The Supreme Court has called upon all Muslims in all regions of Saudi Arabia to seek the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Dhul-Hijjah tomorrow, "Sunday," corresponding to the 30th of Dhul-Qi'dah according to the Umm al-Qura calendar, and the 29th of the same month according to the Supreme Court's decision, corresponding to May 17, 2026.

It clarified in its statement that its decision issued on 29/10/1447 AH stated that Saturday, 1/11/1447 AH — according to the Umm al-Qura calendar — corresponding to 18/4/2026 is the completion of Shawwal for the year 1447 AH, and that Sunday, 2/11/1447 AH corresponding to 19/4/2026 is the first of Dhul-Qi'dah.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court urged anyone who is able to see the crescent with the naked eye or through telescopes to inform the nearest court and register their testimony, or to contact the nearest official center to facilitate the reporting procedures.

The Supreme Court also encouraged those capable of sighting the moon to participate in the approved moon sighting committees in various regions, seeking reward and achieving the principle of cooperation in righteousness and piety, and serving the general Muslim community.