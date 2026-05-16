The "Executive" Company has announced its full readiness to welcome the guests of الرحمن coming from various parts of the world to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for the season of 1447, as part of a comprehensive operational plan aimed at providing a smooth and safe experience that reflects the company's commitment to contributing to the service of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah according to the highest operational and service standards.

In this context, the CEO of the Executive Company, Jalban bin Mohammed Al-Jalban, stated: "We thank Allah for the honor of contributing to the service of the guests of الرحمن, which is a privilege and responsibility that we cherish at Executive. We have worked on preparing a comprehensive operational plan for the Hajj season of 1447, in cooperation with our partners in various sectors, to harness all operational capabilities and resources to enable the pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance, reflecting the Kingdom's leading position in serving the guests of الرحمن."

Al-Jalban confirmed that "Executive" is fully prepared to receive the pilgrims through 27 lounges in the Kingdom's airports, in coordination with its partners in the aviation system and relevant authorities; to ensure the provision of a comprehensive operational experience and high-efficiency services that meet the needs of the guests of الرحمن throughout their journey.

He pointed out the continued partnership with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which enhances the integration of efforts and unifies the supportive resources for serving the pilgrims, in addition to contributing to the dissemination of awareness materials and highlighting the Kingdom's efforts in organizing the Hajj season and serving millions of Muslims coming from various parts of the world.

He also clarified that the operational readiness includes the operation of 3 operations and control centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam to ensure efficient management of operational processes around the clock, along with the readiness of more than 600 male and female employees in various lounges, and the provision of more than 250 dedicated transport vehicles to serve the guests of الرحمن, ensuring the continuity of operational processes with high efficiency during the season.

The company affirmed its commitment to applying the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational readiness, supported by a number of international accreditations that enhance its ability to manage major operational seasons efficiently and flexibly, in addition to the readiness of alternative plans and investment in modern technological solutions; to ensure the continuous provision of services at the highest levels.

This comes as an extension of the "Executive" Company's commitment to contributing to the success of the Hajj season, based on its mission to provide an exceptional experience for the guests of الرحمن, enabling them to perform their rituals with comfort and reassurance, under the slogan #حياكم_الله