلى «شبح» يطارده الضحايا دون جدوى.

ومع بدء التحريات وتجميع خيوط القضية، ظهرت المفاجأة الصادمة التي أذهلت رجال المباحث: الرجل الصادر بحقه 31 حكماً قضائياً كاملاً، لم يكن مجرد هارب عادي من ديون بسيطة، بل هو مالك شركة مقاولات معروفة، ومطلوب في حزمة قضايا خطيرة ومتنوعة، تنوعت بين «القتل الخطأ»، وإصدار شيكات بدون رصيد بملايين الجنيهات، وقضايا تبديد.

ورغم محاولاته المستمرة للاختباء، وتغيير جلوده وتنقلاته السرية بعيداً عن أعين الشرطة، فإن فريق البحث الجنائي نجح باحترافية في تتبع خيوطه، حتى تم رصده وتحديد مكانه بدقة داخل إحدى المناطق الحيوية بالقاهرة، بعدما اعتقد أن زحام العاصمة سيكون الملاذ الآمن الأخير له.

وفي لحظة حاسمة، داهمت قوة أمنية مكبرة وكر المتهم في كمين مباغت لم يترك له مجالاً للهرب، لتنتهي رحلة الإثارة بسقوط «إمبراطور المقاولات» داخل قبضة الأمن.

وبحسب مصادر أمنية، انهار المتهم تماماً فور مواجهته بصحيح الأحكام الصادرة ضده، وأقر بها كاملة بعدما أدرك أن ألاعيب الاختفاء التي استمرت سنوات قد تبخرت في لحظات.

تحولت القضية سريعاً إلى حديث الساعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، واعتبرها الكثيرون دليلاً قاطعاً على أن مقطع فيديو واحد قد يغير مسار قضية كاملة، ويعيد فتح ملفات ظن أصحابها من أصحاب النفوذ أنها دُفنت تحت التراب إلى الأبد.