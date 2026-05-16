عاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من زيارته إلى الصين ليجد نفسه أمام واحدة من أكثر الأزمات الاقتصادية والسياسية حساسية داخليًا، وهي الارتفاع القياسي في أسعار اللحوم الحمراء، خاصة لحم البقر، في وقت تزداد فيه الضغوط الشعبية مع اقتراب الانتخابات الرئاسية.

وبحسب صحيفة «بوليتيكو» تواجه إدارة ترمب قرارًا معقدًا بشأن إصدار أمر تنفيذي مؤقت لتخفيف الرسوم الجمركية على واردات لحوم البقر، وهي خطوة تهدف إلى خفض الأسعار للمستهلكين، لكنها قد تثير غضب المزارعين ومربي الماشية الأمريكيين، الذين يشكلون قاعدة انتخابية جمهورية تقليدية مهمة.

وكان من المقرر توقيع القرار هذا الأسبوع، إلا أن معارضة قوية من مشرعين يمثلون الولايات الزراعية وجماعات الضغط المرتبطة بصناعة الماشية دفعت البيت الأبيض إلى تأجيله مؤقتًا.

وتشهد أسعار لحوم البقر في الولايات المتحدة ارتفاعًا متواصلًا، حيث زادت بنسبة 2.7% خلال الشهر الماضي فقط، فيما اقترب سعر رطل اللحم المفروم من 7 دولارات، بزيادة تقارب 12% مقارنة بالصيف الماضي، ما يجعل القضية تمس بشكل مباشر تكاليف المعيشة التي تهيمن على اهتمامات الناخبين.

ويرى مسؤولون مقربون من البيت الأبيض أن ترمب يدرك تمامًا حساسية القضية بالنسبة للأسر الأمريكية، خاصة مع ارتباطها بالأسعار اليومية في المطاعم والفنادق، إلا أن المخاوف تتزايد من عدم شعور الناخبين بأي تحسن قبل موعد الانتخابات.

في المقابل، يحذر الجمهوريون في الكونغرس من أن خفض الرسوم على اللحوم المستوردة قد يفاقم أوضاع المزارعين المحليين الذين يعانون بالفعل من الجفاف وارتفاع تكاليف الإنتاج ومخاطر صحية تهدد قطعان الماشية.

وأكدت السيناتور الجمهورية سينثيا لوميس أن الإدارة تسير على «حبل مشدود» بين حماية المنتجين المحليين والاستجابة لغضب المستهلكين.

وخلال الأيام الماضية، مارس ممثلو قطاع الزراعة ضغوطًا كبيرة على البيت الأبيض لشرح التداعيات السلبية المحتملة لأي زيادة في الواردات، خاصة في ولايات تعتمد اقتصاديًا على تربية الماشية مثل كانساس ووايومنغ.

ورغم أن الإدارة تدرس تعديل القرار التنفيذي لتقليل تأثيره على المنتجين الأمريكيين، إلا أن المفاوضات لا تزال مستمرة، وسط خلافات داخلية حول أفضل السبل لتحقيق توازن سياسي واقتصادي.

في الوقت نفسه، قد توفر التطورات الدولية متنفسًا محدودًا للإدارة، بعد إعلان الصين تجديد مئات تراخيص استيراد اللحوم الأمريكية، ما قد يساعد في دعم قطاع التصدير المحلي.

وقال مصدر مقرب من البيت الأبيض: «لا أعتقد أنه سيولي اهتماماً كبيراً لأصحاب المزارع كما سيوليه للشعب الأمريكي، هذا ما يفعله، إنه لا يريد أن يضطر إلى فرض رسوم باهظة على نزلاء فنادقه، مثلاً، 25 أو 30 دولاراً مقابل وجبة هامبرغر».

لكن خبراء الاقتصاد يشككون في قدرة زيادة الواردات وحدها على خفض الأسعار بشكل ملموس، مشيرين إلى أن جذور الأزمة ترتبط أيضًا بارتفاع تكاليف الوقود والنقل والإنتاج نتيجة التوترات الجيوسياسية، بما في ذلك الحرب مع إيران.

ويحذر بعض المحللين من أن ترمب قد يواجه خسارة سياسية مزدوجة، إذا أغضب المزارعين دون أن ينجح فعليًا في خفض الأسعار للمستهلكين.

من جانبهم، يؤكد منتجو الماشية أن فتح السوق أمام المزيد من اللحوم المستوردة سيضر بالإنتاج المحلي على المدى الطويل، بدلًا من معالجة الأسباب الحقيقية لنقص المعروض وارتفاع الأسعار.

وفي ظل استمرار الغموض حول تفاصيل القرار وتوقيته، تتزايد حالة الإحباط داخل قطاع الماشية، الذي يطالب الإدارة بتوفير قدر أكبر من الوضوح والاستقرار بدلًا من القرارات المفاجئة.

ومع بقاء أقل من ستة أشهر على الانتخابات، تبدو أزمة أسعار اللحوم اختبارًا سياسيًا واقتصاديًا حاسمًا لترامب، في معركة دقيقة بين حماية المستهلك الأمريكي والحفاظ على دعم أحد أكثر القطاعات ولاءً له انتخابيًا.