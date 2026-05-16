أعلنت شركة «التنفيذي» جاهزيتها الكاملة لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن القادمين من مختلف أنحاء العالم لأداء فريضة الحج لموسم 1447، وذلك ضمن خطة تشغيلية متكاملة تهدف إلى تقديم تجربة سلسة وآمنة تعكس التزام الشركة بالمساهمة في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام وفق أعلى المعايير التشغيلية والخدمية.
وفي هذا السياق، صرّح الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة التنفيذي جلبان بن محمد الجلبان، قائلاً: «نحمد الله على ما شرّفنا به من الإسهام في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وهو شرف ومسؤولية نعتز بها في التنفيذي. وقد عملنا على إعداد خطة تشغيلية متكاملة لموسم حج 1447، بالتعاون مع شركائنا في مختلف القطاعات، لتسخير جميع الإمكانات والقدرات التشغيلية بما يسهم في تمكين الحجاج من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة، وبما يعكس المكانة الريادية للمملكة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن».
وأكد الجلبان أن «التنفيذي» في أتم الجاهزية لاستقبال الحجاج عبر 27 صالة في مطارات المملكة، بالتكامل مع شركائها في منظومة الطيران والجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لضمان تقديم تجربة تشغيلية متكاملة وخدمات عالية الكفاءة تلبي احتياجات ضيوف الرحمن طوال رحلتهم.
وأشار إلى استمرار الشراكة مع وزارة الحج والعمرة بما يعزز تكامل الجهود ويوحّد الإمكانات الداعمة لخدمة الحجاج، إلى جانب الإسهام في نشر المواد التوعوية وإبراز جهود المملكة في تنظيم موسم الحج وخدمة ملايين المسلمين القادمين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
كما أوضح أن الجاهزية التشغيلية تشمل تشغيل 3 مراكز للعمليات والتحكم في الرياض، جدة، والدمام لضمان كفاءة إدارة العمليات التشغيلية على مدار الساعة، إلى جانب جاهزية أكثر من 600 موظف وموظفة في مختلف الصالات، وتوفير أكثر من 250 وسيلة نقل مخصصة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، بما يضمن استمرارية العمليات التشغيلية بكفاءة عالية خلال الموسم.
وأكدت الشركة التزامها بتطبيق أعلى معايير السلامة، الجودة، والجاهزية التشغيلية، مدعومة بعدد من الاعتمادات الدولية التي تعزز قدرتها على إدارة المواسم التشغيلية الكبرى بكفاءة ومرونة، إلى جانب جاهزية الخطط البديلة واستثمار الحلول التقنية الحديثة؛ لضمان استمرارية تقديم الخدمات وفق أعلى المستويات.
ويأتي ذلك امتداداً لالتزام شركة «التنفيذي» بالمساهمة في دعم نجاح موسم الحج، انطلاقاً من رسالتها في تقديم تجربة استثنائية لضيوف الرحمن، وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بكل راحة وطمأنينة، تحت شعار #حياكم_الله
The "Executive" Company has announced its full readiness to welcome the guests of الرحمن coming from various parts of the world to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for the season of 1447, as part of a comprehensive operational plan aimed at providing a smooth and safe experience that reflects the company's commitment to contributing to the service of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah according to the highest operational and service standards.
In this context, the CEO of the Executive Company, Jalban bin Mohammed Al-Jalban, stated: "We thank Allah for the honor of contributing to the service of the guests of الرحمن, which is a privilege and responsibility that we cherish at Executive. We have worked on preparing a comprehensive operational plan for the Hajj season of 1447, in cooperation with our partners in various sectors, to harness all operational capabilities and resources to enable the pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance, reflecting the Kingdom's leading position in serving the guests of الرحمن."
Al-Jalban confirmed that "Executive" is fully prepared to receive the pilgrims through 27 lounges in the Kingdom's airports, in coordination with its partners in the aviation system and relevant authorities; to ensure the provision of a comprehensive operational experience and high-efficiency services that meet the needs of the guests of الرحمن throughout their journey.
He pointed out the continued partnership with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which enhances the integration of efforts and unifies the supportive resources for serving the pilgrims, in addition to contributing to the dissemination of awareness materials and highlighting the Kingdom's efforts in organizing the Hajj season and serving millions of Muslims coming from various parts of the world.
He also clarified that the operational readiness includes the operation of 3 operations and control centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam to ensure efficient management of operational processes around the clock, along with the readiness of more than 600 male and female employees in various lounges, and the provision of more than 250 dedicated transport vehicles to serve the guests of الرحمن, ensuring the continuity of operational processes with high efficiency during the season.
The company affirmed its commitment to applying the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational readiness, supported by a number of international accreditations that enhance its ability to manage major operational seasons efficiently and flexibly, in addition to the readiness of alternative plans and investment in modern technological solutions; to ensure the continuous provision of services at the highest levels.
This comes as an extension of the "Executive" Company's commitment to contributing to the success of the Hajj season, based on its mission to provide an exceptional experience for the guests of الرحمن, enabling them to perform their rituals with comfort and reassurance, under the slogan #حياكم_الله