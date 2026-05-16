أعلنت شركة «التنفيذي» جاهزيتها الكاملة لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن القادمين من مختلف أنحاء العالم لأداء فريضة الحج لموسم 1447، وذلك ضمن خطة تشغيلية متكاملة تهدف إلى تقديم تجربة سلسة وآمنة تعكس التزام الشركة بالمساهمة في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام وفق أعلى المعايير التشغيلية والخدمية.

وفي هذا السياق، صرّح الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة التنفيذي جلبان بن محمد الجلبان، قائلاً: «نحمد الله على ما شرّفنا به من الإسهام في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وهو شرف ومسؤولية نعتز بها في التنفيذي. وقد عملنا على إعداد خطة تشغيلية متكاملة لموسم حج 1447، بالتعاون مع شركائنا في مختلف القطاعات، لتسخير جميع الإمكانات والقدرات التشغيلية بما يسهم في تمكين الحجاج من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة، وبما يعكس المكانة الريادية للمملكة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن».

وأكد الجلبان أن «التنفيذي» في أتم الجاهزية لاستقبال الحجاج عبر 27 صالة في مطارات المملكة، بالتكامل مع شركائها في منظومة الطيران والجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لضمان تقديم تجربة تشغيلية متكاملة وخدمات عالية الكفاءة تلبي احتياجات ضيوف الرحمن طوال رحلتهم.

وأشار إلى استمرار الشراكة مع وزارة الحج والعمرة بما يعزز تكامل الجهود ويوحّد الإمكانات الداعمة لخدمة الحجاج، إلى جانب الإسهام في نشر المواد التوعوية وإبراز جهود المملكة في تنظيم موسم الحج وخدمة ملايين المسلمين القادمين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

كما أوضح أن الجاهزية التشغيلية تشمل تشغيل 3 مراكز للعمليات والتحكم في الرياض، جدة، والدمام لضمان كفاءة إدارة العمليات التشغيلية على مدار الساعة، إلى جانب جاهزية أكثر من 600 موظف وموظفة في مختلف الصالات، وتوفير أكثر من 250 وسيلة نقل مخصصة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، بما يضمن استمرارية العمليات التشغيلية بكفاءة عالية خلال الموسم.

وأكدت الشركة التزامها بتطبيق أعلى معايير السلامة، الجودة، والجاهزية التشغيلية، مدعومة بعدد من الاعتمادات الدولية التي تعزز قدرتها على إدارة المواسم التشغيلية الكبرى بكفاءة ومرونة، إلى جانب جاهزية الخطط البديلة واستثمار الحلول التقنية الحديثة؛ لضمان استمرارية تقديم الخدمات وفق أعلى المستويات.

ويأتي ذلك امتداداً لالتزام شركة «التنفيذي» بالمساهمة في دعم نجاح موسم الحج، انطلاقاً من رسالتها في تقديم تجربة استثنائية لضيوف الرحمن، وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بكل راحة وطمأنينة، تحت شعار #حياكم_الله